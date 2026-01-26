ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Trump hints at another government shutdown: 'I think we have a problem'

As Congress approaches the funding deadline of January 30 without any positive conclusion, Trump indicated that the inevitable is possible.
PUBLISHED 43 MINUTES AGO
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Last year, the United States government shutdown lasted for 43 days, causing disruption of services and affecting SNAP benefits. It was marked as the 11th government shutdown, notable for furloughing federal employees and becoming the longest in U.S. history, lasting 43 days. However, Americans may have to brace for the impact of another shutdown, as President Donald Trump subtly hinted at the same during an interview with Fox News while attending the World Economic Forum at Davos. “I think we have a problem, because I think we’re going to probably end up in another Democrat shutdown,” Trump said. “The shutdown cost us a lot, and I think they’ll probably do it again, that’s my feeling. We’ll see what happens,” he added.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

As Congress approaches the funding deadline of January 30 without any positive conclusion, Trump indicated that a government shutdown is looming. To prevent this, 12 appropriations bills must be passed by lawmakers. House leaders will vote on a bipartisan bill that would provide $10 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and $1.2 trillion for multiple agencies, including defense and Homeland Security. Although only six of the twelve pieces of legislation have been passed thus far, many Democrats anticipate that the financing bills will be passed before the deadline. However, several Democrats are remaining neutral because of the constraints on ICE funding, Politico reported. 

Cover Image Source: Unsplash|Photo by Joshua Sukoff
U.S. Capitol building (Image Source: Unsplash|Photo by Joshua Sukoff)

The Pentagon and the State Department, among other important federal agencies, will close if the Senate fails to reach the deadline. The package requires the backing of at least eight Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold, but both parties believe it will pass in time to avoid a shutdown, Politico reported. “We are not living in normal times. The President is acting chaotically and unlawfully, and we shouldn’t give his deranged decisions the imprimatur of congressional approval by passing this legislation without significant amendment,” Senator Tim Kaine, one of the eight members of the Democratic caucus who contributed to ending last year's extended shutdown, stated.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Andrew Harnik
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik) 

Additionally, Appropriations Committee member Senator Chris Coons said that he was unsure about his vote on the six-bill funding plan. Republicans, meanwhile, are facing internal difficulties as conservative lawmakers, such as Senator Rick Scott, are pushing for a vote to remove earmarks from the bill. Congress is expected to vote for a proposed $174 billion funding for the fiscal year 2026, involving various appropriations.

Getty Images | Photo by Stefan Zaklin
U.S. Capitol building (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stefan Zaklin)

Additionally, the Senate is expected to consider a War Powers Act resolution to limit President Trump's military actions in Venezuela without congressional approval. NTD reported that chaos surrounds the administration's approach to Venezuela, with a briefing scheduled for lawmakers by key officials on Operation Absolute Resolve.

More on Market Realist: 

Trump admin says public may never see recent economic data while blaming it on shutdown

President Trump's image takes a major hit as America is jolted by economic headwinds

New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump hints at another government shutdown: 'I think we have a problem'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump hints at another government shutdown: 'I think we have a problem'
As Congress approaches the funding deadline of January 30 without any positive conclusion, Trump indicated that the inevitable is possible.
43 minutes ago
IRS has introduced a free tax filing program this year — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS has introduced a free tax filing program this year — here are the key details
The Free File program, which has been in place since 2003, is accessible to anyone with an adjusted gross income of $89,000 or less in 2025.
2 hours ago
Mike Rowe has a major warning for workers about AI — names professions that are safe
ECONOMY & WORK
Mike Rowe has a major warning for workers about AI — names professions that are safe
"The cohort of workers least likely to be disrupted by AI is going to be welders and electricians," Mike Rowe said.
2 hours ago
Rent still eats up over a third of income in most US counties — despite signs of relief
ECONOMY & WORK
Rent still eats up over a third of income in most US counties — despite signs of relief
The counties with the most expensive housing are located in the West.
1 day ago
Trump wants to make housing affordable for Americans — but not using retirement funds
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump wants to make housing affordable for Americans — but not using retirement funds
The President recently signed an order barring corporations from buying single family homes.
2 days ago
FDA issues highest possible warning for cookies that could turn fatal due to allergens
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues highest possible warning for cookies that could turn fatal due to allergens
If consumed the product could prove fatal for those with a peanut allergy.
2 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’s last-second mistake costs her a car worth over $25,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’s last-second mistake costs her a car worth over $25,000
She missed out on the car by just one number, which must have been painful.
2 days ago
Texas-based grocery chain beats big names like Costco and Amazon to become the best in America
COSTCO
Texas-based grocery chain beats big names like Costco and Amazon to become the best in America
Regional grocers had a fantastic performance as they took the top three spots in the rankings.
2 days ago
A $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot went unclaimed for almost a month — until now
ECONOMY & WORK
A $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot went unclaimed for almost a month — until now
They wished to remain anonymous and took some time to seek financial and legal advice.
2 days ago
The US economy grew faster in the third quarter — and most economists didn't see that coming
ECONOMY & WORK
The US economy grew faster in the third quarter — and most economists didn't see that coming
Increased consumer spending, exports, government expenditure, and investment drove the U.S. economy's 2.5% annualized growth rate.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $45,000 because of a single missing letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $45,000 because of a single missing letter
"The A was a good guess but the B or the O could be used. Q is a rare letter but not frequently used here," a fan reacted.
3 days ago
You’re more likely to buy a home in next 4 months if you fall under this income category
ECONOMY & WORK
You’re more likely to buy a home in next 4 months if you fall under this income category
Homebuying interest is highest among people earning under $50K
3 days ago
Missouri woman buys a $150 watch at thrift store — then she found out its real value
ECONOMY & WORK
Missouri woman buys a $150 watch at thrift store — then she found out its real value
She had a good feeling about the item when she saw it but she wasn't sure of its value.
3 days ago
Getting Social Security benefits could get tricky for Americans with recent changes
ECONOMY & WORK
Getting Social Security benefits could get tricky for Americans with recent changes
The overhaul comes as a direct result of the Trump administration's aggressive budget cuts.
3 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant sweeps Stack the Deck for a new car worth over $23,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant sweeps Stack the Deck for a new car worth over $23,000
She did not put a foot wrong in her performance which left fans and the cast impressed.
3 days ago
Nvidia CEO says AI will create many jobs and it’s the ‘perfect time’ for the US to jump in
ECONOMY & WORK
Nvidia CEO says AI will create many jobs and it’s the ‘perfect time’ for the US to jump in
He also credited US President Donald Trump for his vision of re-industrialization with AI.
3 days ago
Treasury Secretary's comment about Denmark is turning heads — and not in a good way
ECONOMY & WORK
Treasury Secretary's comment about Denmark is turning heads — and not in a good way
His comments were made in response to a Danish pensioner pulling their investment from the US.
3 days ago
Europe doesn't hold back on Trump's tariff threat — and his next move was totally unexpected
ECONOMY & WORK
Europe doesn't hold back on Trump's tariff threat — and his next move was totally unexpected
This ruling reflects growing trade tensions between the US and Europe amidst the Greenland crisis.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after coming up with answer that amused Ryan Seacrest
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after coming up with answer that amused Ryan Seacrest
"Honestly, I wouldn’t have gotten that 1," a fan reacted.
4 days ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant ends up losing $6,000 after relying on the audience’s advice
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant ends up losing $6,000 after relying on the audience’s advice
She did not win much but it would have been better than going home empty-handed.
4 days ago