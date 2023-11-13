Name Alex Borstein Net Worth $14 Million Salary $100,000 per episode Annual Income $5 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production, Comedian and Television Gender Female Date of Birth Feb 15, 1973 Age 50 years Nationality American Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Television producer, Comedian, Singer, Voice Actor, Film Producer

Versatile American actress, writer, producer and comedian Alex Borstein has built a net worth of $20 million. Her diverse career includes iconic roles in "Family Guy" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Her TV career began in 1993 with "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," where she lent her voice to various characters such as Lipsyncher, Contest Announcer, Bloom of Doom, and Madame Woe.

View this post on Instagram

Her long-running role as Lois Griffin in "Family Guy" and her tenure on the sketch comedy series "MADtv" have been consistent sources of income. Since 2017, her portrayal of Susie Myerson has not only earned critical acclaim but also contributed significantly to her earnings. Borstein's appearances in films like "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," "Catwoman," and "A Million Ways to Die in the West" have raked in the dough. Her vocal talents can be heard in projects such as "The Angry Birds Movie" and "Robot Chicken."

Alex Borstein arrives at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Angry Birds Movie"

Salary

Borstein, as one of the principal voice actors on "Family Guy," earns approximately $100,000 per episode. Over the years, this has translated to an annual income of around $2 million. She also receives royalties from DVD sales, merchandise, and syndication deals.

Actor Alex Borstein and Jackson Douglas attend the 12th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2006

Alex Borstein's Divorce Settlement

Borstein and Jackson Douglas got married in 1999. They chose to equally share all residuals and royalties earned during their marriage. However, the duo got divorced in 2017 and the settlement included a fair distribution of $5.2 million. Douglas was granted ownership of a Washington state house, and they continue to co-own a New York City apartment valued at $1.2 million, including a unique distribution of furniture, jewelry, and art.

Actress Alex Borstein of the film "Billy's Dad Is a Fudge-Packer" poses for portraits during the 2005 Sundance Film Festival

Alex Borstein was born on February 15, 1973, in Highland Park, Illinois. She spent her formative years in Deerfield, Illinois, and Northridge, California. Interestingly, the actress' mother was a Holocaust survivor, and both of her parents worked in the mental health industry. In 1999, Borstein married actor and writer Jackson Douglas, whom she met during her time at the ACME Comedy Theatre. The couple have two children together, a son named Barnaby, and a daughter, Henrietta.

Critics Choice Awards

2020 Winner - Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

2019 Winner - Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

2018 Nominee - Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Primetime Emmy Awards

2023 Nominee - Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

2023 Nominee - Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for "Family Guy"

2019 Winner - Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Golden Globes, USA

2019 Nominee - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

What famous catchphrase is associated with Alex Borstein's character Lois Griffin on "Family Guy"?

Alex Borstein's iconic catchphrase as Lois Griffin is "Freakin' Sweet."

Was Alex Borstein part of the cast on the sketch comedy show "MadTV"?

Yes, Alex Borstein was a cast member on "MadTV" from 1997 to 2009, where she delivered versatile performances and created memorable characters.

What is Alex Borstein's sexual orientation?

Alex Borstein openly identifies as bisexual and actively supports the LGBTQ+ community.

