ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge

The entrepreneurs were not able to present the numbers that might have instilled some confidence.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs who enter "Shark Tank" may come with high expectations based on their company's valuation, but that's not enough to convince investors on the show. Usually, their sales at least come close to somewhat justifying that valuation, but the sharks are ruthless negotiators. In an earlier episode of the show, a couple of entrepreneurs came in with a whopping $10 million valuation for their company, but failed to find any takers.

via GIPHY

 

The company was called Nutr, and the entrepreneurs were Alicia Long and Dane Turk. The two sought $500,000 for a 5% stake in their company. It was a mixer-grinder type device that was used to extract the purest nut milk possible from cashews, almonds, and other nuts. They also had flavoring powders like strawberry, chocolate, and matcha that could be added to the blender.

The sharks loved the milk that was served to them, and guest shark Daniel Lubtezky even got the chance to operate Nutr’s product and make pure cashew milk for himself. “The store brands, you’re tasting sugar. This, you taste purely the cashews,” he said. All that was great, but with such a high valuation, the sharks expected sales to be sky high. Unfortunately, that was not exactly the case.

Screenshot showing the product on
Screenshot showing the product on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Long said that the company had recorded sales of $793,000 the year before that and had done $2 million year-to-date at the time of taping. They were on course to make $6 million that year. Turns out that influencer marketing paid dividends to make the brand known to the people, but the entrepreneurs said that they had spent more than a million dollars on advertising. They also said that they were bootstrapped, only to later reveal that they’d received $250,000 from angel investors.

All in all, they did not seem to have a clear grasp on the numbers aspect of the business. That might have driven a lot of the sharks not to take a shot at this. Lori Greiner was the first to say no, as she believed that such products are not really used by consumers all that much. She claimed to be one of them, having a milk frother at home and never using it. Mark Cuban said no, as he was a part of a competing brand in the sector.

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John both believed that the valuation was much too high for them to invest. Had the entrepreneurs asked for $100,000, Mr. Wonderful said that he would have made a deal and tried to make it go big. The only one left was Lubtezky, but even he was worried about the valuation. He asked the entrepreneurs what their best offer was. Long said that they’d be willing to give up 7.5% of the company and 2% in advisory shares for $500,000. However, this was still nowhere near what the shark hoped to agree on, and so, no offer was made.

More on Market Realist

'Shark Tank' contestant tempts Kevin O'Leary with royalty but rejects his offer in the end

'Shark Tank' contestants entice Daymond John with pitch for licensing but pick another judge's deal

'Shark Tank' contestant says no to $1.5 million from Mark Cuban — and still walked away a winner

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number
It seemed like she was going to win the car and some more after almost nailing the game.
11 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges
While the founder of Hampton Adams got a $500,000 offer, he chose not to go for it.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak
Fans of the show quickly picked up on the new detail which must have meant to be a secret.
14 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge
The entrepreneurs were not able to present the numbers that might have instilled some confidence.
15 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who pays customers to spit in tubes gets $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who pays customers to spit in tubes gets $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The entrepreneur's mission to "save mankind" and his life's story impressed all of the sharks.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it
Tom Cruise was not the only celebrity who was ranked lower than the popular game show host.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko
The contestant also revealed that those shoes had lights in them before winning big.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband
Steve Harvey's reaction to each of the answers was absolutely hilarious to watch.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's ridiculous' after expert revealed the value of her old painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's ridiculous' after expert revealed the value of her old painting
The guest, who had the Levi Wells Prentice painting for 40 years, had no idea how valuable it was.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns men in the audience against following player's suggestion
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns men in the audience against following player's suggestion
The host was stunned to hear the answer and made his public service announcement.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants entice Daymond John with pitch for licensing but pick another judge's deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants entice Daymond John with pitch for licensing but pick another judge's deal
John considers himself the very best on the show when it comes to licensing deals.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for making fun of a contestant's prize money
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for making fun of a contestant's prize money
Fans of the show found the joke tasteless and they let their feelings be known.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to make sense of answer that player said for no reason
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to make sense of answer that player said for no reason
The host was stunned upon hearing the answer and had to ask the contestant about her logic behind it.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tempts Kevin O'Leary with royalty but rejects his offer in the end
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant tempts Kevin O'Leary with royalty but rejects his offer in the end
Mr. Wonderful had said no the first time, but promptly came back after learning about the royalty.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after hearing contestant's morbid answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after hearing contestant's morbid answer
Steve Harvey had a hard time believing the contestant's answer, but she was outdone by her teammate.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant trusts his wife's suggestions from the audience to win a trip with her
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant trusts his wife's suggestions from the audience to win a trip with her
The duo worked very well as a team and the victory was well-deserved.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary invests in firm promoting bats as pets — even agrees to wear Batman suit
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary invests in firm promoting bats as pets — even agrees to wear Batman suit
Mr. Wonderful was passionate about bats right from the get-go and was the only one to make an offer.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys a medieval gun and made a fearful Chumlee shoot it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys a medieval gun and made a fearful Chumlee shoot it
The pawn shop owner made a deal with the seller that he'd pay more if the gun worked.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant gets carried away after winning car — picks up model in wild TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant gets carried away after winning car — picks up model in wild TV moment
Amber Lancaster handled the situation gracefully, and even congratulated the player on his impressive win.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey drops his card after elderly 'Family Feud' contestant surprises him with wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey drops his card after elderly 'Family Feud' contestant surprises him with wild answer
The contestant, Diane, gave a couple of cheeky answers that caught Steve Harvey off guard.
6 days ago