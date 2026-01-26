Trump hints at another government shutdown: 'I think we have a problem'

As Congress approaches the funding deadline of January 30 without any positive conclusion, Trump indicated that the inevitable is possible.

Last year, the United States government shutdown lasted for 43 days, causing disruption of services and affecting SNAP benefits. It was marked as the 11th government shutdown, notable for furloughing federal employees and becoming the longest in U.S. history, lasting 43 days. However, Americans may have to brace for the impact of another shutdown, as President Donald Trump subtly hinted at the same during an interview with Fox News while attending the World Economic Forum at Davos. “I think we have a problem, because I think we’re going to probably end up in another Democrat shutdown,” Trump said. “The shutdown cost us a lot, and I think they’ll probably do it again, that’s my feeling. We’ll see what happens,” he added.

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

As Congress approaches the funding deadline of January 30 without any positive conclusion, Trump indicated that a government shutdown is looming. To prevent this, 12 appropriations bills must be passed by lawmakers. House leaders will vote on a bipartisan bill that would provide $10 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and $1.2 trillion for multiple agencies, including defense and Homeland Security. Although only six of the twelve pieces of legislation have been passed thus far, many Democrats anticipate that the financing bills will be passed before the deadline. However, several Democrats are remaining neutral because of the constraints on ICE funding, Politico reported.

U.S. Capitol building (Image Source: Unsplash|Photo by Joshua Sukoff)

The Pentagon and the State Department, among other important federal agencies, will close if the Senate fails to reach the deadline. The package requires the backing of at least eight Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold, but both parties believe it will pass in time to avoid a shutdown, Politico reported. “We are not living in normal times. The President is acting chaotically and unlawfully, and we shouldn’t give his deranged decisions the imprimatur of congressional approval by passing this legislation without significant amendment,” Senator Tim Kaine, one of the eight members of the Democratic caucus who contributed to ending last year's extended shutdown, stated.

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Additionally, Appropriations Committee member Senator Chris Coons said that he was unsure about his vote on the six-bill funding plan. Republicans, meanwhile, are facing internal difficulties as conservative lawmakers, such as Senator Rick Scott, are pushing for a vote to remove earmarks from the bill. Congress is expected to vote for a proposed $174 billion funding for the fiscal year 2026, involving various appropriations.

U.S. Capitol building (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stefan Zaklin)

Additionally, the Senate is expected to consider a War Powers Act resolution to limit President Trump's military actions in Venezuela without congressional approval. NTD reported that chaos surrounds the administration's approach to Venezuela, with a briefing scheduled for lawmakers by key officials on Operation Absolute Resolve.

