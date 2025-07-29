ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys some vintage Pepsi cans — and for a ridiculously low price

He didn't believe he'd make any money on them and offered a ridiculously low price.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is known to play hardball for valuable artifacts, and even lets them go on a lot of occasions. But at times, the pawn shop owner tends to spend on items that may not seem significant at all. In an earlier episode of the show, one guest brought a bunch of empty Pepsi cans, and Harrison decided to pay up.

via GIPHY

 

These cans were released during the later years of the 1900s by the company to portray Pepsi as a young person’s drink. Unlike Coke, which only had the red and white, Pepsi cans had different types of designs on them. There were lewd hidden messages in them as well, which Harrison pointed out during the segment. The guest had no idea about it and was as surprised as Chumlee.

The guest said that he wanted $50 for the cans. This seems like a small enough amount of money for Harrison to spend without worrying about selling empty cans, but that was not the case. He called the cans worthless and didn’t believe he’d make anything off them, much to the guest’s disappointment. He did, however, offer him $20 just in case there were any collectors who would buy these products. The guest was happy to agree to the deal.

Screenshot showing the cans. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the cans. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

This was undoubtedly one of the lowest amounts anyone has ever accepted on the show. Fans had their say about the matter. “Meanwhile his grandma's looking around wondering what happened to her can collection,” one viewer commented. “20 bucks? I rather just clean em up real good maybe restore it make it look nice, and keep it as a cool decoration or something . Wtf u gonna do with 20 bucks,” added another.

Empty beverage containers are not usually considered valuable, but Harrison once paid more than a thousand bucks for exactly that. In a different episode of the show, one guest had brought a beer barrel and an alcohol meter from the Prohibition Era. That’s what made this item a little valuable. The guest happily accepted $1,400 for the whole set.

This was a fair amount of money, and Harrison then decided to go to an expert and have them checked out to see if he had overpaid for the items. "I have a friend down in San Diego who is a brewmaster, so he's going to know what these things are worth. And maybe I can sell 'em to him and make a little money," he said.

The pawn shop boss met Pete Zien of The AleSmith Brewing Company and praised their condition. "I imagine that it would dictate the dollar amount at the higher end of the spectrum," he said. He then said that the two were worth more than $2,000, which was good news for Harrison.

