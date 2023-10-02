Name Cate Blanchett Net Worth $95 million Gender Female DOB May 14, 1969 Age 54 years Nationality Australian Profession Actor, film producer, voice actor

Known for her critically acclaimed performances in movies such as "Tar" and "Elizabeth," Australian actress and producer Cate Blanchett boasts of a net worth of $95 million. In the period from August 2017 to August 2018, she garnered an impressive income of $13 million, securing her a spot among the top 10 highest-paid actresses globally, through appearances in mainstream as well as independent productions. After starting her acting career on stage at the Sydney Theatre Company, Blanchett starred opposite Geoffrey Rush in a play called Oleanna, which was later adapted for the screen. She first appeared on screen in the TV miniseries "Heartland" followed by "Borderland." But her breakthrough came with the role of a young Queen Elizabeth I in her biopic.

Image Source: Cate Blanchett attends the "The Zone Of Interest" red carpet / Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

What are Cate Blanchett's sources of income?

For two consecutive years, Cate Blanchett secured her position among the highest-paid actresses, as reported by Forbes. In both 2017 and 2018, her estimated earnings from her acting career reached $12 million and $12.5 million, respectively. With an average annual income of around $8 million, Blanchett's financial success is a result of her popularity.

Kate Blanchett's salary

In 2018, a substantial portion of her income, around $12.5 million, came from her role in Thor: Ragnarok during that period. Previous reports indicate that Blanchett earned $10 million for her contribution to the 2010 film Robin Hood and $7 million for her role in Hanna in 2011.

Image Source: Cate Blanchett ahead of the Giorgio Armani fashion show / Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Endorsement deals

In 2022, she held the esteemed position of being the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton's Spirit Collection jewelry campaign. In 2018, Blanchett made history as the inaugural global beauty ambassador for Giorgio Armani's skincare product range, showcasing not only her acting prowess but also her influential presence in the world of fashion and beauty.

Other business ventures

Blanchett assumed the role of co-creative director at the Sydney Theatre Company, concluding her tenure in 2015. Additionally, she holds the esteemed titles of patron and ambassador for the Australian Film Institute and its affiliated academy, the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts.

Image Source: Cate Blanchett ahead of the Giorgio Armani fashion show / Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Blanchett seamlessly wears the hats of both an actor and a producer, with her notable involvement in co-founding the film and television production company, Dirty Films. A prime example of their work is the limited series "Stateless," where Blanchett takes on the lead role.

Real Estate and other assets

Valued at $4.5 million, Blanchett's English country manor boasts the largest private art collection, featuring masterpieces by artists like Paula Rego and Zhang Huan. In 2005, the Ocean’s 8 actress invested $10.2 million in a high-end property in Sydney’s Hunter Hills, and spent $8 million on renovation, before listing it for an impressive $20 million.

Her real estate portfolio extends to a vacation haven with a private beach in Vanuatu, listed for $1.4 million in 2019. Another holiday retreat at Berowra Creek, initially acquired for $1.49 million, hit the market for $1.6 million. In 2014, she secured a Sydney riverfront apartment for about $2 million and added an $8 million panoramic CBD apartment to her collection.

Blanchett navigates her Sunday errands in style, often behind the wheel of her sleek Porsche 911 Carrera, an automobile valued at around $123,000. Her impressive car collection extends to an Audi A8 with a price tag of $86,500, a Mercedes CLS class valued at approximately $72,950, a Chevrolet Suburban worth $60,000, and a Toyota Prius with an average base price of $24,525.

Personal life

Since 1997, Cate Blanchett has been married to Australian playwright Andrew Upton, and they are proud parents of three children. Over a span of five years, the couple jointly assumed the roles of co-artistic directors at the Sydney Theatre Company, showcasing not only their successful partnership in marriage but also their shared dedication to the world of theater.

Cate Blanchett's activism

Blanchett, a fervent advocate for feminism has also demonstrated a commitment to environmental causes through her involvement with the Climate Project and her ambassadorship for the Australian Conservation Foundation. Blanchett's global impact expanded in 2016 when she was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Image Source: Cate Blanchett speaks onstage at the Variety and Golden Globes Breakthrough Artists Party / Victor Boyko/Getty Images

FAQs

Does Cate Blanchett have children?

Yes, 4 children, including Edith Vivian Patricia Upton, Roman Robert Upton, Dashiell John Upton, and Ignatius Martin Upton

How many awards has Cate Blanchett won?

She has won 211 awards so far.

