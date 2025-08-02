ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $120,000 for his basketball cards — Rick Harrison wouldn't go beyond $25k

The guest had initially asked for a six-figure sum but Rick Harrison refused to go close to that.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Playing cards are among the most popular collectors' items, and they often make an appearance on 'Pawn Stars." One such pack of cards, made by a company called Action Packed, had all the basketball Hall of Famers. The best part about them was the fact that they had all been signed. While the sets were authentic, none were ever graded.

via GIPHY

 

The cards looked incredible and had some of the greatest players in NBA history among them. Perhaps the most notable of the lot was Bill Russell, who many consider one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The expert who had come in to examine the items said that the player was never into giving autographs. Having items that had been signed by him would be incredible.

The guest had initially wanted $120,000 for a total of 507 cards. Harrison was intrigued by the item and knew the market for card collections. Having signed cards from a company that went out of business in the ‘90s would be a big deal. The guest claimed that since the company had shut down before releasing these cards, they were absolutely unique. The problem with grading was the reason why Harrison had called the expert, but it didn’t help.

Screenshot showing a couple of the cards. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing a couple of the cards. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The expert wasn’t sure of the valuation of the entire set either, as there’s not much one can compare it to when it comes to placing a value on it. There was also the matter of how the market would react.

Understandably, this worried the pawn shop owner, and he was not willing to offer a dime over $25,000. The guest tried negotiating it to $35,000, but it just did not work out. In the end, that was the deal struck by the two parties. Harrison had been caught off guard by cards in the past, too. Once, a “Pawn Stars” guest had come in asking $500,000 for some Pokémon cards.

There was no way Harrison was ever going to pay that kind of money, but a few years later, that same set of cards turned out to be worth a whopping $5 million. "I really don't understand why Pokémon is such a big deal but if something like a beanie baby can become worth a lot of money maybe these can - I just need to know a lot more,” Harrison had said at the time.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee pays a small fortune for guest's Pokémon card with a rare defect

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys some vintage Pepsi cans — and for a ridiculously low price

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest rejects deal with Rick Harrison after an expert took a look at her items
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest rejects deal with Rick Harrison after an expert took a look at her items
The guest expected the items to be worth a lot more money.
1 hour ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she 'won't wear' her jewelry anymore after finding out its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she 'won't wear' her jewelry anymore after finding out its value
The guest seemed to wear the necklace often and said that she won't after learning its value.
2 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $120,000 for his basketball cards — Rick Harrison wouldn't go beyond $25k
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $120,000 for his basketball cards — Rick Harrison wouldn't go beyond $25k
The guest had initially asked for a six-figure sum but Rick Harrison refused to go close to that.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of Japanese book that she bought for $3
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of Japanese book that she bought for $3
The guest said that her husband had purchased it from a junk shop in the 1940s.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a 'tough' puzzle that made contestant lose out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a 'tough' puzzle that made contestant lose out on $40,000
The contestant tried his best to get the answer right but it was just not meant to be.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest was left in disbelief after the expert told Rick Harrison not to buy his limo
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest was left in disbelief after the expert told Rick Harrison not to buy his limo
The guest was shocked because the expert drove the car and said that he loved the experience.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm staggered' after expert revealed the real value of her tea set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm staggered' after expert revealed the real value of her tea set
The guest said that she loved the tea set and that she'd lived with it for 65 years.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bowl that cost him $2 — then the expert revealed its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bowl that cost him $2 — then the expert revealed its real value
The guest was shocked upon hearing it despite the item having signs of damage.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant ignores the audience's advice and ends up losing car worth $71,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant ignores the audience's advice and ends up losing car worth $71,000
The weird part was that she had taken the audience's help before and been successful.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of his vintage watch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of his vintage watch
The guest said that he did not ever dare to wear the watch given how long it had been in his family.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant turns down offers from three judges as he refused to give up 10% of his firm
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant turns down offers from three judges as he refused to give up 10% of his firm
The entrepreneur was a fan of the guest shark Blake Mycoskie but said no to him as well.
2 days ago
Mother-daughter duo on 'Shark Tank' get three $150k offers and they knew exactly whom to pick
SHARK TANK
Mother-daughter duo on 'Shark Tank' get three $150k offers and they knew exactly whom to pick
The co-founders of 'The Better Bedder' got the partner they were looking for in the queen of QVC.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are unhappy with the kind of prizes being offered to bonus round winners
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are unhappy with the kind of prizes being offered to bonus round winners
The fans did not believe that any of the prizes were as good as winning cash.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after finding out the original owner of his WWI watch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after finding out the original owner of his WWI watch
The expert said that the history of the watch would at least double its value.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara says Lori's husband 'always wanted to date her' during wild pitch moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara says Lori's husband 'always wanted to date her' during wild pitch moment
The shark also took a jab at Kevin O'Leary and the idea of partnering with another shark.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee pays a small fortune for guest's Pokémon card with a rare defect
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee pays a small fortune for guest's Pokémon card with a rare defect
The card had a manufactuting defect but that is what made it so valuable.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys some vintage Pepsi cans — and for a ridiculously low price
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys some vintage Pepsi cans — and for a ridiculously low price
He didn't believe he'd make any money on them and offered a ridiculously low price.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant pulls off cowboy impression well but forgets the most important rule
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant pulls off cowboy impression well but forgets the most important rule
The contestant still managed to be in the lead after quickly learning from her mistake.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert says 'it's almost like winning lottery' after revealing the value of a painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert says 'it's almost like winning lottery' after revealing the value of a painting
The guest was surprised to learn that it was by one of the top artist's of the time.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant reveals how she 'blacked out' and lost $40,000 in the bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant reveals how she 'blacked out' and lost $40,000 in the bonus round
Despite the loss, the player called making it to the show a dream come true for her.
5 days ago