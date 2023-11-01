What Is Stage Actor and TV Personality BD Wong's Net Worth?

Name BD Wong Net worth $8 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, voice acting DOB October 24, 1960 Age 63 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, stage performer, voice actor

Actor, stage performer and TV personality BD Wong has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Wong is best known for his role in "M. Butterfly," which won him several awards including a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award, and more. He is the only actor to have won five major awards for the same role in the world of theatre.

BD Wong attends #RightToBearArts Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Brian Stukes

Career in films

Wong began his acting career in the late 80s with a role in the play "M. Butterfly." He went on to receive widespread critical acclaim and awards for the role. However, his big break in films came in 1990 when he bagged a role in "The Freshman,” and then appeared in several movies including "The Ref," "Kalamazoo," "Executive Decision," "Men of War," "Joe's Apartment," and "Seven Years in Tibet."

Career as a Voice Actor

In 1998, Wong became a voice actor with the iconic role of ‘Captain Li Shang’ in Disney's "Mulan." Years later, he booked another voice role in an episode of "DuckTales.” Another role came in as “Godspeed” in the animated series "The Flash.” He has also voiced roles in video games like "King Hearts II," "Lego Jurassic World," and "Jurassic World Evolution."

Career in Television

Wong appeared in 18 episodes of "All-American Girl," playing the role of ‘Dr. Stuart Kim’ and then went on work in famous television shows like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," in which he played the role of FBI psychiatrist ‘Dr. George Huang’, a long-running recurring role.

He then bagged roles in shows like "The X-Files," and "Chicago Hope,” and "Oz” in which he played the recurring role of “Father Ray Makuda” in about 47 episodes until 2003. In the 2010s, Wong joined the cast of "Awake," becoming a series regular and appearing in 11 episodes.

He also appeared in shows like "NCIS: New Orleans," "Madam Secretary," and "Nurse Jackie." In 2015, he appeared in "Mr. Robot," playing Whiterose and won several awards for his work on the show. The next year, he appeared in the recurring role of “Dr. Hugo Strange” in "Gotham.” Around 2017, Wong hosted "Something's Killing Me With BD Wong" and then joined the cast of "American Horror Story: Apocalypse."

Wong reportedly purchased a duplex in a deconsecrated Brooklyn church for $1.25 million. The property features two bedrooms, 22-foot ceilings, stained glass windows, a wood-burning fireplace and a sculptural staircase. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Wong owned another residence in Noho which he sold for $3.25 million. He also purchased a renovated townhouse in Bed-Stuy for $1.49 million in 2015.

Wong is openly gay. He dated talent agent Richie Jackson from 1988 to 2004. In 2010, he got in a romantic relationship with Richert John Frederickson Schnorr and they got married in 2018.

2017 Primetime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series For “Mr. Robot”

2016 Gold Derby TV Award: Drama Guest Actor For “Mr Robot”

1988 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play

1988 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

1988 Outer Circle Critics Award

1988 Clarence Derwent Award

1988 Theatre World Award

2003 GLAD Media Davidson/Valentini Award

