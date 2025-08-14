ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestants make judges emotional with their firm's origin story and get $200,000 deal

The father-son duo of Miles and Maurice Huffman shared their struggles ahead of negotiations.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the co-founders of StormBags (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the co-founders of StormBags (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

"Shark Tank" judges are known to be ruthless negotiators who also tend to have some fun during pitches, but they're seen getting emotional on rare occasions. This usually happens when founders have a touching story to tell or when family members appear together. On one occasion, things got sentimental when father-son duo, Miles Huffman and Maurice Huffman, pitched their potentially life-saving product called StormBags. While their innovative version of portable sandbags impressed the Shraks, the duo's close bond, which got stronger after they lost their home to wildfires, was also touching. In the end, they got two multi-Shark offers and managed to get $200,000 from Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner. 

Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Miles and Maurice entered the Shark Tank seeking $200,000 for 10% equity in their company. They created the StormBag as a sandbag that can be built in just minutes with no shoveling. Miles explained that the bag weighed one pound when dry, and after soaking up water, it weighed 33 pounds. "Whaaat??" Cuban said that.

They then explained that the bags contained Crosslinked Polyacrylamide powder, and each grain of the material absorbs 300 times its weight. With the samples of the bags and the material in front of the Sharks, Miles went on to introduce the StormTec Door Protection Kit as well. At this point, guest shark Daniel Lubetzky asked about their background, and things got a little emotional.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs talking to the Sharks (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs talking to the Sharks (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Miles shared that their family is from Paradise, California, and a few years ago, they lost their home as it was completely burned down in the wildfires. Maurice added that they lost their homes and businesses, and when it was time to rebuild, Miles left his job and joined the effort.

Screenshot showing John's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing John's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

However, Kevin O'Leary quickly snapped out of his emotions and asked about the sales. Miles shared that they had $90,000 in sales in the previous year, and their product cost $2 to make and sold for $5.50. Cuban then asked how customers get the product, and the entrepreneurs explained that they sell online and ship the bags flat and dry.

Screenshot showing Greiner talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Greiner talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

With this, the first Shark to make a move was O'Leary. He said that he didn’t see a reason why people would pay for the product, as sandbags are available to people for free, and hence, he was out. Greiner then jumped in, saying there could be more applications, and they should make tiny bags that would help with watering plants slowly when customers are away.

While she was talking, Lubetzky got up and had a chat with Daymond John. The two Sharks then made a joint offer of $200,000, but for 40% equity. "What percent equity?" Cuban asked from the other end, and when Lubetzky insisted that they needed 40% to get enough skin in the game, Cuban got up to have a chat with Greiner.

Screenshot showing Lubetzky talking to John (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Lubetzky talking to John (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Greiner jumped in, telling the father-son duo that she and Cuban wanted to make their dreams come true. "Well, we're going to offer the $200,000 but for 30%," she said. Cuban said that they could help with repackaging the product for different applications and selling it at different price points. At this point, Lubetzky and John also lowered their ask to 30% but Miles and Maurice chose to go with Cuban and Greiner. 

As per the "Shark Tank" Blog, StormBags saw considerable success after their episode aired. They continue to be in business with their website offering all their products.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal

Mother-daughter duo on 'Shark Tank' get three $150k offers and they knew exactly whom to pick

'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses car after failing to solve an easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses car after failing to solve an easy puzzle
Contestant Elizabeth Caprini could've won a brand new Mercedes-Benz, but was stumped by a simple puzzle.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make judges emotional with their firm's origin story and get $200,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants make judges emotional with their firm's origin story and get $200,000 deal
The father-son duo of Miles and Maurice Huffman shared their struggles ahead of negotiations.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison didn't even make an offer for painting that is too 'difficult to sell'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison didn't even make an offer for painting that is too 'difficult to sell'
While the item was potentially worth $20,000, Harrison admitted he couldn't sell it.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants negotiated too much and lost deal with the only judge who was interested
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants negotiated too much and lost deal with the only judge who was interested
The co-founders of Nutr blew the only chance they had to convince Daniel Lubetzky.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shout out to his wife watching at home before winning $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shout out to his wife watching at home before winning $40,000
The player, Brandon Rothstein had cracked the puzzle even before the timer kicked off.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left scandalized by responses to question about bald men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left scandalized by responses to question about bald men
Stars from the Real Housewives Franchise, Kandi Burrus-Tucker and Kyle Richards, cracked the host up
1 day ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison brings a football icon to verify his own signature on memorabilia
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison brings a football icon to verify his own signature on memorabilia
Emmitt Smith was happy to authenticate his signature on a photo from his first NFC Championship game.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000
Melissa Brickey seemed to be caught up in a loop of losing her winnings — until she finally escaped her unlucky streak.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer
Contestant Pamela's weird answer to a Little Red Riding Hood question caught the host completely off guard.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
Speaking to CBS News, Schneider shared how the show made her not care about her looks
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
With one-letter and sub two second solves, Carmetta Wells put up a great show.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
The seller who was hopeful that she could bag a fortune for her thrift store find left empty handed.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host
Speaking to the LA Times, the "Jeopardy!" host shared personal details on his journey with trivia.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000
Emotions got the best of Amy Nardin every single time she solved puzzles on the show.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'
After Harrison found out that the 16th-century book was the real deal, he couldn't let it go.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
When the contestants had to name sports teams named after birds, they left the host baffled.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
The host opened up about what goes on behind the scenes and in his mind while filming the show.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out producers over tough puzzle that cost contestant a Ford Bronco
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out producers over tough puzzle that cost contestant a Ford Bronco
The player, Ryan Halsey, took the game by storm in the initial rounds but was stumped in the finale.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards
Sometimes the host of Family Feud just wants the chaos to end as it gets too much.
6 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
The show took a hilarious turn when a contestant gave a bold answer that caught the host completely off guard.
6 days ago