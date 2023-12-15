What Is ‘Narcos’ Star Wagner Moura’s Net Worth?

Name Wagner Moura Net Worth $10 Million Salary June 27, 1976 Sources of Income Acting, Music, and More Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 27, 1976 Age 47 Nationality Brazil Profession Actor, Singer, Lyricist

Brazilian actor and producer Wagner Moura is well-known in his home country. He has appeared in blockbusters like "Elite Squad" and "Elite Squad: The Enemy Within." He has since done international films like "Elysium." He is best known for portraying the drug lord Pablo Escobar in the hit Netflix show, "Narcos." As of December 2023, Wagner Moura's net worth is around $10 Million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Wagner Moura | Getty Images | Dia Dipasupil

Most of his net worth is associated with his paychecks as an actor. According to sources, he earns close to $2.5 million per season from "Narcos."

Career highlights

His career started in 2000 with an appearance in the play, "A Máquina." This play saw him visit the big cities of Brazil like Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo for the first time in his life. During this period, he also interacted with other actors who would later become famous. He started appearing in short films. In early 2000, Moura booked roles in movies like, "As Três Marias" and "Abril Despedaçado." He was also seen in "Carandiru." He was soon seen in notable television series like, "Sexo Frágil", "and Paraíso Tropical."

Once he was an established star in Brazil, he decided to try his luck in the West. In 2013, he landed his first role alongside Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, and Alice Braga in the movie, "Elysium." He was also set to appear in "The Magnificent Seven," but it got canceled later. He soon landed his breakthrough in the Netflix, series "Narcos."

Wagner Moura was born in Salvador and raised in Rodeles, which was around 500 km from the capital. Moura was born to his father who was in the military and his mother who was a pediatrician. He was friends with Emmy nominee actor Lazaro Ramos during their teenage years in Bahia. Moura can speak English and Spanish fluently. He learned to speak Spanish during his Narcos days and even gained over 18 kg for the role. He has three sons with journalist and photographer Sandra Delgado, who were all born in Rio de Janeiro. The two stayed together but never got married.

Political controversy

In 2019, it was reported that Moura was not ready to return to Brazil. He said that he was feeling unsafe and thought that his life was in danger. He said that his film release at the time was being seen as a huge threat to the current administration in Brazil.

Annie Awards- 2023 Nominee

Cartagena Film Festival- Winner in 2004

Cine Ceará - Ibero-american Film Festival- Winner in 2002

Cinema Brazil Grand Prize-Winner in 2022

Golden Globes, USA-Nominated in 2016

Imagen Foundation Awards- Nominated in 2023

Istanbul Film Festival- Winner in 2020

Miami Brazilian Film Festival-Nominated in 2019

Seattle International Film Festival-Winner in 2011

Huelva Latin American Film Festival-Winner in 2019

Prêmio Contigo, Brazil- Winner in 2005

Wagner Moura | Matt Winkelmeyer

Does Wagner Moura speak English?

Yes, he speaks English and Spanish.

Did Wagner Moura win anything for "Narcos"?

He bagged the first Golden Globe nomination for playing Pablo Escobar in "Narcos".

Does "Narcos" use real footage?

Yes, it uses real footage, and it reminds us of the horrors that were the reality at the time.

Who played the role of Pablo Escobar in "Narcos"?

The role of Pablo Escobar was played by Wagner Moura.