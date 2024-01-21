Name Rufus Sewell Net Worth $8 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth October 29, 1967 Age 56 Years Nationality British Profession Actor

Rufus Sewell is a British actor with a net worth of $8 million, and has performed in movies like "Carrington," "Hamlet," "Dark City," "The Illusionist," and "Old." Additionally, he has appeared in TV series such as "John Adams," "Eleventh Hour," "The Man in the High Castle," and "The Diplomat." He is also known for his theater performances, especially in plays like "Arcadia" and "Rock 'n' Roll."

Sewell began his acting career in 1991 by appearing in the independent drama "Twenty-One," however, his breakthrough came in 1993 with "Dirty Weekend." Subsequently, he shared the screen with Albert Finney in "A Man of No Importance" and starred in "Carrington," "Hamlet," "Victory," and "The Woodlanders." In 1998, he featured in five films: "Dangerous Beauty," "Illuminata," "Martha, Meet Frank, Daniel and Laurence," "At Sachem Farm," and "Dark City."

In the early 2000s, he appeared in films like the supernatural horror "Bless the Child," the romantic adventure comedy "A Knight's Tale," and the thriller "Extreme Ops."

In 2006, Sewell had a prolific year, starring in five films: "Tristan and Isolde," "The Illusionist," "Amazing Grace," "The Holiday," and the anthology film "Paris, je t'aime." Later, he was seen in "Hercules," the fantasy action film "Gods of Egypt," and Oscar-winning dramas "Judy" and "The Father," as well as M. Night Shyamalan's 2021 thriller "Old."

Sewell's TV journey began with "Gone to Seed" and "Screen Two" in the early '90s. He gained recognition in 1994 as Will Ladislaw in the BBC's "Middlemarch." After a brief break, he returned in 2000 for "Arabian Nights" and "She Creature." He also played Agamemnon in "Helen of Troy" and the title role in "Charles II: The Power and the Passion."

Sewell took on major roles in adaptations like "The Pillars of the Earth" and "Zen," and was cast in "Parade's End," "Restless," "The Man in the High Castle," "Victoria," "The Pale Horse," "Jigsaw," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." In 2023, he earned praise for his role in "The Diplomat."

On stage, Sewell originated the role of Septimus Hodge in Tom Stoppard's "Arcadia." He was seen in Stoppard's "Rock 'n' Roll" in 2006. He has also been part of productions like Harold Pinter's "Old Times" and Patrick Marber's "Closer."

In 1999, Sewell married his first wife, Australian fashion journalist Yasmin Abdallah. However, they got divorced after one year of marriage. In 2004, the actor tied the knot with producer and screenwriter Amy Gardner. They welcomed a son named William before parting ways in 2006. Sewell has another child, a daughter named Lola, from his relationship with Ami Komai. He is currently engaged to his girlfriend, Vivian Benitez, who is 30 years his junior.

- Evening Standard Theatre Award 2006: Best Actor in a Play for "Rock 'n' Roll"

- Laurence Olivier Award 2007: Best Actor in a Play for "Rock 'n' Roll"

What is Rufus Sewell known for?

Rufus Sewell is famous for originating the role of Septimus Hodge in Tom Stoppard's "Arcadia" and the role of Jan in Stoppard's "Rock 'n' Roll."

Who does Rufus Sewell play in "Mrs Maisel"?

Rufus Sewell played the role of Declan Howell in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

