Name Priscilla Presley (born Priscilla Ann Wagner) Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Actress, author, businesswoman, investments Gender Female Date of Birth May 24, 1945 Age 78 years old Nationality American Profession Writer, entrepreneur, actor, producer

Successful businesswoman and actress, Priscilla Presley is also known as the former wife of American rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, with a $50 million net worth earned from several ventures. Born on May 24, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York, Priscilla's life journey began when she met Elvis when he was drafted into the army. After her divorce from him, she opened her own fashion boutique with designer Olivia Bis in the 70s, and by the 80s she was appearing in a popular TV series "Dallas" and movies of the "Naked Gun" franchise. Beyond the screen and business, Priscilla Presley also wrote a memoir about her relationship with Elvis.

Priscilla Presley attends The Humane Society of The United States to the Rescue! | Getty Images | Rodin Eckenroth



What are Priscilla Presley's sources of income?

Priscilla Presley's wealth is primarily derived from her business ventures, acting career, and royalties on books. Wise investments have also been responsible for the growth in her fortune over the years.

I am excited bout the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola. She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I'm certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey. pic.twitter.com/IeoUdhYftS — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) June 22, 2023

While Priscilla is no longer actively pursuing acting roles, her previous work in films and television contributed to her financial success. One of the key factors in Priscilla's wealth is her establishment of Elvis Presley Enterprises in 1981. Under her leadership, the company prospered and played a pivotal role in preserving and promoting the legacy of Elvis Presley.

Graceland, Elvis's estate, was transformed into a successful tourist attraction, attracting over 650,000 visitors annually. Priscilla's strategic business moves substantially increased the estate's value, which was estimated at over $100 million by the time her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, officially inherited it in 1993. Additionally, Priscilla ventured into other businesses, such as fragrances and linens, further diversifying her income streams. Her involvement in the entertainment industry also extended to film and TV production.

Elvis Presley with his wife Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and their 4 day old daughter Lisa Marie Presley | Getty Images | Michael Ochs Archives

Upon Elvis Presley's death in 1977, his entire estate went to his and Priscilla Presley's daughter Lisa Marie. Initially valued at just $1 million, the estate grew to $100 million by the time Lisa turned 25. In 2005, Lisa sold an 85% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises for a one-time payment of $100 million while retaining full ownership of the Graceland mansion.

In 1976, Priscilla Presley bought a Los Angeles home for her parents for $170,000, and sold it in 2019 for $3.9 million. She also owned a 7,000-square-foot Beverly Hills residence since her divorce from Elvis. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she listed it for $16 million, and ultimately sold it for $13 million by the end of 2020. Following this in January 2021, she purchased a Century City penthouse for just under $5 million.

Personal life

Marriage to Elvis was a large part of Priscilla Presley's personal life, but it ended in divorce in 1973 and she got a one-time settlement of $725,000, as per Cosmopolitan. She has been in several relationships over the years, including with Mike Stone, Michael Edwards, Marco Garibaldi, as well as Nigel Lythgoe, and has been linked to notable figures like Robert Kardashian and Terry O'Neill. Tragically, Priscilla's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away in January 2023 at the age of 54. Following her daughter's death, Priscilla was embroiled in a $35 million trust fund dispute regarding Elvis's Graceland mansion and estate.

What is Priscilla Presley's net worth?

Priscilla Presley's net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

Why did Priscilla Presley leave Elvis Presley?

Priscilla Presley left because she felt continuously overshadowed by Elvis' decisions and his career.

Who did Priscilla marry after Elvis?

Priscilla Presley did not re-marry.

