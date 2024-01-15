Name Monica Bellucci Net worth $45 million Sources of income Acting, modeling DOB 30 September 1964 Age 59 Gender Female Nationality Italian Profession Model, actor

Also Read: From Starring in Marvel Movies to Performing in Productions; How Rich Is Hayley Atwell?

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci at home in Rome, 6th June 1991 | Getty Images | Photo by frederic meylan/Sygma

Known for her stint as a Bond girl and roles in movies such as "Malena," Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci has an estimated net worth of $45 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Bellucci is also best known for her roles in films such as "Bram Stoker's Dracula," "Irréversible," "The Passion of the Christ," and two “Matrix” films. She has been an extremely successful model and has appeared in numerous Italian and French films as well. In 2018, Forbes Italy named her one of the 100 most successful Italian women.

Bellucci was born in Città di Castello, Umbria, Italy, and was raised in Lama. Her career in modeling started at the young age of 13. However, as a young adult, she worked as part of the faculty of law at the University of Perugia, and later moved to Milan in 1988, where she signed with Elite Model Management. She quickly gained prominence as a fashion model in Paris and New York City, posing for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and the French Elle.

Also Read: 'The Prestige' Actress Rebecca Hall has Also Directed 'Passing'; Here's Her Net Worth

monica bellucci for dolce & gabbana summer ‘92 photographed by steven meisel pic.twitter.com/Y2L9YaMwyo — 🍒 🇵🇸 (@pussinyslboots) July 10, 2022

Even after venturing into acting, Bellucci maintained her career as a model. In 2001, she was featured on the cover of Esquire, and two years later, she was featured in Maxim.

Also Read: What Is 'Black Panther' Star and Acclaimed Playwright Danai Gurira's net worth?

In 2004, when she was pregnant with her first daughter, Bellucci posed nude for the Italian edition of Vanity Fair. This was done as a protest against a law in Italy that severely restricted fertility and surrogacy options for couples and single women. She posed pregnant and nude again for the publication's 2010 April issue.

Apart from that, Bellucci also served as the face of Dior products from 2006 to 2010. Next in 2012, she became the new face of Dolce & Gabbana and walked the runway for the brand during Spring 2019 Milan Fashion Week.

Monica Bellucci returns to Dolce & Gabbana runway 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0mOkAnlUCr — رُبـــا (@wildruba) March 4, 2019

Bellucci’s acting debut came with the 1990 Italian television movie "Vita Coi Figli." She then played the role of the Pharaoh’s wife in the 1995 TNT Biblical miniseries "Joseph.” Decades later, Belluci returned to television in 2015 when she appeared in five episodes of the Amazon streaming series, "Mozart in the Jungle." She then appeared as herself in episodes of "Twin Peaks: The Return" and the French series "Call My Agent!"

Bellucci made her feature film debut in the 1991 Italian film "The Raffle," and bagged her first role in an American film the very next year, playing one of Dracula's brides in the gothic horror film, "Bram Stoker's Dracula."

She then appeared in more Italian films like "Ostinato Destino," "Briganti Amore e libertà," "The Heroes," "Bits and Pieces,” and "Snowball.” Bellucci had one of her most acclaimed roles in 1996 in the French film, "The Apartment," for which she earned a César Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Throughout the 90s, she continued to appear in French and Italian films like "Stressati," "Dobermann," "Mauvais genre," and "Kaputt Mundi." However, Bellucci gained international fame in the 2000s as she starred in the thriller "Under Suspicion," and in the acclaimed Oscar-nominated erotic dramedy "Malèna."

Her fame continued to grow and in 2002, she starred in the violent, controversial psychological thriller "Irréversible," directed by Gaspar Noé. She then bagged the leading role in "Remember Me, My Love" and the action thriller "Tears of the Sun" in 2003.

Bellucci’s other film credits include "She Hate Me," "The Brothers Grimm," "Shoot 'Em Up," "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee,” "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," and the James Bond film "Spectre.”

In 2016, Bellucci bought an apartment in the historic neighborhood of Bairro do Castelo in Lisbon. Her apartment which is located in a building near the French designer Christian Louboutin’s house was estimated to be, who also owns a house in Comporta. In 2018, she purchased a house in the historic Castelo district of Lisbon for a reported $1.5 million.

Bellucci, who often visited Greece for her vacations, decided to seal her love for the country in 2023, with the purchase of a palace-like home in Paros for an undisclosed amount.

Can you describe the photo in one word? 🤗 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wSiCRvq793 — Monica Bellucci (@aMonicaBellucci) September 7, 2023

Bellucci married Italian photographer Claudio Carlos Basso in 1990. However, the two divorced just 18 months later. Then in 1999, Bellucci married French actor Vincent Cassel after the two met while filming "The Apartment" in 1996. They had two daughters named Deva and Léonie before divorcing in 2013.

Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci during 2006 Cannes Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Richard Lewis/WireImage

Years later, there were rumors of Belluci dating famous filmmaker Tim Burton. The actress/model confirmed their relationship with Elle France in June 2023. The couple made an official debut on the red carpet of the 18th Rome Film Festival, held at Auditorium Parco Della Musica in the Italian capital.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci at a red carpet for the movie "Diabolik Chi Sei?" | Getty Images | Photo by Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis

2021 David di Donatello Awards: Special David for “On the Milky Road”

2017 European Silver Ribbon for “On the Milky Road”

2003 Silver Ribbon: Best Supporting Actress (Migliore Attrice Non-Protagonista) for “Remember Me, My Love”

2017 Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award

2023 Thessaloniki Film Festival: Honorary Golden Alexander

2003 Chainsaw Award: Best Supporting Actress for “Brotherhood of the Wolf”

2004 NRJ Ciné Award: Most Glamorous Actress (Actrice la plus glamour) for “The Matrix Revolutions”

2005 European Golden Globe for “L'ultimo Capodanno” (1998)

1998 European Golden Globe: Best Actress (Migliore Attrice) for “L'ultimo Capodanno”

2011 CinEuphoria: Best Actress - International Competition for “Wild Blood”

Is Monica Bellucci still married?

Monica Bellucci is currently unmarried. She has been previously married twice, once to Claudio Carlos Basso, and once to Vincent Cassel. She is currently dating filmmaker Tim Burton.

Does Monica Bellucci have a child?

Monica Belluci has two daughters, Deva and Leonie with her ex-husband, French actor Vincent Cassell.

Where is Monica Bellucci from originally?

Monica Bellucci was born in Città di Castello, Italy,

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is ‘Melrose Place’ Star Heather Locklear’s Net Worth?

What Is ‘Weeds’ Actress Mary-Louise Parker’s Net Worth?