What Is Italian Fashion Designer Donatella Versace's Net Worth?

Name Donatella Versace Net worth $400 Million Sources of Income Fashion Designing Gender Female Date of Birth May 2, 1955 Age 68 Nationality Italy Profession Fashion designer, Designer, Costume designer

Also Read: What Is Tennis Legend Andre Agassi's Net Worth?

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace is the younger sister of legendary designer Gianni Versace and inherited control of his company Versace when he was assassinated in 1997. She has since served as the CEO, CCO, and the artistic director of the company. She was instrumental in selling the company to Michael Kors for $2.12 billion in 2018. As of December 2023, Donatella Versace's net worth is somewhere around $400 Million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Gianni (1946 - 1997) and Donatella Versace | Getty Images | Rose Hartman

Donatella Versace was originally meant to work in the public relations department of the company and was valued by Gianni Versace as a critic and a muse. He also made her the Vice President of the company, making her responsible for coordinating Versace's fashion shows and advertising campaigns. She even got her fashion label which was called Versus. She got more involved with the company when Gianni Versace was diagnosed with cancer in the mid-1990s.

Also Read: What Is 'Final Destination 3' Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Net Worth?

After he was murdered in 1997, she became the company's head of design. She has collaborated with many celebrities for advertising campaigns including Demi Moore, Courtney Love, Madonna, and Nicki Minaj. One of her most famous designs is the low-cut silk green chiffon dress which was worn by Jennifer Lopez during the 2000 Grammy Awards. The famous picture was downloaded more than a million times after the Grammy ceremony.

Donatella Versace | Getty Images | Cindy Ord

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Is One of the Highest-Paid Managers in Football; What Is His Net Worth?

Acquisitions

In 2014, Versace sold a 20% stake in company to a private equity firm Blackstone. The investment was valued at around $1.4 billion. Her company was later acquired by Michael Kors in 2018. It was reported that she had sold her company for around $2.2 billion.

Donatella Francesca Versace was born on May 2, 1955 in Reggio di Calabria, Italy. Her mother Francesca was a dressmaker and her father Antonio was a salesman. She grew up with three siblings, Gianni, Santo, and Tina. While Tina died at just 12 years old from a tetanus infection, the two siblings learned a lot about fashion design from their mother, Francesca. Versace was married to American model Paul Beck and they welcomed their daughter, Allegra Versace in 1986 and son Daniel Versace in 1989 before they parted ways in 2000. She later wed Manuel Dallori but the marriage ended in just one year. Versace was extremely close to her brother and his death took a huge toll on her mental health. She reportedly struggled with drug addiction following her beloved brother's murder in 1997.

She paid close to 5 million euros which is around $5.6 million for a mansion in Meina, Italy. The 15,000-square-foot mansion is known as Villa Mondadori and overlooks Lake Maggiore.

Who was Donatella Versace's husband?

Versace was married to Manuel Dallori and later, Paul Beck.

Who is the real owner of Versace?

Versace is owned by Capri Holding, which also owns Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.

Who is Donatella Versace's daughter?

Donatella Versace's daughter is Allegra Versace.

Who designed the Versace logo?

The Versace logo was designed by Gianni Versace.

More from MARKETREALIST

Dominic Chianese Made a Name for Himself With ‘The Godfather Part II'; How Rich Is He?

Stefan Edberg Has Won Nine Grand Slams in His Career; What’s His Net Worth?