ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestants hide inside giant cake to surprise judges — the deal went as expected

The segment started with a couple of people entering the stage wearing cakes over their heads.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and Lori Greiner on "Shark Tank" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and Lori Greiner on "Shark Tank" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

"Shark Tank" contestants tend to be innovative, but some of them can also be eccentric during their pitch. Entrepreneurs try a lot of different things to stand out, but sometimes, no matter what they do, their vision simply does not align with that of the sharks. On one occasion, a couple of people walked in wearing cake masks over their heads, but they were not the founders.

The two guys wearing the cake masks just stood there for a few seconds and did not say a word. There was also a giant cake on the set, which suddenly popped open, and the real entrepreneurs showed themselves. It was the mother-son duo of Liz Charm and Jordan Long, who sought $200,000 for an 8% stake in their company, Surprise Cake.

Screenshot showing the people wearing the cake heads. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the people wearing the cake heads. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The company did not exactly manufacture cakes, but cake stands that could be used to store gifts inside a cake. Charm claimed that she got the idea from a dream she had, and when she executed it for the first time, people around her loved it, so she decided to turn it into a business. The company had decent revenue as well, which was the reason why they asked for a valuation of more than $2 million.

It had earned sales of $10,000 in the first year of business, $280,000 in the second year, and year-to-date revenue at the time of taping was $550,000. The projection for that year was $900,000. However, they said that they’d only make $50,000 in net profit from the projected $900,000.

Screenshot showing the product. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the product. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

This was not appealing, but still something that could be worked around. What could not be worked around was the entrepreneurs’ vision for the business. They wanted to bake a cake themselves and put the Surprise Cake stand inside it, which Kevin O’Leary thought was an especially bad idea. “What you are selling is a product that has no spoilage, doesn’t have a shelf life issue,” he said.

“Cakes have all kinds of issues around their freshness when they’re shipped, how they’re shipped, why would you want to do that to yourselves?” The entrepreneurs revealed that it was what their customers asked for, and Mark Cuban advised that it’s not always the best idea to listen to customers. Charm and Long also wanted to sell gift pods, meaning that they’d be the ones curating the gifts inside the stand, which Barbara Corcoran thought was another bad idea.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Due to the lack of common ground between the entrepreneurs’ vision and what the sharks believed was the correct way to go for this business, Charm and Long were not able to get a deal. Lori Greiner seemed to be interested and was offered 12% instead of 8%, which was still not enough for her to invest.

Watch the negotiation here.

More on Market Realist

Farmer on 'Shark Tank' with dreams of helping smaller meat producers gets life-changing deal

'Shark Tank' contestant gets Mark Cuban to try fake eyelashes and ends up with a $100,000 deal

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban tells contestants 'Walmart needs you' as they get a $500,000 deal

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools contestant after her surprise turned out to be a dud
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools contestant after her surprise turned out to be a dud
Harvey seemed quite annoyed after the guest revealed her surprise and rightfully so.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $300 for toilet seat that was made for NASA astronauts
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $300 for toilet seat that was made for NASA astronauts
Both Rick and his son Corey had a lot of luaghs while talking about this item for obvious reasons.
7 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant lets out a loud shriek as she couldn't believe she won $20,000 cash
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant lets out a loud shriek as she couldn't believe she won $20,000 cash
She was just happe to be with Drew Carey on stage, and perhaps did not expect such a big win.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants hide inside giant cake to surprise judges — the deal went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants hide inside giant cake to surprise judges — the deal went as expected
The segment started with a couple of people entering the stage wearing cakes over their heads.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant comes to the show in his boxers and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant comes to the show in his boxers and it went as expected
The valuation he asked for was as crazy as the outfit he wore, and the sharks said no.
12 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment
The contestant's answer had no lewd intention but Steve Harvey made sure it did.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why
Fans of the gameshow are known to be vocal about their needs and this was just an example of that.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge
The guest stood firm at what he wanted and Harrison was forced to raise his low-ball offer.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected
The contestant was confident in his abilities and he steered his team to an impressive win.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head
The sharks could not believe what they had just witnessed but it sure was entertaining.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked
The guest said that she wanted $15,000 but had to settle for just a couple grand.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $45,000 even after coming painfully close to solving a puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $45,000 even after coming painfully close to solving a puzzle
Fans of the show were shocked she was not able to get it right after coming so close.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects Barbara Corcoran's offer making her slump on her chair in disbelief
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects Barbara Corcoran's offer making her slump on her chair in disbelief
Corcoran was confident that the entrepreneur would take her deal but that was not the case.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey mocked by 'Family Feud' showrunners with unexpected answer about his divorces
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey mocked by 'Family Feud' showrunners with unexpected answer about his divorces
The host's expressions upon seeing the answers on the board were absolutely priceless.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey goes behind his father's back — sells $2,000 painting for $1,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey goes behind his father's back — sells $2,000 painting for $1,500
The guest was a friend of the Harrisons and he turned out to be quite the negotiator.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest decides to walk away without a deal — then Corey Harrison calls him back
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest decides to walk away without a deal — then Corey Harrison calls him back
The guest had an item that was presumably made in the pre-1800s era, which made it valuable.
4 days ago
Farmer on 'Shark Tank' with dreams of helping smaller meat producers gets life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
Farmer on 'Shark Tank' with dreams of helping smaller meat producers gets life-changing deal
She had asked for $250,000 when she came and she walked away with close to $400,000.
5 days ago
‘Price is Right’ fans call out the game show for giving away ‘fake’ prize to contestant
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ fans call out the game show for giving away ‘fake’ prize to contestant
The showrunners must have had a storm on their hands when they were called out.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says she would fake her death to avoid her husband in wild moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says she would fake her death to avoid her husband in wild moment
Steve Harvey burst out laughing when he heard that answer, as was the case in much of the round.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune to buy fossilized dinosaur dung
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune to buy fossilized dinosaur dung
The guest wanted more than $3,000 for the item but the expert crushed his hopes.
6 days ago