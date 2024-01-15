Name Justin Theroux Net Worth $40 Million Salary $75 Thousand Per Episode Annual Income $1-5 Million Sources of Income Acting, production and direction Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 10, 1971 Age 52 Nationality American Profession Actor, director, screenwriter, producer, voice actor

Justin Theroux, a multifaceted American actor, screenwriter, and director, has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of Jan 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth. His career in the entertainment industry, spanning several decades, has contributed significantly to this substantial net worth. His journey began with his film debut in "I Shot Andy Warhol" (1996), leading to a diverse and prosperous career in both film and television. Theroux's television career also boasts of significant roles. He starred in "Six Feet Under" (2003–2004) and later in "The Leftovers" (2014–2017). His appearance in popular series like "Parks and Recreation" and the miniseries "John Adams" further highlights his versatile acting skills. Directorial ventures are another source of income for Theroux. He made his directorial debut with "Dedication" (2007), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

As an actor, Theroux has been part of numerous films and TV shows. His filmography includes notable titles like "Mulholland Drive" (2001) and "American Psycho" (2000), where his performances garnered attention. He then moved towards comedy and appeared in "Zoolander" (2001) and its sequel "Zoolander 2" (2016), which he also co-wrote. His screenwriting contributions extend to major projects like "Tropic Thunder" (2008) and "Iron Man 2" (2010), the latter grossing a massive $623.9 million worldwide, contributing significantly to his income. Additionally, Theroux has voiced characters in animated films like "The Lego Ninjago Movie" and worked as a creative consultant on "Megamind." His roles in box office successes such as "The Girl on the Train" (2016), with a gross of $173.2 million, and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017), in which he had a cameo, have further bolstered his earnings. His involvement in high-profile projects like "Tropic Thunder," "Iron Man 2," and "The Leftovers" has significantly boosted his financial status.

Justin Theroux attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Conversations with "The Leftovers" | Getty Images | Photo by Vincent Sandoval

Justin Thereoux's salary

Theroux's primary source of income comes from his acting roles in films and television. Notably, he was paid around $75,000 per episode for his lead role in the HBO series "The Leftovers."

In 2011, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston bought an 8,500-square-foot mansion in Bel Air for $21 million, which they renovated. Post their separation, Aniston kept the property. Additionally, Theroux owns an apartment in Greenwich Village, where he has invested about $1 million in renovations.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Born on August 10, 1971, in Washington, D.C., Justin Paul Theroux grew up in a family steeped in talent, with uncles and cousins involved in writing, filmmaking, and journalism. Growing up, Theroux developed an early interest in acting, which he later pursued as a career. Theroux embarked on his acting journey during his time at Massachusetts Buxton School. He continued to hone his skills and earned a Bachelor of Arts in visual arts and drama from Vermont's Bennington College in 1993. Theroux was in a relationship with stylist Heidi Bivens for 14 years. After their separation in 2011, he started dating his "Wanderlust" co-star Jennifer Aniston. The couple got engaged in August 2012 and surprised the world with a private wedding ceremony at their Bel Air mansion on August 5, 2015. Unfortunately, they announced their separation in February 2018.

Primetime Emmy Awards: He won the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times'" in 2020 and for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" in 2019.

Additionally, he was nominated in 2022 for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'The Facts of Life' and 'Diff'rent Strokes'".

Critics Choice Awards: In 2024, Theroux was nominated for the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for his role in "White House Plumbers."

Screen Actors Guild Awards: He received a nomination in 2005 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Six Feet Under," sharing this recognition with his co-stars.

Critics' Choice Television Awards: Theroux was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "The Leftovers" in 2016.

Online Film & Television Association: He won the OFTA Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for "The Leftovers" in 2017 and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Limited or Anthology Series for "White House Plumbers" in 2023.

Gold Derby Awards: Theroux received multiple nominations at the Gold Derby TV Awards for his work in "The Leftovers," including Drama Actor of the Decade (2019), Drama Lead Actor (2017), and Drama Lead Actor (2016).

What is Justin Theroux's full name and ethnic background?

Justin Theroux's full name is Justin Paul Theroux. Theroux is of French-Canadian and Italian descent.

Is Justin Theroux a motorcycle enthusiast?

Yes, Justin Theroux is an avid motorcycle enthusiast, finding thrill and inspiration on the open road.

Does Justin Theroux have a pet?

Yes, Justin Theroux has a dog named Derpy and Kuma, providing constant companionship and joy in his life.

