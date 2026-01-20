ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her great grandpa's artwork

The guest, who knew about the artist's popularity, didn't expect to get a five-figure appraisal.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest, the leathercraft, and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest, the leathercraft, and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

A guest on "Antiques Roadshow" was stunned by the appraisal of her great-grandfather's leather artwork, which was created in collaboration with the great artist, Al Stohlman. While the owner of the artwork, who inherited it, was familiar with Stohlman's popularity, she didn't have any idea about the value of his creations. Thus, when the show's expert, Andrew Holter, delivered a staggering $75,000 appraisal for the item, she was left busy collecting her jaw off the floor. 

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode of the PBS show, the guest explained that the artwork was of a palomino horse made by Al Stohlman. "My great-grandfather started working with leather, and he realized there were no good tools. So, he created some leather-working tools in partnership with Al Stohlman. And they kind of went around and toured and taught people how to use the leather tools," she shared with Holter. The expert then exclaimed that Stohlman is considered one of the "pioneers or the godfather" of leathercraft tooling.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the leathercraft (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the leathercraft (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"He was born in California. As a kid, he liked drawing pictures of the Pacific Northwest animals. World War II is about to happen, he signs up for the Army, and he's sent overseas to the South Pacific and is in New Guinea, where he sees locals that are using leather as artistry, and he really becomes interested in it," Holter shared. He then added that Stolhman returned after 40 months and moved to California, where he ended up living in a chicken coop and taking care of horses. Furthermore, as a means to generate money, he used his newfound skill and started embellishing plain leather saddles with his innovative tooling. 

"It’s widely recorded that in 1952, he created a massive leatherwork picture of a palomino horse that caught the eye of the owner of the craft tool company. And the owner, who is your great-grandfather, was so impressed that he hired Al Stohlman to work in partnership with him to create leathercrafting tools," the expert noted. He added that there were articles written about a huge palomino horse leathercraft, which could very well be the one in front of them.

Screenshot showing the details of the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

He then explained how Stohlman's innovative tools were made to give the various textures, shapes, and indentations to the leather.  "This is a shining example of great craftsmanship," Holter said while holding the tiny tools in his hands that were used to create the fantastic artwork. Coming to the appraisal, he told the guest that he could very well see anyone putting up $30,000 to $50,000 for the artwork. The guest was stunned by the number as she exclaimed, "That's a lot! Wow!" Holter went on to say, "I mean, it's just a masterpiece," before putting a $75,000 insurance estimate on the piece, further widening the guest's smile. 

"I mean, that's pretty awesome!" the guest exclaimed in the end, before thanking the expert for the staggering appraisal. 

2 hours ago
