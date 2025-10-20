ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestant fits cameras inside bird houses — judges weren't convinced by it at all

The nascent nature of the company prevented the sharks from investing in it.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Barbara Corcoran and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing Barbara Corcoran and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

"Shark Tank" entrepreneurs often focus on everyday problems, but they stand out by coming up with innovative solutions. However, not every innovative product is worth investing in, and an entrepreneur learned that lesson on the show. His pitch was impressive, and he had a product that intrigued a lot of the sharks. However, he was not able to walk away with a deal.

The contestant was named Steve Gray, and he sought $250,000 for a 20% stake in his company, The Peep Show. It makes an innovative birdhouse with a camera installed, which allows people to see what is going on inside. This might sound simplistic, but there was no product like it in that space at that point in time. People usually never get to see inside birdhouses, and many would be interested in the concept.

Screenshot showing the product. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the product. (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

But it wasn't just the camera that was innovative. This birdhouse also had indentations on the inside leading up to the hole, so that baby birds could use them as steps to get to the top for their first flight. It also comes with an elevated platform that fits on the bottom, which serves nicely as a base to build a nest on. The entrepreneur also did a great job making sure the ventilation inside the birdhouse was top quality.

After all that was revealed, it was time to talk about numbers. The Peep Show's product costs $199, but that was without the camera. With the camera, it would be worth $299. At a landed cost of $47, these were great margins. When asked about sales, Gray said that he had started the company three months earlier and had earned revenue of $28,000. That was a decent amount considering that the company was new.

Unfortunately, that was also the company’s disadvantage, since it was way too new. Kevin O’Leary mentioned that someone might file a lawsuit against the entrepreneur over the privacy of the birds, which made everyone else on the show burst out in laughter. That was actually the reason he gave for not offering a deal. Some of the other sharks simply did not believe that they were interested in birds and said no.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary. (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Others said that the company was too new to invest in. Barbara Corcoran was probably the most interested, as she said that she would have been the best out of all the sharks for such a product. Unfortunately, the company was in its early stages, and she did not want to commit to that level of risk and hard work.

More on Market Realist

'Shark Tank' contestant rejects Barbara Corcoran's offer making her slump on her chair in disbelief

Farmer on 'Shark Tank' with dreams of helping smaller meat producers gets life-changing deal

'Shark Tank' contestant gets Mark Cuban to try fake eyelashes and ends up with a $100,000 deal

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestant fits cameras inside bird houses — judges weren't convinced by it at all
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant fits cameras inside bird houses — judges weren't convinced by it at all
The nascent nature of the company prevented the sharks from investing in it.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools contestant after her surprise turned out to be a dud
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools contestant after her surprise turned out to be a dud
Harvey seemed quite annoyed after the guest revealed her surprise and rightfully so.
18 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $300 for toilet seat that was made for NASA astronauts
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $300 for toilet seat that was made for NASA astronauts
Both Rick and his son Corey had a lot of luaghs while talking about this item for obvious reasons.
20 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant lets out a loud shriek as she couldn't believe she won $20,000 cash
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant lets out a loud shriek as she couldn't believe she won $20,000 cash
She was just happe to be with Drew Carey on stage, and perhaps did not expect such a big win.
22 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants hide inside giant cake to surprise judges — the deal went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants hide inside giant cake to surprise judges — the deal went as expected
The segment started with a couple of people entering the stage wearing cakes over their heads.
23 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant comes to the show in his boxers and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant comes to the show in his boxers and it went as expected
The valuation he asked for was as crazy as the outfit he wore, and the sharks said no.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment
The contestant's answer had no lewd intention but Steve Harvey made sure it did.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why
Fans of the gameshow are known to be vocal about their needs and this was just an example of that.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge
The guest stood firm at what he wanted and Harrison was forced to raise his low-ball offer.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected
The contestant was confident in his abilities and he steered his team to an impressive win.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head
The sharks could not believe what they had just witnessed but it sure was entertaining.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked
The guest said that she wanted $15,000 but had to settle for just a couple grand.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $45,000 even after coming painfully close to solving a puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $45,000 even after coming painfully close to solving a puzzle
Fans of the show were shocked she was not able to get it right after coming so close.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects Barbara Corcoran's offer making her slump on her chair in disbelief
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects Barbara Corcoran's offer making her slump on her chair in disbelief
Corcoran was confident that the entrepreneur would take her deal but that was not the case.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey mocked by 'Family Feud' showrunners with unexpected answer about his divorces
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey mocked by 'Family Feud' showrunners with unexpected answer about his divorces
The host's expressions upon seeing the answers on the board were absolutely priceless.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey goes behind his father's back — sells $2,000 painting for $1,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey goes behind his father's back — sells $2,000 painting for $1,500
The guest was a friend of the Harrisons and he turned out to be quite the negotiator.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest decides to walk away without a deal — then Corey Harrison calls him back
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest decides to walk away without a deal — then Corey Harrison calls him back
The guest had an item that was presumably made in the pre-1800s era, which made it valuable.
4 days ago
Farmer on 'Shark Tank' with dreams of helping smaller meat producers gets life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
Farmer on 'Shark Tank' with dreams of helping smaller meat producers gets life-changing deal
She had asked for $250,000 when she came and she walked away with close to $400,000.
5 days ago
‘Price is Right’ fans call out the game show for giving away ‘fake’ prize to contestant
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ fans call out the game show for giving away ‘fake’ prize to contestant
The showrunners must have had a storm on their hands when they were called out.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says she would fake her death to avoid her husband in wild moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says she would fake her death to avoid her husband in wild moment
Steve Harvey burst out laughing when he heard that answer, as was the case in much of the round.
5 days ago