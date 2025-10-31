ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car

The contestant, Stephen James, couldn't stop yelling and giggling after his big win.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Stephen James attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Stephen James attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants arrive on the show with the aim of winning a luxury car, and their reactions always stand out. One such player, Stephen James, quickly became the host, Ryan Seacrest's, favorite for his energy, and aced the Bonus Round puzzle to drive home a Cadillac sedan. Joined by his family on stage, the contestant couldn't believe his luck, and all he could do was yell, scream, and laugh out loud in celebration.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the “Halloween Week” episode, James got off to a flying start as he cracked the first two Toss Up puzzles on the trot. While his opponents struggled to get off the mark, James stretched his lead further, going into the Express Round. While attempting the Prize Puzzle, another player, O'Connor, whose sister Krystal won a car on the show in 2015, made a crucial mistake, and James capitalized on it to win a trip to Nova Scotia worth $8,103, according to Wyoming News. In the Triple Toss Up round, James got two more puzzles right, which essentially sealed the win for him, as he amassed a total of $17,103 and the trip.

Screenshot showing James alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing James alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, James picked the category, "What Are You Doing?" for his final puzzle. Joining Seacrest at the wheel, he brought along his son, wife, and mother on the stage to cheer him on. After spinning the wheel and picking out his Golden Envelope, he faced a short three-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, James selected “P, H, G, and I” as his additional letters. After co-host, Vanna White, flipped the letters, the final puzzle read, ” _ _ _ I N G      _      P I E.”

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

After Seacrest started the ten-second timer, James wasted no time in guessing the correct answer, "Baking A Pie", leaving Seacrest stunned. "Oh, yeah. How’d you get that? How did you do that, Stephen?" Seacrest exclaimed before revealing that the contestant had won a brand new 2026 Cadillac CT4 Premium Luxury worth $45,070. The contestant screamed "Wohooo!" with joy and continued to yell as he made his way to the car. He kept saying, “Oh my God” in between fits of laughter, as he jumped into the driver's seat.

Screenshot showing the player's celebration (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player's celebration (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the end, Seacrest revealed that James had won prizes worth a total of $62,173 from his big night. Fans also chimed in to celebrate in the comments on YouTube. "Way to go, Stephen! You got that puzzle right in a flash! How about that?" @jamesmcilwee8939 wrote.

You can watch his win and reaction in the full video here.

More on Market Realist: 

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant impresses with puzzle-solving skills but loses $45,000 in bonus round

'Wheel of Fortune' player misses chance to become the first man to win $1 million on the show

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes fans 'nervous' but solves puzzle in last moment to win $50,000

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Home Depot shopper reveals the store's secret return policy on plants that surprised him
NEWS
Home Depot shopper reveals the store's secret return policy on plants that surprised him
The TikTok creator was shocked to find out how generous Home Depot is.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left unhappy after finding out the answer to the G.O.A.T. of comedy
Harvey wasn't impressed with what the show's audience had to say about him.
1 hour ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her century-old toy boat
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her century-old toy boat
The owner of the model Marklin Puritan boat promised never to put it in her swimming pool again.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with her choice of letters to win $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest with her choice of letters to win $55,000
The contestant, Abi McLaughlin, entertained the viewers throughout the night with her gameplay.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player screams during his celebration after solving an easy puzzle to win a car
The contestant, Stephen James, couldn't stop yelling and giggling after his big win.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was taken aback by a bizarre question related to hamburgers
Harvey had a hard time roasting the players who kept coming up with smart answers.
8 hours ago
Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying
WALMART
Walmart customer reveals why the store's latest move to prevent shoplifting is annoying
The video showed how the new tech takes even more time to unlock doors.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his cards on stage while clapping for controversial answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his cards on stage while clapping for controversial answer
Harvey later regretted clapping for the controversial answer, being a married man.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey goes wild with his reactions to match a team's energy
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey goes wild with his reactions to match a team's energy
Harvey was very invested in the game and reacted to every answer with enthusiasm.
1 day ago
Costco customer reveals how a simple shopping habit can help prevent impulse buying
COSTCO
Costco customer reveals how a simple shopping habit can help prevent impulse buying
The creator's simple hack can make sure that people avoid splurging too much on groceries.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and almost trips after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and almost trips after hearing a wild answer
The contestant's answer wasn't the only one that made the host crack up.
2 days ago
Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk
COSTCO
Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk
The company received multiple complaints from customers finding wiry pieces of metal in the product.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestants name US states considered 'God's country'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestants name US states considered 'God's country'
The survey results were nothing like any of them had anticipated.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant takes a risk to win a car on her birthday — ends up losing everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant takes a risk to win a car on her birthday — ends up losing everything
The soon to be birthday girl, Ja-Juana fell into temptation and lost the big prize.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant almost breaks the set while celebrating his massive $20,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant almost breaks the set while celebrating his massive $20,000 win
The player, Gary got too excited and almost tore down the prize board off the roof.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes fans 'nervous' but solves puzzle in last moment to win $50,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes fans 'nervous' but solves puzzle in last moment to win $50,000
The player, Megan Zandrowicz, walked away with a fantastic $65,000 from the show.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of plate she found in log cabin
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of plate she found in log cabin
In the end, the guest regretted using the beautiful Mettlach Cameo Platter for her parties.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wearing t-shirt with faces of Drew Carey and George Gray on it wins big
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wearing t-shirt with faces of Drew Carey and George Gray on it wins big
The contestant Mary, won a trip to Vancouver as a perfect birthday present.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans react as player misses out on 2nd million-dollar win in one season
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans react as player misses out on 2nd million-dollar win in one season
The player was in for another heartbreak after she failed to solve the puzzle.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins car with a lucky dice roll — announcer says 'that's how you play'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins car with a lucky dice roll — announcer says 'that's how you play'
The player, Elisa Butcher's risky dice roll stunned everyone as she won a brand new Volkswagen car.
6 days ago