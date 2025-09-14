ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal

The founder of Plop Star made an unforgettable entry and a sad exit from the show.
PUBLISHED 24 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban, and the founder of Plop Star riding on a toilet seat (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban, and the founder of Plop Star riding on a toilet seat (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs know that making an impact with a spectacular entrance on "Shark Tank" is the key to a successful pitch. But one founder's idea of a striking entry was rather unusual as he rode into the tank on a toilet seat! To promote his toilet deodorizer under the brand 'Plop Star,' Tyler Jay went all the way to create a unique motorized throne. However, the Sharks didn't buy into his style and flushed him out without offering a deal.

Screenshot showing Jay riding into the Tank on a toilet (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Jay riding into the Tank on a toilet (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Jay was seeking $150,000 for 10% of the business. After his toilet seat ride got a chuckle out of the sharks, he went on to pitch his product, Plop Star, a discreet bathroom deodorizer that lets customers “rock the bowl." He shared that he always felt uncomfortable leaving "evidence" behind in an unfamiliar bathroom, and so he came up with the portable solution that comes in the form of tablets. He explained to the Sharks that all users have to do is plop a tablet in the bowl ten seconds before taking a seat, and the product will leave nothing but a pleasant citrus smell behind.

Screenshot showing the Sharks trying out the product (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Sharks trying out the product (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

After handing out samples, he shared that the tablets come individually wrapped, and a pack of 30 costs $12.99. He added that the main competitor for his brand is a product called Poo Pourri, and he wants to take them on. Before he could go further, Mark Cuban made the first move to drop out of the deal, in his unique way. "I'm a man who likes to leave his 'mark'. I'm out with prejudice," he said.  "That's the greatest out I've ever seen," guest Shark Rohan Oza said in response to Cuban's exit.

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban exiting the deal (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban exiting the deal (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

On the other hand, Lori Greiner was impressed by the product. Bragging about her success with Squatty Potty, she told Jay that she could help him blow the product up. However, she was apprehensive of the competition and ultimately chose to drop out. Oza also said he liked Plop Star, but he felt a business-to-business model would be better for the company. According to him, Jay had no clear plans to scale the business, so he was out.

Screenshot showing Rohan Oza talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Rohan Oza talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Soon enough, Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O'Leary bowed out, saying that they didn't see eye to eye with the entrepreneur, and they also didn't see the need for the product and had a problem with its comparatively large cost. This meant they had no offers on the table and had to reverse out on the toilet, empty-handed. 

While Jay failed to get a deal on the show, the company benefited from the appearance on the show. While the website and the e-commerce stores of the product went quiet during the pandemic, it made a strong comeback in 2021, as per Looper. The company still seems to be in business, with its official website regularly getting updated.

More on Market Realist: 

'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal

'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec spends big on pet speaker deal, but founder loses way more equity

'Shark Tank' contestants take Kevin O'Leary for a bicycle ride — win $200,000 deal with two judges

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
The founder of Plop Star made an unforgettable entry and a sad exit from the show.
24 minutes ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
The host is otherwise quick to reprimand families for backing absurd answers.
1 hour ago
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
While the Marvel comic book fetched a $50,000 appraisal, Harrison felt it was too rich for him.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
Jimmy Alexander became the first player to lose a brand-new car on season 43 of the show.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
The contestant, Brianne Peterson got extremely unlucky with her letter picks for the final puzzle.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
The guest was told that the Jasper Johns Flag Print wouldn't be valuable but it was worth thousands.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
It didn’t help that Alvin Rosales was playfully scolded by the host just before losing the Bonus Round.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
The photos featured some looks of the show's legendary former host, Alex Trebek, as well.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
The player, Kate Stuntz, pulled off a miraculous win to take home over $68,000 and a trip to Iceland.
2 days ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
The owner couldn’t believe the value of Jane Peterson’s "The Floats" gouache painting.
2 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
The player, Callie DeWeese, failed to choose the right letters in the Bonus Round, leading to her loss.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
The personal digs at the host have been relentless on the show by producers and players.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
The guest had no idea how valuable her grandfathers Dutch tinware coffee pot was.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
It wasn't one of Steve Harvey's jokes that cracked Bridget up so bad.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
Fans now won't be able to stream more than five most recent episodes of the new season.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
Despite the questionable morality of CATE App, Neal Desai managed to partner with two Sharks.
4 days ago
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
COSTCO
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
A supplier of Costco's Dubai Styled chocolate issued a notice regarding misinformation of allergens.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
While some felt the puzzle was easy, many agreed that the player's letter picks let her down.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
Harvey couldn't believe that a contestant mentioned John Madden as a response to the question.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
The host was impressed with the contestant, John Boese's puzzle solving skills.
6 days ago