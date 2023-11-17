Name Andy Samberg Net Worth $25 Million Salary $125 Thousand Sources of Income Acting, singing Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 18, 1978 Age 45 years Nationality American Profession Comedian, actor, musician, screenwriter

Fans of the popular sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" will recognize him as Detective Jake Peralta, but American actor Andy Samberg is also a comedian and musician with a $25 million net worth. Beyond the hit sitcom, he is known for his appearances on "Saturday Night Live," his stint on the silver screen, and music videos as part of the trio 'The Lonely Island.' Samberg is also a Golden Globe Winner, with movies such as "Space Chimps", "I Love You", Man, and "Hot Rod" under his belt. He rose to fame after he joined "Saturday Night Live" as a featured performer as well as a writer. He soon received praise for his live sketches and went on to earn a name for his commercial parodies.

Samberg has amassed his fortune in showbiz when he was appearing on the small screen in "Saturday Night Live" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." His salary for Brooklyn Nine-Nine was reportedly around $125,000 per episode, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Samberg's career began in the year 2001, when he along with his roommates, formed a three-man comedy troupe named The Lonely Island. They soon started producing short comedy films that caught the eye of MTV producers who hired him for a writing job for the 2005 MTV Movie Awards. They also released albums and spoof songs, including, "Incredibad" released in the year 2009, and"Turtleneck & Chain" followed by "The Wack Album" in 2013.

Samberg first bagged a job as a feature cast member on "Saturday Night Live" after Jimmy Fallon recommended his name. Initially, Samberg was only seen in commercial parodies. He left "SNL" in 2009 but still appears in cameos.

The following year, he was cast in the lead role of Jake Peralta in Fox's and later NBC's sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also hosted the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards, the 2009 MTV Movie Awards, and the 76th Golden Globe Awards alongside Sandra Oh.

Apart from this, he has also been featured in many movies including, 2007's "Hot Rod", "I Love You, Man,""Friends With Benefits,", and "That's My Boy."

Andy Samberg was born David A. J. Samberg on August 18, 1978, in Berkley, California, and was obsessed with SNL even while he was growing up. He later attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts where he majored in experimental filmmaking.

Samberg is married to musician Joanna Newsom, whom he dated for 5 years. The couple has a daughter who they welcomed in 2017 and the family lives in Los Angeles where they own a $6.25 million home in the Beachwood Canyon area.

Samberg is an Emmy-nominated actor and has also received nominations for Teen Choice Awards, and People's Choice Awards, among others.

Samberg bagged a Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy in the year 2014 for his role in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." He has also won a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Music and Lyrics alongside Justin Timberlake.

Does Andy Samberg have a degree?

He attended New York University (NYU)'s Tisch School of the Art. He graduated with a degree in Experimental Cinema in the year 2000.

What is Andy Samberg's real name?

His real name is David A. Samberg.