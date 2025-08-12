ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature

He was called by Chumlee to authenticate a signature and a suit he might have worn during games.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing (from L to R) the guest, John Calipari, and Chumlee on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing (from L to R) the guest, John Calipari, and Chumlee on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" is one of the most popular shows on American TV, and it's not surprising that it hosts famous personalities who often arrive to authenticate items. One such celeb, invited by Chumlee, was a Hall of Famer and basketball coach, John Calipari. He was called to take a look at a couple of items that he might have been familiar with. The seller was a die-hard Kentucky sports fan with all sorts of sports memorabilia that belonged to Kentucky.

via GIPHY

 

On the day Chumlee went to see him, the guest, Jimmy, was willing to sell four items, which were, a Devin Booker game-worn jersey from the one year he played for the Kentucky Wildcats, a pair of Lebron 7 shoes game-worn and signed by John Wall, a basketball with Calipari’s signature on it, and a suit that supposedly belonged to the Hall of Fame coach. Jimmy wanted  $3,000 for the jersey, $4,500 for the shoes, $200 for the ball, and $5,000 for the suit.

Chumlee obviously had to get all these authenticated, so the first person she called was a woman named Jess Mineo, the general manager of Bleecker Trading. Mineo noted several features about the jersey that proved it was authentic, like the SEC logo that was sewn on instead of laminated, and its size description. She knew that this was rare, as Booker was only a part of the Wildcats for a single season, and said that it was worth $2,500.

Screenshot showing the guest and Chum Lee with the full collection. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest and Chum Lee with the full collection. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

She was even more impressed by the shoes. “These are obviously super rare,” she noted. “These do not surface a lot at all, and this was the debut game. I’d say $4,000.” Chumlee was satisfied, but he needed more help with the signature on the ball and the suit. If the suit was worn during a game, it could be worth a lot of money. So, he called in the Hall of Fame coach who won the 2011-12 national championship with Kentucky, whose suit it supposedly was.

Calipari knew that the suit belonged to him as the name on the inside was mispelled ‘Calapari.’ He said that he had worn it during multiple games, possibly even during a Final Four match. That made the suit highly desirable and valuable. When it came to the ball, the coach said that he signed several, as he always did whenever his team won a game. Calipari and Jimmy knew each other, and the latter probably would not have an issue getting another signed ball for free.

Screenshot showing Jimmy and Coach Calipari sharing a hug. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Jimmy and Coach Calipari sharing a hug. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Chumlee did not want to make an offer for the suit as he believed that Jimmy could sell it for more than he could offer in Kentucky. However, for the rest of the collection, he offered $3,500. The guest wanted $3,800, and that was a good enough deal for the pawn shop celebrity.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $120,000 for his basketball cards — Rick Harrison wouldn't go beyond $25k

'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him

WWE legend Mick Foley showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to authenticate his own mask and t-shirt

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for
The problem with the item was that it had no paperwork or proof to prove that it was genuine.
6 hours ago
Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move
COSTCO
Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move
A TikTok creator shared his experience with Costco’s 'receipt of shame' policy after losing proof of purchase.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket
The pawn shop celebrity believed that the guest was asking way too cheap a price for the jacket.
9 hours ago
When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature
PAWN STARS
When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature
He was called by Chumlee to authenticate a signature and a suit he might have worn during games.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board
The contestant had also accepted defeat before the board revealed whether it was right ot wrong.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
Frank Mentesana's family got a little too excited after the win, and even host Ryan Seacrest had to intervene.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O’Leary showed his ruthless side after ToyBox founders did not immediately accept his offer.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
The pawn shop owner lowballed the guest for a rare Civil War–era Medal of Honor awarded to First Defenders of the capital.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
Steve Harvey’s hilarious reaction to a contestant’s unclear answer stole the spotlight on 'Family Feud.'
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
Mark Cuban pressed for an instant yes, but the entrepreneurs waited to hear other Sharks’ offers, and it turned him off.
1 day ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
"His wife says throw away a thousand dollars and go for it," host Drew Carey announced.
2 days ago
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
The 51-year-old was paired with Matt Damon for the episode which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
The 11-year-old hoped to get half a million dollars for what he believed was the heat shield from the Apollo mission.
3 days ago
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
She could have also won an all-expense paid trip to India along with the prize money.
3 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
The guest wanted $10,000 for the star note despite not knowing much about its valuation in the first place.
3 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
Daymond John loved the product from the moment he tasted it and was eager to get involved with the company.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
This was a rare occasion in the history of the game show that a car wasn't the most valuable prize.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
No such rule has ever been confirmed by the show but fans have their doubts.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
The pawn shop owner seemed to have gotten a good deal for the set on the day.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
An insider claimed that these changes were meant to jazz up the newest season of the show.
5 days ago