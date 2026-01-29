'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a tough puzzle after player walks away with the lowest cash prize

"Twanda was caught up in the "Busy Highway" and missed out on the Mustang. She ended up with a disappointing under $15,000 in prize," a fan reacted.

"Wheel of Fortune" is a game of 'hits and misses,' and tonight's episode was a disappointing watch. Contestant named Twanda walked away with the lowest cash prize of $14,199 after losing out on winning a Ford Mustang during the Bonus Round. Fans thought she got a tough puzzle since there were very few clues to identify the right answer.

Twanda's only big win came during the Prize Puzzle (Praise category): "I'll believe it when I see it," which she won. Twanda earned an exotic 10-day trip to Switzerland worth $10,799, placing her in the lead to clinch the bonus round. She then went on to solve the Triple Toss and accumulated $14,199. Twanda was up for a car. 100 grand, 75k, 50k, 55k, and 45k. But before spinning the wheel, she introduced her husband, who was in the audience, cheering her on.

She then chose the "Place" category and was given the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. Twanda then added C, M, H, and A. The puzzle board looked tough with only four letters hinting towards the right answer: _, _, S, _, H, _, _, H, _, A, _. Twanda racked her brains to guess the tricky riddle. She blurted out "Posh Havana," but the answer turned out to be "Busy Highway". Twanda was left devastated when host Ryan Seacrest revealed that she had lost out on a brand new Ford Mustang worth $42,585. Twanda scored the lowest and took home only a grand all-expenses-paid Swiss vacation.

Fans were dismal with the loss, "If Twanda would won Ford Mustang Mach E Value $42,585 + $14,199 = $56,784 so far tonight total," @mmagecastillo2473 pointed out while calling out the low earnings. "Car missed... Losing streak has to stop...," @justinhall9231 lamented. "Bring back the old set and old 2008 bonus wheel and make the minimum $300 and Pat comes back and does the final spin and etc, 52 screen puzzleboard. Host lets the player grab the bonus round card and hand it to him, 2008 category strip, podiums go back together since season 37, bonus wheel isn’t on the wrong position and main wheel," @MorganNye reacted.

"No car winner tonight, but we did get a grandma winning the car yesterday. Today's busy highway wasn't rough if she got the b on there," @Animegamespublishing chimed in. "Twanda was caught up in the "Busy Highway" and missed out on the Mustang. She ended up with a disappointing under $15,000 in prize money," @sy-kd6km added. "I knew it was BUSY HIGHWAY! Third episode in a row that the FORD envelope is landed on," @anthonyguarino4242 called out.

