'Wheel of Fortune' player left stumped over an impossible puzzle during the Bonus Round

"Wheel of Fortune" sometimes tests players' patience with puzzles that stump even seasoned fans. This is exactly what happened tonight with a contestant named Jeff. Apart from choosing the category "Place" for the Bonus Round, he ended up selecting a difficult choice of letters to solve the puzzle. Fans were heavily disappointed with another no-win for the New Year edition and criticized the game for churning out tricky riddles.

Jeff started with an early win during the Second Toss-up worth $2,000, which was the "Place" category. He guessed "The Mile High City" as the right answer. His winning streak continued with the next two rounds. He solved the first main round's category, "Pet Peeve," "Mispronouncing names," and took the lead with $3,200. During Round Two: Crossword (Insects), the second round is a crossword puzzle with the clue "insects." Jeff rightly guessed "Moth, Beetle, Bee, Butterfly" and increased his winnings to $7,100. He then hit the jackpot by winning a luxurious trip to Cambodia valued at $10,610.

During the Triple Toss-up: Happy New Year. The triple toss-up category was "Happy New Year," with each puzzle worth $2,000. Jeff easily solved "Counting down to midnight" and "A kiss at midnight." The Final Spin category was "What are you doing?" Jeff got it right with "Snapping my fingers," and he secured his Bonus Round win with a total of $29,200. "I have my son Alfonzo and my son, Jeffrey Junior," Jeff goes on to introduce his sons to host Ryan Seacrest. The contestant then chooses the category "Place" for the bonus cash prize. After the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E are revealed. Jeff chooses M, C, D, and A as his additional letters.

Unfortunately, the additional letters didn't seem much of a help because the board looked _, A, S,_, _, _, N, _, _, _. T, _, _, E. Jeff's tense body language was clearly visible as the timer went off. Despite having some letters revealed, the puzzle remains difficult to solve. Ultimately, Jeff was unable to solve the riddle "Fashion Boutique" within the 10-second time limit. He finished the game with $29,200 and a trip to Cambodia. "I don't know where you would even start, to be honest, without more clues here," Seacrest tried to console Jeff after the $40,000 loss.

Fans expressed how a tough puzzle ruined the night. "Well, that puzzle even stumped me. But Jeff played well tonight," @Animegamespublishing complained. "I don’t think you’d even get enough correct letters for that one," @lunamelody2025 added. "This was a puzzle for women. Jeff fell for the sneaky "QU" trap and lost 45K," @sy-kd6km chimed in. "Don't beat yourself up, Jeff. That one stumped pretty much everybody watching tonight, including yours truly. $29,200 is nothing to sneeze at, though, so good on you for that!" @Garrison_the_Barbarian called out.

