'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White reveals a major secret about the show's most coveted wedge

Even after over 40 years on the show, White admitted that a few things still get her heart racing.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Vanna White has been "Wheel of Fortune" co-host for more than 40 years, and she recently shared a secret about something that gives her the jitters to this day. Speaking to Parade during her appearance at the 2025 World Tournament of Slots, White shared that it still makes her heart skip a beat every time a contestant picks up the Million Dollar Wedge on the show. This came after White shared who her dream guest on the celebrity edition of the show was. 

Vanna White 'Wheel of Fortune' December 2004.(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rebecca Sapp)
Vanna White 'Wheel of Fortune' December 2004.(Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Rebecca Sapp)

In conversation with Parade, White admitted that she doesn't get nervous very often on the show, but the special wedge gets her excited every time it comes into play. The Million Dollar wedge gives players a chance to win big in the Bonus Round if they land on the correct prize envelope. “Every once in a while, I do [get nervous]. Like if I know we have a million dollars on the wheel, and she picks up the million dollars… It’s not nerves, but my heart is pounding. It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just want her to solve it or him to solve it!'” she told the outlet.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest talking to a contestant with a Wild Card (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest talking to a contestant with a Million Dollar Wedge  (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

White's excitement was on display quite recently when a contestant named Christina Derevjanik won the largest cash prize in the show's history. She became the fourth player in the show's history to achieve the feat as she took home a total of $1,035,155. Apart from the big win, White shared a few more exciting moments that got her heart racing in the show.

“I remember years ago, I was sitting in the makeup chair and Stevie Wonder walked in. So yes, I got nervous when I saw Stevie Wonder," she further added in the interview. Another such instance presented itself when Fred Rogers, a.k.a. Mister Rogers, made a surprise appearance on the show. White said, “And I also got nervous when I saw Mister Rogers. He came on our show, and I was just so nervous to meet him.” The beloved children’s television host appeared as a surprise guest on set after a contestant solved a puzzle with his catchphrase, "Who Said It?"

Previously, Seacrest and White, who are currently appearing on "Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune" for the first time together, shared their dream celebrity guests for the show. Speaking to USA Today, White shared that her dream guest of all time on the celebrity spin-off would be none other than Dolly Parton. "She's been my idol from the time I started in show business," White told the outlet. 

