ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Powerball player gets lucky on Christmas eve — wins second-highest jackpot worth $1.8 billion

It was an incredible win and the person can hope for a happy and comfortable New Year's.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a lottery ticket seller. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)
Representative image of a lottery ticket seller. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

Miracles on Christmas come in different forms for different people, and while kids look forward to gifts from Santa, many grown-ups pin their hopes on the lottery. The holiday season brought true holiday cheer to an individual who won the Powerball Christmas Eve jackpot, which was also reportedly the second-highest in the history of the US lottery. The amount won was a whopping $1.817 billion. According to a CBS report, the winner is yet to be announced, but it is reported that the winning ticket was purchased at a gas station outside Little Rock, Arkansas.

Powerball tickets await players | Getty Images | Photo by William Thomas Cain
Representative image of a Powerball ticket. (Getty Images | Photo by William Thomas Cain)

The winning numbers for the Christmas Eve jackpot were 4, 25, 31, 52, 59,  with a Powerball of 19. The grand prize had a lump sum cash value of $834.9 million. However, as ticket sales skyrocketed leading up to Christmas Eve, the final jackpot total surged to unprecedented levels. This is only the second time in history that a Powerball jackpot was won on Christmas Eve.

The report also states that this prize money is second only to the $2.04 billion jackpot won in 2022 by a single ticket that was sold in Altadena, California. That was the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot was in September of this year. The prize money at the time was $1.787 billion. This was the first time in the game’s history that back-to-back winning jackpots topped $1 billion.

A customer at a 7-Eleven store checks the numbers on his Powerball lottery ticket (Image source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Representative image of a person checking the numbers on his Powerball lottery ticket (Image source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The jackpot winner isn’t the only one who won big in the recent draw. Eight tickets won the $1 million prize, although the amount may vary in California, and 31 tickets won $100,000, while 114 tickets won $50,000. These tickets cost $2 each, and the jackpot amounts have risen at a ridiculous rate. The top five highest jackpot amounts, including the Christmas Eve jackpot, were all won in the last three years, according to a different CBS report. However, winning the jackpot has become a lot more difficult than before. Powerball officials believe that the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

An advertisement for the Mega Millions lottery | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
An advertisement for the Mega Millions lottery | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Mega Millions is also an organization that organizes such lotteries and jackpots. Its spokesperson, Dan Miller, had some interesting comments about the rise in jackpot amounts. "Everyone who wins is winning more because of the embedded multiplier in the new game that takes all non-jackpot prizes and multiplies them by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X," he said. "There have been 70 drawings in the new game. In that time, players have won $531 million in non-jackpot prizes. In the old game, those same prizes would have been valued at $119.8 million. That's a 343% increase in player winnings," he explained.

More on Market Realist:

Man gets a message about his $130,000 lottery win — 15 minutes later, he got a reality check

Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes

Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
While the economy is estimated to grow in 2026, hiring may remain tepid.
2 hours ago
Many Americans are still paying off last Christmas's credit card debt, worrying report finds
ECONOMY & WORK
Many Americans are still paying off last Christmas's credit card debt, worrying report finds
That burden of debt on Americans might go up by the time this year comes to an end.
5 hours ago
Retail gift returns are expected to surge after Christmas — here’s why it happens every year
ECONOMY & WORK
Retail gift returns are expected to surge after Christmas — here’s why it happens every year
Getting gifts on Christmas is great but people don't always have to like them.
5 hours ago
Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores
WALMART
Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores
The retailer is adopting tech to evolve with the times and will even see new leadership.
6 hours ago
Elon Musk makes a bold prediction for 2026 defying concerns about the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk makes a bold prediction for 2026 defying concerns about the US economy
The former DOGE head's claims might be optimistic at best given the American economy's state.
6 hours ago
Powerball player gets lucky on Christmas eve — wins second-highest jackpot worth $1.8 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball player gets lucky on Christmas eve — wins second-highest jackpot worth $1.8 billion
It was an incredible win and the person can hope for a happy and comfortable New Year's.
7 hours ago
Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move
COSTCO
Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move
This will be a great option for members who make use of the mobile application.
1 day ago
GDP growth paints a rosy picture of the economy — but most Americans have a major problem with it
ECONOMY & WORK
GDP growth paints a rosy picture of the economy — but most Americans have a major problem with it
Prices of essentials are still high for low and middle-income families, and job security isn't great.
1 day ago
Economists are worried about Trump's healthcare plan that could be very 'damaging'
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are worried about Trump's healthcare plan that could be very 'damaging'
The President hopes to make medication cheaper, but he might not have thought it through.
1 day ago
Economists predict tough times ahead for workers in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists predict tough times ahead for workers in 2026 — should you be worried?
It seems like things are about to get a lot worse before they get better.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper warns about a possible 'glitch': 'How many people paid extra without realizing'
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns about a possible 'glitch': 'How many people paid extra without realizing'
The shopper was charged more than $80 for her items, and she might have paid that as well.
1 day ago
Home Depot follows in Walmart's footsteps for holiday season — and risks upsetting customers
WALMART
Home Depot follows in Walmart's footsteps for holiday season — and risks upsetting customers
The decision makes a lot of sense for the retailer in terms of morale and finances.
2 days ago
US economy defies expectations with a surge in third quarter — a big win for Trump?
ECONOMY & WORK
US economy defies expectations with a surge in third quarter — a big win for Trump?
The numbers were unexpected, and those in power will hope to make the most out of this situation.
2 days ago
President Trump's image takes a major hit as America is jolted by economic headwinds
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump's image takes a major hit as America is jolted by economic headwinds
This will not be good news for Republicans ahead of the next midterm elections.
2 days ago
FDA issues extended warning on shrimps recalled over fears of radioactive contamination
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues extended warning on shrimps recalled over fears of radioactive contamination
No one would want to eat a radioactive shrimp ahead of the holiday season.
2 days ago
Finance expert warns Americans of worst recession in 50 years — names safe assets to invest in
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert warns Americans of worst recession in 50 years — names safe assets to invest in
The Trump administration will have its hands full if this situation truly unfolds next year.
3 days ago
Trump admin announces 'big plan' for Americans who feel it is expensive to buy a home now
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin announces 'big plan' for Americans who feel it is expensive to buy a home now
With the Midterms next year, this crisis has become one of the key areas of conversation.
3 days ago
New survey reveals the whopping amount Americans plan to spend for their fitness in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
New survey reveals the whopping amount Americans plan to spend for their fitness in 2026
Gyms are predicted to be popular in 2026 despite the advent of at-home fitness and virtual exercises, according to 86% of Americans surveyed.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date
The host was not impressed with the question and said that it was shame that he knew the answers.
3 days ago
Man gets a message about his $130,000 lottery win — 15 minutes later, he got a reality check
ECONOMY & WORK
Man gets a message about his $130,000 lottery win — 15 minutes later, he got a reality check
He was overjoyed at first but that quickly turned into bitter disappointment.
3 days ago