Name Quincy Jones III Net worth $20 million Sources of income Music, production DOB December 23, 1968 Age 54 Gender Male Nationality Swedish Profession Music producer, author

Quincy Jones and son Quincy Jones III during Dom Perignon Celebration for Forest Whitaker | Getty Images | Photo by Alexandra Wyman

Swedish-American music producer, film producer, and author, Quincy Jones III aka QDIII has earned an estimated net worth of $20 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is the son of Quincy Jones, who is a renowned figure in showbiz and music. Raised in Sweden, Jones started his career as a break dancer and started creating demos as a teenager. By 16, the young producer had his first gold record, and moved to the United States, where he made tracks for hip-hop greats such as Tupac Shakur and Ice Cube. He also studied at the Berklee College of Music before joining Dr Dre and Ruthless Records, which acted as a launchpad for his career.

Music and production have been the main source of income for Jones ever since he made his debut in entertainment in 1987 with the film “Stockholmsnatt.” He then went on to establish the company QD3 Entertainment which produced a series of documentaries known collectively as “Beef” in 2006.

The documentaries explore the violence and feuds within hip-hop culture in America. Jones is also a hip-hop DJ and he has released an album called "Soundlab" (1991). Further, Jones served as a composer for the TV series, “Out All Night” from 1992 to 1993, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990 to 1996, and “In the House” from 1995 to 1998.

Jones produced the documentary “The Carter” about renowned rapper Lil Wayne. However, Lil Wayne filed a lawsuit against Jones as he wanted to assume control over the final cut, but the case was later dismissed by a judge. Jones also produced the critically acclaimed docu-series, "Dear Mama."

Outside of showbiz, Jones has authored the book “Q, The Autobiography of Quincy Jones.” He also founded the company WeMash in 2014. It is an internet service that connects owners of content (movie studios, news organizations, sports entities, music labels) with creators from every field. The company’s investors include venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz.

Quincy Jones III’s father is regarded as one of the greatest creators of new music, who has shuffled pop, soul, hip-hop, jazz, classical, African, and Brazilian music into a dazzling fusion. In 1964, he became the first African-American to hold a high-level executive position in a white-owned company as he became the vice-president of Mercury Records. Quincy Jones is also known for producing Michael Jackson's all-time best-selling album, "Thriller" (1982).

When it comes to personal life and relationships, Quincy Jones III is reportedly single as of December 2023.

1991 Grammy: Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for "Back On The Block"

1994 ASCAP Award: Top TV Series for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

1999 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Main Title Theme Music for “The PJs”

2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nomination: Independent Spirit Award Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series for “Dear Mama”

2010 Emmy Nomination: Best Documentary Independent Lens for "Crips and Bloods: Made in America"

2023 HMMA Award Nomination: Best Music Documentary - Special Program for “Dear Mama”

