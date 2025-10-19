ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestant comes to the show in his boxers and it went as expected

The valuation he asked for was as crazy as the outfit he wore, and the sharks said no.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

While most entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" focus entirely on making a product innovative enough for a good pitch, some also dress up to make a statement. Once in a while, sharks come across a contestant who manages to stand out from the crowd. While it makes the pitch unique, it does not guarantee that the founder will get a deal. Such was the case of an entrepreneur who came to the show dressed in boxers and a shirt that was unbuttoned.

The contestant was a man named Zach Crain, and he sought $200,000 for a 10% stake in his company, Freaker. It sells a drink insulator, seemingly made of wool, that is stretchable enough to put any drink container in it. Be it a glass, a coffee mug, or a big bottle of wine, the Freaker can fit anything and give it a personalized look.

Screenshot showing the product. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the product. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Crain claimed that his company had a $2 million valuation, and it did not take Kevin O’Leary long to ask about revenue. The entrepreneur said that he had been in business for 13 months, and in that time, he had made $320,000 from sales. This was an impressive feat for such a product.

“You’re not so crazy, you are making money,” Mr. Wonderful said. Crain even had a decent distribution network with 200 stores in the bag, along with Japanese and Canadian distributors. He had a patent approved for the product as well. But the problem with the business was that its valuation was much too high for the kind of revenue that it had brought in.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

O’Leary might have been interested in the company, as he said that he would invest if he were to get 50% of it. This was not too much to ask for, as the company was new and had just earned a revenue of more than $300,000. The entrepreneur did not agree to this, and Mr. Wonderful said he was out. Crain also said that he did grilled cheese parties, which he used as a marketing strategy. However, he was not one to go to festivals to sell his product, which came as a shock.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

All of the sharks agreed that the company was valued at a lot more than it was actually worth, and so every judge refused to offer a deal. The entrepreneur also made a lot of weird noises during the pitch, which the sharks absolutely hated to their core. Mark Cuban said that he would shoot himself if he heard those noises every day as a business partner.

More on Market Realist

'Shark Tank' contestant rejects Barbara Corcoran's offer making her slump on her chair in disbelief

Farmer on 'Shark Tank' with dreams of helping smaller meat producers gets life-changing deal

'Shark Tank' contestant gets Mark Cuban to try fake eyelashes and ends up with a $100,000 deal

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools contestant after her surprise turned out to be a dud
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools contestant after her surprise turned out to be a dud
Harvey seemed quite annoyed after the guest revealed her surprise and rightfully so.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $300 for toilet seat that was made for NASA astronauts
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $300 for toilet seat that was made for NASA astronauts
Both Rick and his son Corey had a lot of luaghs while talking about this item for obvious reasons.
7 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant lets out a loud shriek as she couldn't believe she won $20,000 cash
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant lets out a loud shriek as she couldn't believe she won $20,000 cash
She was just happe to be with Drew Carey on stage, and perhaps did not expect such a big win.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants hide inside giant cake to surprise judges — the deal went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants hide inside giant cake to surprise judges — the deal went as expected
The segment started with a couple of people entering the stage wearing cakes over their heads.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant comes to the show in his boxers and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant comes to the show in his boxers and it went as expected
The valuation he asked for was as crazy as the outfit he wore, and the sharks said no.
12 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment
The contestant's answer had no lewd intention but Steve Harvey made sure it did.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why
Fans of the gameshow are known to be vocal about their needs and this was just an example of that.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge
The guest stood firm at what he wanted and Harrison was forced to raise his low-ball offer.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected
The contestant was confident in his abilities and he steered his team to an impressive win.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head
The sharks could not believe what they had just witnessed but it sure was entertaining.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked
The guest said that she wanted $15,000 but had to settle for just a couple grand.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $45,000 even after coming painfully close to solving a puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $45,000 even after coming painfully close to solving a puzzle
Fans of the show were shocked she was not able to get it right after coming so close.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects Barbara Corcoran's offer making her slump on her chair in disbelief
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects Barbara Corcoran's offer making her slump on her chair in disbelief
Corcoran was confident that the entrepreneur would take her deal but that was not the case.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey mocked by 'Family Feud' showrunners with unexpected answer about his divorces
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey mocked by 'Family Feud' showrunners with unexpected answer about his divorces
The host's expressions upon seeing the answers on the board were absolutely priceless.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey goes behind his father's back — sells $2,000 painting for $1,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey goes behind his father's back — sells $2,000 painting for $1,500
The guest was a friend of the Harrisons and he turned out to be quite the negotiator.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest decides to walk away without a deal — then Corey Harrison calls him back
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest decides to walk away without a deal — then Corey Harrison calls him back
The guest had an item that was presumably made in the pre-1800s era, which made it valuable.
4 days ago
Farmer on 'Shark Tank' with dreams of helping smaller meat producers gets life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
Farmer on 'Shark Tank' with dreams of helping smaller meat producers gets life-changing deal
She had asked for $250,000 when she came and she walked away with close to $400,000.
5 days ago
‘Price is Right’ fans call out the game show for giving away ‘fake’ prize to contestant
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ fans call out the game show for giving away ‘fake’ prize to contestant
The showrunners must have had a storm on their hands when they were called out.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says she would fake her death to avoid her husband in wild moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says she would fake her death to avoid her husband in wild moment
Steve Harvey burst out laughing when he heard that answer, as was the case in much of the round.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune to buy fossilized dinosaur dung
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune to buy fossilized dinosaur dung
The guest wanted more than $3,000 for the item but the expert crushed his hopes.
6 days ago