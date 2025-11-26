ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy

While the trend in consumers isn't that alarming, the same for businesses can trigger harm.
PUBLISHED 23 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a woman holding a smartphone and walking by an Apple store (Cover image source: Getty Imagtes/Photo by Sean Gallup)
Representative image of a woman holding a smartphone and walking by an Apple store (Cover image source: Getty Imagtes/Photo by Sean Gallup)

Smartphones loaded with new features keep flooding the market every year, but Americans are more reluctant than ever to give up their old devices, according to a recent survey by Reviews.org. According to the survey, an average consumer is holding onto a smartphone for 29 months, which is higher than the 22-month average in 2016. While hoarding old phones may save money for consumers in the short run, CNBC suggests that it isn't healthy for the economy amid fears of a weak market.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by d3sign)
Representative image of a corporate worker talking on the phone (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by d3sign)

Jason Kornweiss, senior vice president of advisory services at Diversified, a global technology solutions provider, told the publication that while people still want to upgrade to the latest phones and devices, research shows a widening gap between businesses and individuals when it comes to old devices. A recent report from the Federal Reserve revealed that every year corporations delay upgrading their equipment, it leads to a drop in productivity by about one-third of a percent. Another workplace research conducted by Diversified last year discovered that 24% of employees work overtime or work late due to old technology, and a whopping 88% of employees report that inadequate technology stifles innovation at the workplace.

Representative image of a young man working late in the office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Luiz Alvarez)
Representative image of a young man working late in the office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Luiz Alvarez)

“Corporations with hundreds or thousands of people are not investing at the same rate,” Kornweiss told CNBC. He explained that the technology is changing so fast that the IT departments in corporations can't keep up with the pace. Big corporations need time to vet the new technology, and by the time they are done, something new is already in the market. “Businesses establish a shelf-life that is multi-year. Employees look at replacing devices within an organization as too tedious, and people cringe when the IT department comes with a new device,” Kornweiss said. Thus, he added that the price that organizations pay is the lack of productivity.

While experts agree that old devices cause productivity drop and inefficiency, Steven Athwal, CEO of the U.K.-based refurbished device store, The Big Phone Store, told CNBC that device longevity isn't the problem. “The issue is the lag. Businesses and individuals are trying to squeeze modern workloads out of old hardware, heavy processing, rendering, generation, and admin, and that creates a productivity drag. Things like slow processors, outdated software, and degraded batteries on older tech waste energy and morale,” Athwal said. He added that when people hold on to their devices for longer, the repair and refurbishment market gains, but since it is mostly "unreported, unregulated, and underutilized," the work happens in the shadows. "If governments and big tech supported refurbishment properly, aging devices could become part of a sustainable circular economy,” he added. 

Representative image of a woman repairing a phone (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Guido Mieth)
Representative image of a woman repairing a phone (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Guido Mieth)

On the other hand, the data shows that businesses in the U.S. are generally quicker to upgrade their equipment as compared to their European counterparts. The Fed's report shows that if European productivity had matched U.S. investment patterns starting in 2000, the productivity gap between the U.K. and the U.S. would have reduced by 29% and the same would have been 35% for France, and 101% for Germany.

More on Market Realist:

OpenAI just issued a major warning about AI threats — should you be worried?

Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist

The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
The contestant, Liz St. Claire got close to taking home nearly $75,000.
16 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
The contestant, Emily bet $10,000 on the item and ended up losing everything.
16 hours ago
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
COSTCO
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
Members on Instagram called out the retailer for the exorbitant prices of seafood.
21 hours ago
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
NEWS
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
While the trend in consumers isn't that alarming, the same for businesses can trigger harm.
23 hours ago
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
NEWS
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
With the average gas price falling to a record low of $3.02 per gallon, millions are taking to the road.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
Harvey made it clear why he won't be seen at a T-Swift concert with one of his friends.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
The player, Tanequa Ward looked set to win the big prize at a point.
1 day ago
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
NEWS
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
CEO Ted Decker claimed the decline in demand for home improvements will likely continue through 2025.
1 day ago
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
COSTCO
Fact Check: The truth behind claims that Costco is ending physical membership cards
A post on Reddit sparked concerns as a member claimed the retailer had completely moved to the app.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam tough puzzle after contestant loses $50,000 in bonus round
The contestant, Melissa Mosel got a raw deal with her category choice and letter picks.
2 days ago
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
WALMART
Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop
Both McMillion and John Furner, the next CEO of Walmart, touted the retailer's success with AI.
2 days ago
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
NEWS
Popular ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared allergens — return ASAP for refund
A single batch of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream bars contain undeclared allergens in them.
6 days ago
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
With rising food, energy, and healthcare costs, state leaders are calling out the trade policies.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question
Harvey said it in response to another player who came up with an awkward answer.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car
The player, Greg Swiszcz lost a Toyota on a puzzle that previously cost a player $100,000.
6 days ago
Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming
WALMART
Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming
John Furner, who serves as the Walmart US CEO will be tasked with leading an AI push at Walmart.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota
The contestant Matt Lee drove home a brand new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid after his big win.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea
The contestant dropped to his knees after winning the dream trip.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant shrieks and breaks down in tears after winning a trip worth $11,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant shrieks and breaks down in tears after winning a trip worth $11,000
The contestant, Sarah was already overwhelmed after making it to the big stage.
Nov 18, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car
The contestant, a magician, tried to steal the watch before he lost a Toyota SUV in the Bonus Round.
Nov 18, 2025