ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a tough puzzle after player walks away with the lowest cash prize

"Twanda was caught up in the "Busy Highway" and missed out on the Mustang. She ended up with a disappointing under $15,000 in prize," a fan reacted.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestant Twanda on 'Wheel of Fortune (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Twanda on 'Wheel of Fortune (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" is a game of 'hits and misses,' and tonight's episode was a disappointing watch. Contestant named Twanda walked away with the lowest cash prize of $14,199 after losing out on winning a Ford Mustang during the Bonus Round. Fans thought she got a tough puzzle since there were very few clues to identify the right answer. 

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Twanda on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Twanda on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Twanda's only big win came during the Prize Puzzle (Praise category): "I'll believe it when I see it," which she won. Twanda earned an exotic 10-day trip to Switzerland worth $10,799, placing her in the lead to clinch the bonus round. She then went on to solve the Triple Toss and accumulated $14,199. Twanda was up for a car. 100 grand, 75k, 50k, 55k, and 45k. But before spinning the wheel, she introduced her husband, who was in the audience, cheering her on. 

Contestant Twanda's husband on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Contestant Twanda's husband on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

She then chose the "Place" category and was given the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. Twanda then added C, M, H, and A. The puzzle board looked tough with only four letters hinting towards the right answer: _, _, S, _, H, _, _, H, _, A, _. Twanda racked her brains to guess the tricky riddle. She blurted out "Posh Havana," but the answer turned out to be "Busy Highway". Twanda was left devastated when host Ryan Seacrest revealed that she had lost out on a brand new Ford Mustang worth $42,585. Twanda scored the lowest and took home only a grand all-expenses-paid Swiss vacation. 

Vanna White and contestant Tuana on 'Wheel of Fortune (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Tuana on 'Wheel of Fortune (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans were dismal with the loss, "If Twanda would won Ford Mustang Mach E Value $42,585 + $14,199 = $56,784 so far tonight total," @mmagecastillo2473 pointed out while calling out the low earnings. "Car missed... Losing streak has to stop...," @justinhall9231 lamented. "Bring back the old set and old 2008 bonus wheel and make the minimum $300 and Pat comes back and does the final spin and etc, 52 screen puzzleboard. Host lets the player grab the bonus round card and hand it to him, 2008 category strip, podiums go back together since season 37, bonus wheel isn’t on the wrong position and main wheel," @MorganNye reacted. 

Vanna White and contestant Tuana on 'Wheel of Fortune (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Tuana on 'Wheel of Fortune (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"No car winner tonight, but we did get a grandma winning the car yesterday. Today's busy highway wasn't rough if she got the b on there," @Animegamespublishing chimed in. "Twanda was caught up in the "Busy Highway" and missed out on the Mustang. She ended up with a disappointing under $15,000 in prize money," @sy-kd6km added. "I knew it was BUSY HIGHWAY! Third episode in a row that the FORD envelope is landed on," @anthonyguarino4242 called out. 

You can watch the disappointing moment here

More on Market Realist 

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a car and surprises viewers with an unexpected detail about her life

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle

'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Amazon is cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide — with the US taking the biggest hit
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon is cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide — with the US taking the biggest hit
The company said that affected employees will have 90 days to find a new role internally.
2 hours ago
Big banks jump in on 'Trump Accounts' with $1,000 matches for employees’ kids
ECONOMY & WORK
Big banks jump in on 'Trump Accounts' with $1,000 matches for employees’ kids
"We applaud that the federal government is providing innovative solutions for employees and families to plan for their future," BoAf stated.
4 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a tough puzzle after player walks away with the lowest cash prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a tough puzzle after player walks away with the lowest cash prize
"Twanda was caught up in the "Busy Highway" and missed out on the Mustang. She ended up with a disappointing under $15,000 in prize," a fan reacted.
8 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant Lisa Ann Walter curses on live TV and fans didn't see that coming
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant Lisa Ann Walter curses on live TV and fans didn't see that coming
At that point the "Abbott Elementary" star absolutely had to get the answer right.
19 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant sadly loses out on a car after relying on his daughter's advice
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant sadly loses out on a car after relying on his daughter's advice
It must have been a hard loss to take as he came mighty close to winning it all.
19 hours ago
Stain remover sold at Walmart, Target and Home Depot recalled over health risk from bacteria
WALMART
Stain remover sold at Walmart, Target and Home Depot recalled over health risk from bacteria
The affected products first went on sale in 2019, with some even sold overseas.
20 hours ago
Thousands of popular coffee pods recalled in multiple US states — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Thousands of popular coffee pods recalled in multiple US states — key details revealed
The FDA quickly took note of the matter and slapped a Class II warning on the affected products.
1 day ago
Health insurance company to pay $10.5 million settlement — see if you are eligible
ECONOMY & WORK
Health insurance company to pay $10.5 million settlement — see if you are eligible
This could be good news for many who may be eligible for compensation.
1 day ago
Hundreds of Nike employees to lose their jobs as it becomes latest to be hit by automation
ECONOMY & WORK
Hundreds of Nike employees to lose their jobs as it becomes latest to be hit by automation
"These actions are designed to reduce complexity, improve flexibility, and build a responsive and efficient operation," Nike stated.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans celebrate as cancer survivor drives home in a Ford Mustang
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans celebrate as cancer survivor drives home in a Ford Mustang
"Amazing that she solved it before the clock even started!" a fan reacted.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player skips first day at work to appear on the show — goes home with $10,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player skips first day at work to appear on the show — goes home with $10,000
She said that she had joined a financial company but chose to be on the set on her first day.
1 day ago
Popular product known for health benefits recalled over Salmonella fears - check your pantry ASAP
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular product known for health benefits recalled over Salmonella fears - check your pantry ASAP
There has yet to be any reported illness from the consumption of the affected products.
1 day ago
Social Security payouts are about to be slashed — here's how much beneficiaries could lose
ECONOMY & WORK
Social Security payouts are about to be slashed — here's how much beneficiaries could lose
The Social Security trust fund is running dry and before long, things may get dire.
1 day ago
Economist warns impact of Trump's policy may trigger a bigger crisis 10 years later
ECONOMY & WORK
Economist warns impact of Trump's policy may trigger a bigger crisis 10 years later
The President's policies are not being favorably looked at by millions across the country.
2 days ago
Americans could get $1,000 more in tax refunds this year — check to see if you're eligible
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans could get $1,000 more in tax refunds this year — check to see if you're eligible
This will be welcome news for millions who have suffered the affordability crisis.
2 days ago
Inequality in America at its worst as richest 1% hold wealth way more than they should
ECONOMY & WORK
Inequality in America at its worst as richest 1% hold wealth way more than they should
The K-shaped economy is to be blamed for this kind of disparity.
3 days ago
Trump hints at another government shutdown: 'I think we have a problem'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump hints at another government shutdown: 'I think we have a problem'
As Congress approaches the funding deadline of January 30 without any positive conclusion, Trump indicated that the inevitable is possible.
3 days ago
IRS has introduced a free tax filing program this year — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS has introduced a free tax filing program this year — here are the key details
The Free File program, which has been in place since 2003, is accessible to anyone with an adjusted gross income of $89,000 or less in 2025.
3 days ago
Mike Rowe has a major warning for workers about AI — names professions that are safe
ECONOMY & WORK
Mike Rowe has a major warning for workers about AI — names professions that are safe
"The cohort of workers least likely to be disrupted by AI is going to be welders and electricians," Mike Rowe said.
3 days ago
Rent still eats up over a third of income in most US counties — despite signs of relief
ECONOMY & WORK
Rent still eats up over a third of income in most US counties — despite signs of relief
The counties with the most expensive housing are located in the West.
4 days ago