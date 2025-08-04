ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest let down as Chumlee offers just $400 for a Roman item from the 1st century

The guest had hoped to get $40,000 and the guys from the pawn shop eliminated two zeroes.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest (L), the expert, and Chumlee on "Pawn Stars" (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest (L), the expert, and Chumlee on "Pawn Stars" (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" is one of those shows where people can walk in with playing cards from a few decades ago or furniture from a couple of centuries back, and walk away with a small fortune. However, that isn't always the case, and some sellers are let down. On one occasion, an item that was thousands of years old was only deemed to be worth just $400 by Chumlee.

via GIPHY

 

The item was an ancient Roman bronze duck lamp. It was supposedly used after the sun went down to light up places. Every household must have had multiple, given how crucial these were to life at the time, so one could say that these were not as rare as you’d expect. Chumlee, however, was afraid to even handle it as he believed that he might break it. It did look fragile.

He was also not confident about the value of such an item. So, when the guest said that he wanted $40,000 for it, he was in a spot. Not knowing what to do, Chumlee called in an expert to take a look at the item and ascertain a price. In came Phineas Kastle, who was intrigued by the item at first glance and immediately put on a glove to check it out.

Screenshot showing the lamp. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the lamp. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“That is something else,” he said, impressed. “That looks to me like it might be a swan. And you know, in ancient mythology, many times Zeus would take the form of a swan. These little caricatures that you have on the side here, those are like cherubs,” he said. He stated that the caricature and shape of the lamp would symbolize a good marriage and would have been kept at a couple’s bedside table.

Kastle then learned that the guest wanted $40,000, and his excitement quickly turned into uncertainty. “It’s a hard thing to gauge on items like this because when you go to the auctions, somebody could look at this and just fall in love with it, and they’re gonna bid you right up to $40,000. Other people are gonna look at this, and they may say, Well, I really don’t like the caricatures on it, and they might not bid at all,” he explained.

Screenshot showing Phineas Kastle. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Phineas Kastle. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The expert then placed a value of $1,000 to $1,500 on the object, which was a lot less than what the guest had asked for. It was clear that a deal was less likely, but he still asked Chumlee out of curiosity what he’d offer for the lamp after hearing the expert’s opinion. “400 bucks,” the answer came. As expected, the guest left without selling the duck, which he believed he could get a good price for.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison finds the first-ever Superman doll 'really cool' — but fails to buy it

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys some vintage Pepsi cans — and for a ridiculously low price

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'sit down' as she takes too long to answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'sit down' as she takes too long to answer
Steve Harvey can be a ruthless game show host if the time calls for it.
9 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $1,000 for a $1 bill — all because of a small detail
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $1,000 for a $1 bill — all because of a small detail
The guest at one point might have even believed that his bill was worth a five-figure sum.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a caveman to pitch their product and end up with a $250,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a caveman to pitch their product and end up with a $250,000 deal
They had a tense moment in the end with a couple of the sharks but things worked out in the end.
14 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as Chumlee offers just $400 for a Roman item from the 1st century
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as Chumlee offers just $400 for a Roman item from the 1st century
The guest had hoped to get $40,000 and the guys from the pawn shop eliminated two zeroes.
15 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts up a hilarious act to mock contestant's 'parents' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts up a hilarious act to mock contestant's 'parents' answer
The host could not believe it was one of the answers and could not help himself.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values necklace belonging to a historic woman at almost $800,000
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values necklace belonging to a historic woman at almost $800,000
The necklace belonged to an American woman who made a name for herself in British politics.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who was just 11 years old made judges fight to close a deal with him
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who was just 11 years old made judges fight to close a deal with him
The young entrepreneur had come up with an innovative idea for skateboards to be easier to carry.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest rejects deal with Rick Harrison after an expert took a look at her items
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest rejects deal with Rick Harrison after an expert took a look at her items
The guest expected the items to be worth a lot more money.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she 'won't wear' her jewelry anymore after finding out its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she 'won't wear' her jewelry anymore after finding out its value
The guest seemed to wear the necklace often and said that she won't after learning its value.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $120,000 for his basketball cards — Rick Harrison wouldn't go beyond $25k
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $120,000 for his basketball cards — Rick Harrison wouldn't go beyond $25k
The guest had initially asked for a six-figure sum but Rick Harrison refused to go close to that.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of Japanese book that she bought for $3
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of Japanese book that she bought for $3
The guest said that her husband had purchased it from a junk shop in the 1940s.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a 'tough' puzzle that made contestant lose out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out a 'tough' puzzle that made contestant lose out on $40,000
The contestant tried his best to get the answer right but it was just not meant to be.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest was left in disbelief after the expert told Rick Harrison not to buy his limo
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest was left in disbelief after the expert told Rick Harrison not to buy his limo
The guest was shocked because the expert drove the car and said that he loved the experience.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm staggered' after expert revealed the real value of her tea set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm staggered' after expert revealed the real value of her tea set
The guest said that she loved the tea set and that she'd lived with it for 65 years.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bowl that cost him $2 — then the expert revealed its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bowl that cost him $2 — then the expert revealed its real value
The guest was shocked upon hearing it despite the item having signs of damage.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant ignores the audience's advice and ends up losing car worth $71,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant ignores the audience's advice and ends up losing car worth $71,000
The weird part was that she had taken the audience's help before and been successful.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of his vintage watch
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of his vintage watch
The guest said that he did not ever dare to wear the watch given how long it had been in his family.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant turns down offers from three judges as he refused to give up 10% of his firm
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant turns down offers from three judges as he refused to give up 10% of his firm
The entrepreneur was a fan of the guest shark Blake Mycoskie but said no to him as well.
4 days ago
Mother-daughter duo on 'Shark Tank' get three $150k offers and they knew exactly whom to pick
SHARK TANK
Mother-daughter duo on 'Shark Tank' get three $150k offers and they knew exactly whom to pick
The co-founders of 'The Better Bedder' got the partner they were looking for in the queen of QVC.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are unhappy with the kind of prizes being offered to bonus round winners
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are unhappy with the kind of prizes being offered to bonus round winners
The fans did not believe that any of the prizes were as good as winning cash.
5 days ago