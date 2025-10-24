ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban to make healthy headgear

All of the other sharks said no due to the risks, but Cuban seemed eager to take the gamble.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

The simplest products that solve everyday problems tend to impress "Shark Tank" investors with their potential. After coming across one such innovation, Mark Cuban decided to back a company that sold headgear and invested close to half a million dollars after all other sharks pulled back.

The entrepreneurs were Monique Little and David Dundas, who sought $400,000 for a 5% stake in their company called You Go Natural. You Go Natural made headbands made of skin and hair-friendly material like satin, which not only made the products a lot healthier to wear than regular headgear, but also gave them a premium feel.

Screenshot showing the products. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the products. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

The products included turban-like headgear that covered the entire head, which came in two variants. One could be worn normally, and the other was to be worn for a swim, so that their hair is protected from the saltwater or chlorine, depending on where they’d swim. The company also made headbands, which were made from leftover raw materials.

The reason why You Go Natural chose to make the headbands was solely for money. The company had made a whopping $15 million in sales, out of which $7.5 million came in the year prior to taping. However, the entrepreneurs revealed that they had raised $2 million and then lost $2 million the same year, as they had ordered too much inventory. They believed that they’d see massive growth, but supply was way more than demand.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs wearing the product. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs wearing the product. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

So, Little and Dundas slowed things down a bit to improve their margins in the year of taping, and with the excess inventory, they decided to make headbands, which was the cheapest type of product they sold. The company boasted of great sales numbers, but the loss and their ambition of going into retail from online planted seeds of doubt in the minds of the sharks.

Barbara Corcoran was the first to say no, as she did not believe she could add much as a shark to the company. Kevin O’Leary then followed suit, claiming that he was not on board with the plan to go into retail. Daymond John said no, as it would take a long time for him to make his money back, and Lori Greiner was too wary of the losses incurred to invest. The only one remaining was Mark Cuban.

Screenshot showing the sharks. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the sharks. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

He offered $400,000 for 20%, which was quite steep, so the entrepreneurs came up with an innovative counteroffer. They asked for the $400,000 as a loan, which would be paid back in royalties ranging from $3 to $5 per item sold, depending on the product, for a 7% stake. Cuban asked for 10% and that was an acceptable deal for all parties involved.

More on Market Realist

'Shark Tank' contestant fits cameras inside bird houses — judges weren't convinced by it at all

'Shark Tank' contestants hide inside giant cake to surprise judges — the deal went as expected

'Shark Tank' contestant comes to the show in his boxers and it went as expected

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban to make healthy headgear
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban to make healthy headgear
All of the other sharks said no due to the risks, but Cuban seemed eager to take the gamble.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says this player was 'dressed to play' Plinko — she wins $11,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says this player was 'dressed to play' Plinko — she wins $11,000
The contestant started the game strong but had to wait until the end for the big win.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was confident she could win bonus round — it didn't end well
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was confident she could win bonus round — it didn't end well
The contestant faced a tough puzzle and she was not prepared for that at all.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban seals the deal with contestant only to save him from Kevin O'Leary
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban seals the deal with contestant only to save him from Kevin O'Leary
Cuban had seen enough of Mr. Wonderful's greedy tactics, and he decided to take a stand.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car in bonus round — fans say the puzzle was too tough to solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car in bonus round — fans say the puzzle was too tough to solve
Fans were also left as confused as the contestant after seeing the puzzle.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings is giving up his duties but fans of the show need not worry
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings is giving up his duties but fans of the show need not worry
The iconic "Jeopardy!" champion has been hosting the show for many years now.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey admits that he was scared when contestants raised a war cry
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey admits that he was scared when contestants raised a war cry
The host remembered the times he was bullied as a young kid after hearing the chant.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing contestant's answer about foreign language
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing contestant's answer about foreign language
The greeting caught Steve Harvey by surprise, and he took several seconds to regain his composure.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fits cameras inside bird houses — judges weren't convinced by it at all
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant fits cameras inside bird houses — judges weren't convinced by it at all
The nascent nature of the company prevented the sharks from investing in it.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools contestant after her surprise turned out to be a dud
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools contestant after her surprise turned out to be a dud
Harvey seemed quite annoyed after the guest revealed her surprise and rightfully so.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $300 for toilet seat that was made for NASA astronauts
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $300 for toilet seat that was made for NASA astronauts
Both Rick and his son Corey had a lot of luaghs while talking about this item for obvious reasons.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant lets out a loud shriek as she couldn't believe she won $20,000 cash
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant lets out a loud shriek as she couldn't believe she won $20,000 cash
She was just happe to be with Drew Carey on stage, and perhaps did not expect such a big win.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants hide inside giant cake to surprise judges — the deal went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants hide inside giant cake to surprise judges — the deal went as expected
The segment started with a couple of people entering the stage wearing cakes over their heads.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant comes to the show in his boxers and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant comes to the show in his boxers and it went as expected
The valuation he asked for was as crazy as the outfit he wore, and the sharks said no.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment
The contestant's answer had no lewd intention but Steve Harvey made sure it did.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why
Fans of the gameshow are known to be vocal about their needs and this was just an example of that.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge
The guest stood firm at what he wanted and Harrison was forced to raise his low-ball offer.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected
The contestant was confident in his abilities and he steered his team to an impressive win.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head
The sharks could not believe what they had just witnessed but it sure was entertaining.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked
The guest said that she wanted $15,000 but had to settle for just a couple grand.
7 days ago