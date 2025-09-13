ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy

The contestant, Brianne Peterson got extremely unlucky with her letter picks for the final puzzle.
PUBLISHED 37 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Brianne Peterson attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Brianne Peterson attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans, along with the host, Ryan Seacrest, are often impressed by contestants who make solving puzzles look like a cakewalk. But when such players crash in the bonus round, everyone feels the pain. Brianne Peterson made it to the finale and had big hopes of taking home the grand prize. However, she was stumped by her choice of letters as she didn't have enough clues to solve the puzzle, where the answer was, "Giving Someone A Hug." Even Seacrest couldn't help but admit that she didn't have enough letters up there to get it right.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Peterson was off to a flying start, as she managed to take an early lead and kept the momentum going in the Express Round, where she cracked the puzzle to win an Alaskan Cruise trip and $17,900 in cash, according to Andy Nguyen's blog. However, her rival, Bailey, made a strong comeback in the following rounds but ended up as the runner-up with $16,300, as Peterson took the title of the big winner with $17,900 in cash and the cruise trip.

Screenshot showing Peterson alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Peterson alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, Peterson chose the category "What are you doing?" and joined Seacrest at the wheel. She also brought along her wife and her mother-in-law to the stage for support. After spinning the wheel and picking out her prize envelope, she was faced with a long four-word puzzle. With the standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, she chose "C, H, P, and A" as her additional letters. However, her letter picks did not give her more than one clue, and the letter "A" showed up once in the puzzle that read,  "_ _ _ _ N _        S _ _ E _ N E  A  H _ _. 

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

After Seacrest wished her good luck and kicked off the ten-second timer, it was clear that Peterson didn't have it figured out. She couldn't utter a word till the time ran out, prompting Seacrest to say, "Not enough up there, right? To get you there." Co-host Vanna White then uncovered the answer, and the host went on to add that it was "a tough one" before revealing that she had lost out on taking home an additional $40,000.

While the host consoled the player, calling the puzzle tough, fans were quick to point out that the puzzle seemed easy. "That was a gimme, and even if she didn't get it from RSTNLE, an I and a G from the category would have helped this time," claimed @BrakusJPSGameShows in the comments of the show's YouTube clip.

"Normally, I'm glad that someone doesn't call a G for a "what are you doing" puzzle because 9 times out of 10, the G in "ING" is the only one in the puzzle. But this time, the G would have helped," explained @millenniumbryan.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses car after failing to solve an easy puzzle

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment

'Wheel of Fortune' player was close to winning $40,000 but her fumble turned out to be a painful watch

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
The contestant, Brianne Peterson got extremely unlucky with her letter picks for the final puzzle.
37 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
The guest was told that the Jasper Johns Flag Print wouldn't be valuable but it was worth thousands.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
It didn’t help that Alvin Rosales was playfully scolded by the host just before losing the Bonus Round.
19 hours ago
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
The photos featured some looks of the show's legendary former host, Alex Trebek, as well.
20 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
The player, Kate Stuntz, pulled off a miraculous win to take home over $68,000 and a trip to Iceland.
23 hours ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
The owner couldn’t believe the value of Jane Peterson’s "The Floats" gouache painting.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
The player, Callie DeWeese, failed to choose the right letters in the Bonus Round, leading to her loss.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
The personal digs at the host have been relentless on the show by producers and players.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
The guest had no idea how valuable her grandfathers Dutch tinware coffee pot was.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
It wasn't one of Steve Harvey's jokes that cracked Bridget up so bad.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
Fans now won't be able to stream more than five most recent episodes of the new season.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
Despite the questionable morality of CATE App, Neal Desai managed to partner with two Sharks.
3 days ago
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
COSTCO
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
A supplier of Costco's Dubai Styled chocolate issued a notice regarding misinformation of allergens.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
While some felt the puzzle was easy, many agreed that the player's letter picks let her down.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
Harvey couldn't believe that a contestant mentioned John Madden as a response to the question.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
The host was impressed with the contestant, John Boese's puzzle solving skills.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
Despite making a decent offer, Harrison could not make a deal for the rare Mormon Bank Dollar.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
The player, Lisa Santangelo, was dumbfounded by a puzzle that was allegedly reused by the show.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
The player, Brittany Brock was visibly shaken after the big $40,000 win in the Bonus Round.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
Steve Harvey was thoroughly entertained by the plans some of the contestants had for their final hour on Earth.
6 days ago