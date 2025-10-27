ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes fans 'nervous' but solves puzzle in last moment to win $50,000

The player, Megan Zandrowicz, walked away with a fantastic $65,000 from the show.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
"Wheel of Fortune" contestants reaching the bonus round only to crash out despite an impressive performance in the previous rounds has become a common thing and a source of frustration for fans. One contestant did win $50,000 in the final round, but only after giving fans an edge-of-the-seat moment. The player, Megan Zandrowicz, who fought her way to the finale, fumbled with the final puzzle before coming up with the correct answer. Her win even shocked host Ryan Seacrest, who was glad that the contestant kept trying to solve the tricky puzzle.

Zandrowicz got off to a rough start, struggling to get on the board as a rival took the lead. After a landing on Bankrupt Wedges, Zandrowicz finally made a comeback in the Express Round by cracking the prize puzzle to win a trip to the Ylang Ylang Beach Resort in Costa Rica worth $7,749, as per Andy Nguyen's blog.

However, it still wasn't enough for her to take the lead. In the Triple Toss-up round, all three contestants received one puzzle each, but Zandrowicz solved the puzzle in the Speed Up segment, ultimately becoming the big winner of the night with a total of $14,999 in cash. Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the "What Are You Doing?" category for her final puzzle.

Joining Seacrest at the wheel, Zandrowicz brought along her husband, Rob, to the stage to cheer for her. After picking out her Golden Envelope, she faced a long three-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, she chose "C, D, H, and I" as her additional letters. With everything on the board, the puzzle read, "_ R _ _ S I N _ T H R _ _ _ H  _ I C S."

After Seacrest started the ten-second timer, Zandrowicz looked confident about solving the puzzle. She fired off her first guess, "Cruising through pics," which wasn't correct. She didn't give up and came up with another answer, "Browsing Through Pics," which was the prize-winning solution. To add to her delight, Seacrest revealed that she had won an additional $50,000, which took her total to $64,999. "I'm so glad you kept trying there," Seacrest remarked as the contestant celebrated with her husband.

Even the fans were relieved to see the player's grit pay off. "Phew, thank God she guessed again & the correct word this time. Congratulations!!" wrote @loveforeignaccents in the comments on YouTube.

"I was a bit nervous when he first said 'Cruising' by mistake. But Megan changed it to 'Browsing' and got 50K. Good solution for Friday. Congratulations," added @sy-kd6km.

Watch the thrilling moments in the video here.

