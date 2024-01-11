Name Riley Keough Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Acting, modeling Gender Female Date of Birth May 29, 1989 Age 34 years Nationality American Profession Actor, model

Also Read: Here's why a TikToker is Winning Over Followers With Her Couponing Tips That can Boost Savings

Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the eldest grandchild of Elvis Presley, has emerged as a renowned actor and model with a $5 million net worth. Early in her career, she walked the ramp for Dolce & Gabbana and has appeared in prestigious magazines, but gained prominence with her performance in "Mad Max: Fury Road." She has also appeared in movies such as "The Good Doctor" and "Magic Mike," and co-authored Lisa Marie Presley's memoir as well.

Riley Keough | Getty Images | Photo by Kayla Oaddams

Most of Riley's net worth can be attributed to her career as a model and actress, which started after she made her debut in 2010 with the biopic "The Runaways" and appeared in independent films such as "Jack & Diane." In 2012, Keough was seen in "Magic Mike," after which she returned to independent drama "Yellow" alongside Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson, and David Morse.

Also Read: From Fame With 'Scream' to TV Stardom for 'Ray Donovan': Liev Schreiber's Life and Net Worth

In 2013, Keough co-starred in the video for Justin Timberlake's "TKO" and appeared in the short film "Spark and Light." She played a supporting role as Capable in "Mad Max: Fury Road," the fourth installment of the "Mad Max" series, which achieved critical and commercial success. In 2015, she starred in "Dixieland."

Also Read: TikToker Shocked After Paying for Subscription She had Cancelled; Here's how to Avoid Such Costs

After Elvis Presley's death, Keough's mother Lisa Marie Presley inherited full ownership of his estate. At that point, the estate was worth $100 million. She later sold 85% of the property to Elvis Presley Enterprises for a one-time $100 million payout and maintained 100% ownership of the Graceland mansion. After her death in 2023, Riley became the sole trustee of the estate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough)

Keough was born in Santa Monica, California, on May 29, 1989, and is the eldest child of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough. She is the grandchild of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Her parents separated when she was only five years old.

As for her own relationships, Keough was previously linked with singer Ryan Cabrera and was engaged to Alex Pettyfer. In 2015, she married Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, and the couple have a daughter, who was born via surrogacy. The actress also owns a $1.3 million, 1,200-square-foot cottage, located in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles.

- Golden Globe Awards 2017 (Nominated): Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for "The Girlfriend Experience"

- Gracie Awards 2017: Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series for "The Girlfriend Experience"

- Cannes Film Festival 2022: Caméra d'Or for "War Pony"

How was Riley Keough's relationship with Priscilla Presley?

They both have a good relationship.

How does Riley Keough feel about Priscilla?

She once said, "She's a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland."

More from MARKETREALIST

TikToker Reveals how She Saves up on Grocery Bills Thanks to a Hidden Perk of Her Cleaning Job

Amazon Unearths Refund Scam Facilitated by its own Employees; Here's how They did it