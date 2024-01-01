Name Gaten Matarazzo Net Worth $5 million Salary $250,000 Per Episode Gender Male DOB Sep 8, 2002 Age 21 Nationality American Profession Actor

Most OTT fans know American actor Gaten Matarazzo for his part in the widely popular Netflix series "Stranger Things," which has built the careers of emerging stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, and has helped Matarazzo earn a $5 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He started his career on Broadway before making his way to the digital entertainment lanscape, and has received awards and nominations for his role in the show. Besides "Stranger Things," Matarazzo went on to host the Netflix show, "Prank Encounters."

Matarazzo started by trying out for plays on Broadway and bagged a role in his first play in 2011 with "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert," at the Palace Theatre, before joining the cast of "Les Miserables" at the Imperial Theatre. Moving to TV, Matarazzo broadened his career by appearing in an episode of "The Blacklist" in 2015, marking the beginning of his illustrious foray into television.

In 2016, Gaten Matarazzo got a major role in the Netflix series "Stranger Things," which became a turning point in his career. He won the part after competing with almost a thousand other young actors. The show is set in the 1980s and follows the mysterious disappearance of a boy, leading to supernatural events in the town. Matarazzo, playing the character of Dustin Henderson, a boy who loves "Dungeons and Dragons" and science, received praise for his performance.

"Stranger Things" Season 1 was a huge success, attracting a large global audience on Netflix. Following seasons in 2017 and 2019 added to the show's success with 39 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and six wins, among other honors. The ensemble cast, including Matarazzo, won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the first season. Matarazzo himself received the 2017 Shorty Award for Best Actor. After a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the long-awaited fourth season of the show released on Netflix in 2022.

Gaten Matarazzo's salary

During the first season of "Stranger Things," each child actor earned $10,000 per episode, totaling $80,000 for the season. Gaten Matarazzo's salary saw a significant increase in the second season, reaching $30,000 per episode. By the third season, his per-episode earnings jumped to an impressive $250,000. With eight episodes in the third season, this amounted to around $2 million before taxes and fees. For the nine-episode fourth season, Matarazzo received a payment of $2.25 million.

Gaten Matarazzo has been open about his experience with cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD). His character in "Stranger Things" was also portrayed with the condition, significantly increasing public awareness. Matarazzo actively utilizes his platform to advocate for CCD and raises funds for CCD Smiles, an organization assisting with the costs of oral surgeries for those affected by CCD, impacting the jaw and teeth.

In 2021, Matarazzo participated in a one-hour charity event streamed on "The Tonight Show's" Twitch account, raising funds for Feeding America. Notable celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Questlove, Kirk Douglas, Corpse Husband, and Matarazzo's "Stranger Things" co-star, Noah Schnapp, also took part in the event.

Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu have been in a relationship since March 2018, and they frequently share pictures and updates on their social media accounts.

What role does Matarazzo play in "Stranger Things"?

Gaten Matarazzo plays the role of Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things.

Who is replacing Matarazzo in Broadway's "Sweeney Todd"?

A permanent replacement hasn't been revealed yet, but reportedly understudies Felix Torrez-Ponce and Nathan Salstone will step in.

What charitable cause is Matarazzo committed to?

Matarazzo actively utilizes his platform to advocate for CCD and fundraises for CCD Smiles, an organization assisting with the costs of oral surgeries for those affected by CCD.

