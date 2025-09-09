ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal

Despite the questionable morality of CATE App, Neal Desai managed to partner with two Sharks.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Daymond John, Neal Desai, and Kevin O'Leary on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Daymond John, Neal Desai, and Kevin O'Leary on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" usually win investments for products and services that solve everyday problems in an innovative manner. But there are times when they go a step ahead and solve issues that people create for themselves. That's what the founder of the CATE App, a.k.a the "Call and Text Eraser App," purported to do for cheaters. As the name suggests, it allowed users to discreetly take calls and messages. Pitched by Neal Desai, who didn't mind Robert Herjavec calling it the cheater's app, the venture managed to get a $70,000 multi-Shark deal from Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John.

Screenshot showing Neal Desai making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Neal Desai making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Desai entered the Tank seeking $50,000 for a 5% equity in his business. During his pitch, he explained how relationships are being destroyed over people trying to cheat, and there was a need for an app that helped people stay discreet. Thus, to help people keep their call logs and texts private, the CATE App allowed users to make a list of people whose calls and texts would be completely hidden within it. He shared that the app had 5,500 subscribers at the time, and it cost $4.99 per download. He added that the app had amassed $27,000  in revenue, and he needed help to scale.

While Desai called it a privacy app and insisted it helped people keep their lives together, the Sharks decided to call out moral issues as soon as the pitch was done. "Well, let's call a spade a spade. It's a cheater's app," Herjavec said. "I'm okay with that. It's a cheater's app," Desai said in response. 

Screenshot showing Herjavec calling out Desai (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Herjavec calling out Desai (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

While the entrepreneur handled things candidly, it wasn't enough. Mark Cuban dropped out soon, saying he didn't like what the app did, and Herjavec followed his lead. However, O'Leary seemed the most interested as he claimed to have a friend who was the owner and proprietor of "a website that promotes cheating." Thus, he made an offer of $50,000 for 50% and was joined by Daymond John later as a partner in the same deal. Barbara Corcoran threw her hat in as well, offering $50,000 for 30%.

Screenshot showing John and O'Leary making an offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing John and O'Leary making an offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Desai went back and forth with the sharks for a while. Eventually, he managed to get John and O'Leary to drop to 35% and increase the amount to $70,000. With the terms set, Desai agreed to the deal and struck a multi-Shark partnership.

According to SlashGear, the deal with John and O'Leary was never closed for the CATE App. However, the service did witness an uptick in downloads after the episode was aired, adding 10,000 new users. While the app was performing well in the 2012-2013 period, everything soon went silent by the end of 2014.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestants wanted $250,000 for their banana phone — and it went as expected

'Shark Tank' contestants take Kevin O'Leary for a bicycle ride — win $200,000 deal with two judges

'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
Despite the questionable morality of CATE App, Neal Desai managed to partner with two Sharks.
2 hours ago
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
COSTCO
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
A supplier of Costco's Dubai Styled chocolate issued a notice regarding misinformation of allergens.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
While some felt the puzzle was easy, many agreed that the player's letter picks let her down.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
Harvey couldn't believe that a contestant mentioned John Madden as a response to the question.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
The host was impressed with the contestant, John Boese's puzzle solving skills.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
Despite making a decent offer, Harrison could not make a deal for the rare Mormon Bank Dollar.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
The player, Lisa Santangelo, was dumbfounded by a puzzle that was allegedly reused by the show.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
The player, Brittany Brock was visibly shaken after the big $40,000 win in the Bonus Round.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
Steve Harvey was thoroughly entertained by the plans some of the contestants had for their final hour on Earth.
2 days ago
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
COSTCO
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
Costco's executive membership costs $130 annually, and with it, you can enter the store up to an hour earlier on most days.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
Not only the contestants, but the audience also took a dig at the host with their survey responses.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
The guest was happy that she took the vase from her father's estate after falling in love with it.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
Rick Harrison called in a forensic document examiner because he wasn't sure Carlo Gambino would sign his own checks.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
The guest always believed his investment in the 1984 Howard Finster painting would pay off one day.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
While the player, Kristin Cook was happy to take home over $26,000, fans were disappointed.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
The contestant, Erwin Paminiano, was stumped by the Bonus Round puzzle, but took the loss in stride.
5 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
The host put his arm around the player, Daryl, and said he was 'shocked' when he got the correct answer.
5 days ago
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
Once again, Ken Jennings proved that players can have a lot of fun on the serious game show.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
While Harvey was expecting to hear some funny responses, the ladies blew his mind with their powerful answers.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
The player, Clint Ingalls' disastrous choice of letters gave him no chance in the end.
7 days ago