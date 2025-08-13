ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal

The entrepreneurs just kept going with their pitch, even though every Shark had already said no.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Not all entrepreneurs who come on “Shark Tank” have a ton of sales. In fact, a lot of them don’t have nearly enough to make the Sharks interested. Some, however, are more desperate than the others to get a deal to kick their business off in a big way. Unfortunately, they do not all get deals. In an earlier episode of the show, Mark Cuban asked one entrepreneur to leave after she overstayed her welcome.

via GIPHY

 

Her name was Kate Kung-McIntyre, and she had partnered with Eddie Sandoval and Kyle Offutt. The company was called Pinole Blue, which was Sandoval’s brainchild. Being the son of Hispanic immigrants, Sandoval always felt a strong connection to his roots in Mexico. One of the things that really drew him to his culture was a roasted and ground corn mixture called pinole. The product traces its roots back to the indigenous Tarahumara community in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The mix could be used to make several items like tortillas, cookies, and more. It could even be used as a drink mix. According to the entrepreneurs, their pinole is made from government-approved blue corn that is sourced from Mexico. The contestants also claimed that pinole was rich in proteins, antioxidants, and complex carbohydrates. It is stoneground using volcanic rock, which is an ancient method.

Screenshot showing the Pinole Blue products. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the Pinole Blue products. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Like pinole, the entrepreneurs also had an interesting backstory. The company was the idea of Sandoval, who was a Wichita State University student. Kung-McIntyre was one of his professors over there. The two of them partnered up at first to get the company off the ground. Later on, Offutt joined as the social media consultant, per a Food Republic report. The product was decent, and there was a large Hispanic population in the country that would buy it.

The problem, however, lay with the numbers and the lack of awareness about pinole among other demographics. The company projected $730,000 in sales in the year of taping. The year before, they had $260,000 in gross profit but only $5,000 in sales. That turned off a lot of the sharks that might have been interested. The Sharks obviously wanted to reach out to non-Hispanic customers as well, but educating them about pinole was going to be a massive challenge.

Screenshot showing the sharks. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the sharks. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

The company just was not in the game long enough for any of them to make an offer. As a result, the Pinole Blue entrepreneurs got nothing. However, they weren’t going to leave just yet. Kung-McIntyre tried to draw sympathy towards his younger partners as she called them scrappy and said that they did not have a lot of money. The judges said that they were all scrappy at one point in their lives.

Ultimately, Cuban had to step in. “We wish we could stay and talk forever, but we can’t. You guys have got to go,” he said, as politely as he could. The entrepreneurs obliged, knowing that the Sharks did not want to hear it anymore.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal

'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them

‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state
The funniest part was the confidence with which the contestant gave the incorrect answer.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well
One can only imagine how the conversation with 'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison would have gone after this.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal
The entrepreneurs just kept going with their pitch, even though every Shark had already said no.
9 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for
The problem with the item was that it had no paperwork or proof to prove that it was genuine.
1 day ago
Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move
COSTCO
Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move
A TikTok creator shared his experience with Costco’s 'receipt of shame' policy after losing proof of purchase.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket
The pawn shop celebrity believed that the guest was asking way too cheap a price for the jacket.
1 day ago
When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature
PAWN STARS
When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature
He was called by Chumlee to authenticate a signature and a suit he might have worn during games.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board
The contestant had also accepted defeat before the board revealed whether it was right ot wrong.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
Frank Mentesana's family got a little too excited after the win, and even host Ryan Seacrest had to intervene.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O’Leary showed his ruthless side after ToyBox founders did not immediately accept his offer.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
The pawn shop owner lowballed the guest for a rare Civil War–era Medal of Honor awarded to First Defenders of the capital.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
Steve Harvey’s hilarious reaction to a contestant’s unclear answer stole the spotlight on 'Family Feud.'
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
Mark Cuban pressed for an instant yes, but the entrepreneurs waited to hear other Sharks’ offers, and it turned him off.
2 days ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
"His wife says throw away a thousand dollars and go for it," host Drew Carey announced.
3 days ago
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
The 51-year-old was paired with Matt Damon for the episode which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
The 11-year-old hoped to get half a million dollars for what he believed was the heat shield from the Apollo mission.
4 days ago
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
She could have also won an all-expense paid trip to India along with the prize money.
4 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
The guest wanted $10,000 for the star note despite not knowing much about its valuation in the first place.
4 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
Daymond John loved the product from the moment he tasted it and was eager to get involved with the company.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
This was a rare occasion in the history of the game show that a car wasn't the most valuable prize.
5 days ago