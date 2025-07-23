ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across a mummified falcon and it's worth a huge fortune

PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Rick Harrison with the expert and guest looking at the mummified bird (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
From dinosaur bones to ancient coins, "Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison has squeezed out deals at lower prices for items from different eras. But even he wasn't expecting a mummified falcon to turn up in his shop. When Harrison came across the ancient item, he wasted no time calling in his expert to make the most out of it. 

Screenshot showing the mummified falcon on Pawn Stars (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Tom Lindgren, an archeologist and Natural History Consultant, was astonished to see the mummy as soon as he walked in. Upon examining the item, he started by revealing what the Falcon represented in ancient Egypt. "The Falcon represents the god Horus. Its right eye represents the sun, and the left eye represents the moon. The wings of the Falcon represent heaven," he explained to the guest and Harrison. He further added that mummification was a way of preserving something for eternity, but there is also a religious side to it.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"They [Egyptians] believed mummification would facilitate them getting on to the next level of being, which is after death," the expert stated. He then asked the seller how he got the item, and the guest explained that it came from the estate sale of somebody who had a large collection of Egyptian artifacts.

Lindgren then expressed concerns that over the past few decades, a lot of reproductions and replicas have appeared on the market. "So I want to inspect it a little bit closer with the loop," he said before examining the mummy with a special tool. He then noted that the falcon was wrapped in very beautiful weaving and had a geometric pattern. "Not every mummy is wrapped as well as this, and if it's not a modern reproduction, the style of the wrapping and the sarcophagus itself tells me that it comes from the Ptolemaic period," he estimated. He then told Harrison that the item could be 2500 to 2600 years old. 

Screenshot showing the expert examining the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

When Harrison asked Lindgren if the item was legitimate, the expert clarified that it would be extremely difficult to fake the details that he was seeing. "In the Ptolemaic period, they had a special look to how the mummies were done, how they were wrapped, and how the sarcophagi looked. So, everything about this mummy tells me it's the real deal," Lindgren assured Harrison.

The expert further shared that it was one of the better mummified fight falcons that he had ever seen. When Harrison asked for the value, Lindgren told him that it would be worth around $10,000 to $12,000. 

While it is unclear if Harrison made an offer for the item, it would have been a very cool item for the shop to have. 

