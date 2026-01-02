ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Powerball winner who hit $1.8 billion jackpot bought the ticket from an unlikely place

The Murphy USA gas station sold the ticket for the second-highest lottery prize in U.S. history
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a man selling lottery ticket at a grocery store. (Cover image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Scott Olson)
Representative image of a man selling lottery ticket at a grocery store. (Cover image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Scott Olson)

Most Americans have entered 2026 with concerns about their financial condition because of rising prices and debt. But for one Powerball lottery winner, the year has started with a bang. On December 30, the Powerball officials announced that a lone winner in the Christmas Eve drawing matched all five winning numbers and the Powerball to win $1.817 billion, the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The winner, who bought the ticket from a gas station, is yet to come forward and claim the prize.

Representative image of a Murphy Express gas station sign is shown. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by JHVE photo)
Representative image of a Murphy Express gas station sign is shown. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by JHVE photo)

Before the draw, the Christmas Eve Powerball inched to $1.7 billion, but final ticket sales pushed it to the second-highest lottery prize in the country's history.

Alejandra Barron, a spokesperson for the company, told local news station, Wane15 that a telephone message was left at the store on Friday, but it has not been returned yet. The official added that stores are busy during this time with many shoppers purchasing Powerball tickets. This is the second time that a major jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a Murphy USA store. Last year, the $800 million ticket of the Mega Millions state lottery was also purchased from a Murphy Express in Sugar Land, Texas, Barron said.

George Hollins buys a Powerball ticket at the Shell Gateway | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
Representative image of a man buying a Powerball ticket at the Shell Gateway (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)

Cabot's Mayor, Ken Kincade, told the publication that the entire community was buzzing with the news on New Year's Eve. “It’s all over Facebook, Twitter. Everyone’s talking about it and wants to know who it is," Kincade said. However, the Mayor added that the gas station is located near an interstate, so the winner could be from out of town as well. “I hope it’s a citizen from Cabot, of course. That would be wonderful," Kincade added.

The lucky winner has 180 days or 6 months to claim their prize. They will also have the option to take the annuitized price of $1.817 billion or a lump sum payment of $834.9, both pre-tax. The lottery proceeds are also subject to the state individual income tax in Arkansas, which has a top rate of 3.9%. This means if the winner chooses to take the lump sum amount, they will owe over $32 million in taxes to the state.

Balbir Atwal, owner of the California 7-Eleven that sold one of the 3 Powerball winning tickets, holds up a $1 million check after received from the California State Lottery, | Getty Images | Photo by Ringo Chiu
Representative image of Balbir Atwal, owner of the California 7-Eleven that sold one of the 3 Powerball winning tickets, holds up a $1 million check after received from the California State Lottery, (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Ringo Chiu)

Furthermore, under Arkansas law, individuals who win more than $500,000 in lotteries can request to keep their identity confidential for up to three years, but if the winner is an elected official or a close relative of an official, the period is only 6 months. The Murphy USA 7879 store will also receive a $50,000 retailer commission for selling the winning ticket, and the proceeds from the Powerball ticket sales will go toward the funding of Arkansas student scholarships. 

More on Market Realist:

Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes

Man gets a message about his $130,000 lottery win — 15 minutes later, he got a reality check

Powerball player gets lucky on Christmas eve — wins second-highest jackpot worth $1.8 billion

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward after hearing answers related to Dr. Seuss
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward after hearing answers related to Dr. Seuss
Harvey admitted that he didn't have the childhood that would enlighten him with the right answers
5 hours ago
Americans plan a tax strike rally across the country on January 3: 'We want our money back'
NEWS
Americans plan a tax strike rally across the country on January 3: 'We want our money back'
A "call for action" and slogans such as "we want our money back" are found on several posters that are circulating online.
9 hours ago
Powerball winner who hit $1.8 billion jackpot bought the ticket from an unlikely place
NEWS
Powerball winner who hit $1.8 billion jackpot bought the ticket from an unlikely place
The Murphy USA gas station sold the ticket for the second-highest lottery prize in U.S. history
9 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category
While some tried to figure out what it was, others were annoyed.
2 days ago
Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers
NEWS
Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers
The new scam is sending out letters with bogus toll-free numbers that connect to scammers.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
When Harvey heard a relatable answer, the memories came rushing back to him.
3 days ago
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
NEWS
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
Gas prices have been one of the bright spots of the U.S. economy, and the outlook for 2026 is here.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
The player, Jenane who tried hard to ace the Cover Up game was overwhelmed with emotion
4 days ago
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
On Christmas day, the contestant, Paul pulled off a win with the tiniest of margins.
7 days ago
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
NEWS
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
This tech giant is betting on the next primary computing device for the world.
7 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
This marked the second time this week a player lost out on the $100,000 prize.
7 days ago
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
Turns out Harvey was just trying to help out a player get some points.
Dec 25, 2025
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
Host Ken Jennings accepted an answer despite an error that most found unacceptable.
Dec 25, 2025
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
NEWS
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
The U.S. district court judge's ruling comes ahead of a verdict on tariffs by the Supreme Court.
Dec 25, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
The player, Erica Sciuto picked all the letters that she needed to win.
Dec 25, 2025
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
While the host comically tried to hide the mistake, the prop was clearly on the floor.
Dec 25, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
Harvey wasn't prepared to hear some of the answers, at all.
Dec 24, 2025
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
NEWS
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
Starting January 7, about 7,000 defaulters are set to receive notices from the Education Department.
Dec 24, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
Even the host, Ryan Seacrest was surprised to see the good player lose out.
Dec 24, 2025
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
WALMART
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
Walmart has deployed several AI-powered tools to deliver a smooth shopping experience.
Dec 23, 2025