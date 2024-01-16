What Is ‘The Crown’ Actor Elizabeth Debicki's Net Worth?

Name Elizabeth Debicki Net worth $4 million Sources of income Acting DOB 24 August 1990 Age 33 Gender Female Nationality Australia Profession Actor

Elizabeth Debicki at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Crown" Season 6 | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Debicki is best known for her roles in films like "The Great Gatsby," "Widows," and "Tenet." She has earned critical acclaim for her performances on the small screen as well, especially with her famous role of Princess Diana in the Netflix series, “The Crown.” Most recently, Debicki took home the trophy for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. She had received nominations in the category in the previous seasons as well.

Stage career

Born on August 24, 1990, in Paris, France, Debicki is the eldest of three siblings. Both of her parents are former ballet dancers and Debicki also developed an interest in ballet at a young age. She was five when her family moved to Melbourne, Australia. She was trained in dancing before she chose to switch to acting and attended the Victorian College of the Arts at the University of Melbourne.

Debicki made her professional stage debut in 2010 in Melbourne Theatre Company's production of Joanna Murray-Smith's "The Gift." Later, in 2013, she appeared in the Sydney Theater Company's production of Jean Genet's "The Maids," starring alongside Cate Blanchett and Isabelle Huppert. She continued to play the role when she was transferred to the New York City Center in 2014. She further appeared in a London production of David Hare's "The Red Barn.”

Career in films

Debicki made her feature film debut with a small part in the 2011 Australian comedy, "A Few Best Men." However, her career breakthrough came two years later in Baz Luhrmann's adaptation of "The Great Gatsby," in which she played the role of Jordan Baker.

In 2015, Debicki appeared in three films, Justin Kurzel's adaptation of "Macbeth," Guy Ritchie's adaptation of the television series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E" and Kormákur's biographical survival film "Everest." Further, in 2017, she bagged the role of Sovereign High Priestess Ayesha in the Marvel superhero film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." In 2018, Debicki appeared in the science-fiction horror film, "The Cloverfield Paradox" which was released on Netflix.

She then voiced the character of Mopsy Rabbit in "Peter Rabbit" and then bagged one of her most critically acclaimed roles of the widowed sugar baby Alice in Steve McQueen's heist thriller "Widows." Debicki’s other film credits include, "Vita & Virginia," "The Tale," "The Burnt Orange Heresy," and Christopher Nolan's science-fiction action thriller "Tenet." She also appeared in the sequels, "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Career in television

Debicki made her small-screen debut with an episode of the Australian series, "Rake" in 2014. After appearing in a string of films, she returned to television in 2016, starring in the eight-part Australian series, "The Kettering Incident" and the six-part British series, "The Night Manager."

However, her breakthrough role came in 2022 when she joined the cast of the Netflix historical drama, "The Crown" in its fifth season. She played the role of Diana, Princess of Wales for the final two seasons of the show. She received rave reviews for her work and won a Golden Globe and nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Real estate

There is not much known about Debicki’s real estate assets. However, it is known that she lives in London, and has a home in Melbourne Australia as well.

Car collection

As per 21motoring, Elizabeth Debicki owns several cars including some top-end luxury vehicles. Her collection includes a Porche Cayenne worth about $79,000, an Audi Q5 worth about $43,000, and a Mercedez-Benz E450 worth about $75,000.

Debicki is rumored to be in a relationship with fellow actor and co-star Kristian Rasmussen. The two appeared together at the season five premiere of "The Crown" in 2022. However, they didn’t make their relationship public until Debicki mentioned Rasmussen in her Golden Globe acceptance speech.

2018 Cannes Film Festival Chopard Trophy: Female Revelation

2023 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “The Crown”

2024 Golden Globe: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for “The Crown”

2023 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series for “The Crown”

2024 Satellite Award Nomination: Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries and Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for “The Crown”

