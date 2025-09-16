ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car

The player, Andy Schwartz registered the first loss of a car since Seacrest took over as host.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Andy Schwartz attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Andy Schwartz attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are consistent when it comes to calling out the show for throwing puzzles that are too difficult at contestants who have been playing well. But they don't spare players who get simpler puzzles and still fumble them. One contestant was called out after he fumbled a brand-new car in his Bonus Round, even though the answer was easy to guess, according to fans. The player, Andy Schwartz, was the first to lose a car since Ryan Seacrest took over as the host, and had started off showing a lot of promise. While Schwartz tried his best to get three words right, he eventually left the fans disappointed.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Schwartz was off to a great start and racked up a big lead with $6,250 in the bank while the other two contestants struggled to get off the mark. However, his competitor Goffstein made a comeback in the Express Round to win a trip to Iceland worth $8,500 and $18,000 in cash, according to Andy Nguyen's blog. On the other hand, Schwartz dug deep to fight back and eventually emerged as the big winner of the night with $26,250 in cash.

Screenshot showing Schwartz spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Schwartz spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, he chose the category, "Phrase," for his final puzzle and brought along his wife, Kate, to the stage for support. With Seacrest beside him at the wheel, Schwartz picked out his Golden Envelope, and he faced a short three-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, he went on to choose, “C, H, M, and O,” as his additional letters. With everything on the board, the puzzle read, “_ _ SE_ ON _R_NC_ _LE.”

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

As Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it seemed like Schwartz had figured out the last word but was at a loss for the first one. While he yelled out a few guesses, including “Always on principle,” “Gotta be principle,” “Wasn’t on principle,” none of them were correct. Seacrest then made a minor blunder as he told the player he had missed out, a little before the buzzer went off. “No, you’re so close,” the host cut in as Schwartz was making his last guess. Co-host, Vanna White, uncovered the answer, “Based On Principle," and Seacrest added to the heartbreak after revealing that Schwartz had lost out on driving home a brand new Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid.

While the player was disappointed to lose, fans too weren't happy at all. "An easy Ford automobile fail! At least this time, the car was offered this week!" commented @anenglishvillageforroberti2863 on YouTube. "This was an easy solve," added @mother-is-pink, expressing disappointment with the player's performance.  Some even suggested that his letter picks were not up to the mark as well. "Had he called for the common C D M and A," explained, @PKMNwww411_MkII

More on Market Realist: 

'Wheel Of Fortune' contestant loses a car because of one word, then lets out a loud groan

'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car

'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car
The player, Andy Schwartz registered the first loss of a car since Seacrest took over as host.
1 hour ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest kept family heirloom hidden for years — then he learnt its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest kept family heirloom hidden for years — then he learnt its real value
The guest kept his grandparents' antique instruments under his bed for years.
3 hours ago
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator
Harris wasn't the only one who came up with an answer that shocked everyone.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
Despite getting a high auction estimate, the owner of the Meiji Period lamp chose to keep it.
23 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage
The player, Gabriel Berkowitz pulled off a perfect night winning over $45,000 and a car.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app
Harvey showed no mercy after he found out that Sweet Lou Dunbar didn't know how apps work.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
The founder of Plop Star made an unforgettable entry and a sad exit from the show.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
The host is otherwise quick to reprimand families for backing absurd answers.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
While the Marvel comic book fetched a $50,000 appraisal, Harrison felt it was too rich for him.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
Jimmy Alexander became the first player to lose a brand-new car on season 43 of the show.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
The contestant, Brianne Peterson got extremely unlucky with her letter picks for the final puzzle.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
The guest was told that the Jasper Johns Flag Print wouldn't be valuable but it was worth thousands.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
It didn’t help that Alvin Rosales was playfully scolded by the host just before losing the Bonus Round.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
The photos featured some looks of the show's legendary former host, Alex Trebek, as well.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
The player, Kate Stuntz, pulled off a miraculous win to take home over $68,000 and a trip to Iceland.
4 days ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
The owner couldn’t believe the value of Jane Peterson’s "The Floats" gouache painting.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
The player, Callie DeWeese, failed to choose the right letters in the Bonus Round, leading to her loss.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
The personal digs at the host have been relentless on the show by producers and players.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
The guest had no idea how valuable her grandfathers Dutch tinware coffee pot was.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
It wasn't one of Steve Harvey's jokes that cracked Bridget up so bad.
6 days ago