'Wheel of Fortune' contestant impresses with puzzle-solving skills but loses $45,000 in bonus round

Fans of the show were impressed with her skills, but the Bonus Round was a bit too tough.

No matter how well someone performs in other rounds on "Wheel of Fortune," it still doesn't guarantee that they'll bag the big bonus round prize. Fans have been frustrated about a number of losses in the round, blaming it on puzzles that are impossible to solve. In yet another disappointing turn of events, a contestant who impressed everyone with her puzzle-solving skills was no match for the bonus round.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant was named Anastasia Armitage, as per a TV Insider report. She did a great job and reached the Bonus Round after solving a number of tough puzzles to win a whopping $38,324 in cash and prizes, which included a trip to Salem. She had brought her dad to the show for support and said that he was a man of few words. Host Ryan Seacrest looked at him and said that it was all in the genes.

Screenshot showing the contestant's father. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant gave the wheel a strong spin, and it landed on the ‘A’. As Armitage and Seacrest were making their way to the front of the screen, a spooky laugh was heard. “Vanna, tell me next time you’re gonna do that,” Seacrest said.

The contestant had chosen the ‘People’ category and, as per the rules of the show, was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. She then had the chance to choose three more consonants and one more vowel. Armitage decided to pick the letters B, D, P, and A. These were actually really good choices as they opened up the puzzle to a great extent.

Screenshot showing the contestant spinning the wheel. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

It now read, “_ _ _ A L / _ P P _ N E N T S.” She understood that the second word was ‘opponents’ but had no clue what the first word was. Armitage blurted out words like coral, moral, and jural, but neither was right. Her 10 seconds eventually ended, and the correct answer was revealed to be ‘vocal opponents.’ She could have won an additional $45,000, but it was just not meant to be.

The contestant was happy with what she had won. Fans of the show were mighty impressed with her despite the Bonus Round loss and made their feelings known on Reddit. “I need her puzzle-solving abilities. She is one of the best I've seen,” one fan wrote. “I dropped my jaw at some of the answers. Sad she couldn’t get the final. I couldn’t either. I guess it is considered a person but I would have considered job title would have been a better category lol idk I’m just being biased,” added another.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest opening the envelope. (Image credit: YouTube Wheel of Fortune)

Watch the impressive game in the video here.

