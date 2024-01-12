Name David Morse Net Worth $4 Million Sources of income Acting, production Gender Male Date of Birth October 11, 1953 Age 70 years Nationality American Profession Actor, singer, director & producer

Also Read: James McAvoy has Come a Long Way From 'The Chronicles of Narnia' to 'Split'; Here's His Net Worth

American actor, singer, and stage actor, David Morse is best known for playing the role of Dr. Jack Morrison in the medical drama "St. Elsewhere," and has earned a $4 million net worth throughout his career in showbiz. He has appeared in hit projects like "The Negotiator," "The Good Son," "Horns," "The Green Mile," "The Rock," and "12 Monkeys." Morse has also produced the film "McCanick" and directed an episode of "Friday the 13th: The Series."

David Morse | Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

Morse made his silver screen debut in the movie "Inside Moves." He soon got his big break in the 1982 revised medical drama, "St. Elsewhere," where he played Dr. Jack "Boomer" Morrison, a young physician who was dealing with the death of his wife and is a single parent and a working professional. During this time, he appeared in the movie "Desperate Hours," as the antagonist.

Also Read: From Stardom on TV to Downfall and Legal Battle With Ex-Wife: David Caruso's Life and Net Worth

In 1991, he starred in "The Indian Runner" and "The Crossing Guard." He also appeared in three adaptations of the Stephen King stories: "The Langoliers," "Hearts in Atlantis," and "The Green Mile." Morse also made a guest appearance on "Homicide: Life on the Street" and played Mike Olshansky in the television film called "Hack." He was later seen in the 2002 crime drama "Shuang Tong."

Continuing his stint on TV, Morse guest starred in six episodes of "House," and in 2008, he portrayed George Washington in the HBO miniseries "John Adams." His performance in the off-broadway production of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning "How I Learned to Drive" made him gain ever more prominence. He was seen in "The Hurt Locker" in 2009, earning numerous awards for his work.

Also Read: From 'Charlie's Angels' Star to Successful Entrepreneur: Jaclyn Smith's Work and Net Worth

David Morse and Mary-Louise Parker during the opening night curtain call of "How I Learned to Drive" on Broadway | Photo by Bruce Glikas | WireImage

Morse portrayed the late NFL player Mike Webster in the biographical sports drama "Concussion," and lent his distinctive voice to various audiobooks, including Lois Lowry's "Messenger," Stephen King's "Revival," and Michael Crichton's "The Andromeda Strain."

In 2016, he presented a partial reading of Stephen King's "Skeleton Crew" and the English translation of Fredrik Backman's "And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer." Furthermore, in 2020, he narrated "The Second Life of Tiger Woods" by Michael Bamberger.

David Morse | Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Felipe

Morse was born on October 11, 1953, in Beverly, Massachusetts, and later moved to Hamilton. He has three younger sisters as well as a stepsister. He has been married to the author of "The Habit," Susan Wheeler Duff, since 1982. The couple have one daughter and twin sons. The family currently lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

- Philadelphia FirstGlance Film Festival 2003: FirstGlance Award

- Gotham Awards 2009: Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Ensemble Performance for "The Hurt Locker"

- Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2011: Best Actor for "Collaborator"

- Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards 2009 Winner: Best Ensemble for "The Hurt Locker"

- Oregon International Film Awards, US 2015: Silver Award

How many episodes of "House" was David Morse in?

David Morse appeared in six episodes of "House."

When was David Morse Born?

David Morse was born on October 11, 1953.

More from MARKETREALIST

TikToker Sparks off Debate by Saying Women do far More Household Work as Compared to Men

What Is ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor Stellan Skarsgård’s Net Worth?