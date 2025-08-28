ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestant owns only 25% of her company — still gets $400,000 deal from Daymond John

Despite having just 25% ownership of her company, Meagan Bowman managed to bag a $400,000 deal.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Daymond John looking at an EcoFlower and the entrepreneur, Meagan Bowman (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Daymond John looking at an EcoFlower and the entrepreneur, Meagan Bowman (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs often make deals on "Shark Tank," keeping the equity they can keep in mind, but sometimes game changing ideas matter more than numbers. The founder of EcoFlower, Meagan Bowman, vowed to change the world with her sustainable flowers, but owned only 25% of her company at the time of her appearance on the show. However, she managed to impress the panel with her incredible sales, and in the end, she even got a $400,000 deal from Daymond John.

Screenshot showing Meagan Bowman making her pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Meagan Bowman making her pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Bowman entered the Tank seeking $400,000 for 10% of her business. She explained how people grew tired of gifting fresh flowers as they wilt too quickly, and throwing them away is messy. Thus, to give the world something lasting, she created Eco Flower, a sustainable solution that offers long-lasting decorative flowers made from wood and recycled materials. She then went to each Shark and personally handed a bouquet with a special message to each.

While the Sharks were impressed by Bowman's mission, not everyone found the product amusing. After complimenting his special bouquet, Robert Herjavec turned to Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran to ask if they would like a wooden flower bouquet instead of real flowers, as a gift. Both the Sharks agreed that they would prefer real flowers.

Screenshot showing Herjavec collecting his bouquet (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Herjavec collecting his bouquet (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Nevertheless, the Sharks got down to the numbers, which is when the impressive details came out. Bowman revealed that a typical bouquet costs about $59.00, and she had done $2.8 million in sales in a year and a half. She further added that she does $6,000 to $13,000 in a day, leaving the Sharks in awe.

Then, Kevin O'Leary asked if Bowman had taken any investors. To everyone's shock, the entrepreneur shared that she only owned 25% of the company. "I tried to get on Shark Tank, got denied, and the business was booming at this point. Like, I could not keep inventory in, so I needed another investment. So we found a local investment firm that gave us $30,000. Two guys, and they each took 25%," she shared. "That was hard times," she went on to add. 

Screenshot showing Bowman talking to the Sharks (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Bowman talking to the Sharks (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

This shocked Herjavec, who couldn't believe that the founder didn't have much equity to give up. When O'Leary asked Bowman if she was concerned about being pushed out by the sharks, the entrepreneur said her investors had agreed to kick in a part of their profits for her, and she intended to buy the company back as well. Despite her plans, the Sharks weren't convinced.

After O'Leary dropped out, citing concerns of high competition, Bowman was left with just John. Luckily for her, the Fubu founder was interested in making a deal, and he offered her $400,000 for 25% equity, which was all she had. When he expressed interest in buying out the other investors, Bowman countered the offer with 20%. After some back and forth, John agreed, and a deal was struck. 

According to the "Shark Tank" Blog, the deal with John never materialized for EcoFlower. Furthermore, the company went through great turmoil and controversy before finally shutting down in 2018. 

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestants seek $1 million for just 3 percent of their business — judges line up for a deal

'Shark Tank' contestants negotiated too much and lost deal with the only judge who was interested

'Shark Tank' contestant says no to $1.5 million from Mark Cuban — and still walked away a winner

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestant owns only 25% of her company — still gets $400,000 deal from Daymond John
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant owns only 25% of her company — still gets $400,000 deal from Daymond John
Despite having just 25% ownership of her company, Meagan Bowman managed to bag a $400,000 deal.
4 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for torn $20 bill — says he might keep it for himself
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for torn $20 bill — says he might keep it for himself
In the end, Harrison felt like he hit the jackpot as he knew every collector would be after the item.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' fan gets former contestants to reveal things they weren't allowed to say
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fan gets former contestants to reveal things they weren't allowed to say
Former players and audience members shared how the show deals with controversial statements.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 over tricky puzzle — fans call it 'harder than it looks'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 over tricky puzzle — fans call it 'harder than it looks'
Fans were divided on whether Adam Wredberg's Bonus Round puzzle was solvable or not.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her vintage glass vase
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her vintage glass vase
The guest who didn't think much of her vintage vase was left in shock.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $40,000 puzzle instantly — fans call it a 'miracle'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $40,000 puzzle instantly — fans call it a 'miracle'
The lucky win delighted the fans as the contestant, Sunita Baru took home more than $50,000.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants tackle a zombie on set — end up scoring $200,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants tackle a zombie on set — end up scoring $200,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran
Chris and Jeanie Rodgers didn't just beat up the zombie on the show, but also had him present their product to the judges.
2 days ago
‘Price is Right’ viewers argue some games are nearly impossible to win and we get why
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ viewers argue some games are nearly impossible to win and we get why
Fans on Reddit complained complained that some games are either overly difficult by design or favor only physically fit contestants.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam puzzle that cost player $40,000 — even Ryan Seacrest called it 'tricky'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam puzzle that cost player $40,000 — even Ryan Seacrest called it 'tricky'
Contestant Joey Sweet took the loss in stride, but the show's viewers weren't happy with the puzzle selection.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was nearly 'stabbed' with a knife — then it took an unusual turn
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was nearly 'stabbed' with a knife — then it took an unusual turn
A lot of things on set were put to the test during the "Is it real or is it cake?" challenge, including the host.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player was close to winning $40,000 but her fumble turned out to be a painful watch
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player was close to winning $40,000 but her fumble turned out to be a painful watch
Fans were left disappointed after the contestant, Alicia Slagle, failed to guess an easy phrase in the finale.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans say even 'Pat Sajak would've been proud' after player solves tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans say even 'Pat Sajak would've been proud' after player solves tough puzzle
Jackie Fakhoury was also joined by her husband and son in celebration on stage.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the real value of her $30 ring
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the real value of her $30 ring
The guest had no idea that her $30 ring was studded with diamonds and made of platinum.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a whopping $250,000 for rare coin in surprisingly great shape
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a whopping $250,000 for rare coin in surprisingly great shape
In a rare event, Harrison didn't haggle the seller as he knew he had to make a deal for he coin.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey showed off his moves when contestants played music onstage
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey showed off his moves when contestants played music onstage
The Bobek family, who came dressed in Polish Highlander attire, had the host grooving to their tunes.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns viewers by solving tricky puzzle to win massive $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns viewers by solving tricky puzzle to win massive $40,000
Contestant Marie-Eve Augier’s smart letter choices turned the puzzle into an easy solve.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal simply because he kept arguing with the judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal simply because he kept arguing with the judges
The Sharks felt that the founder of Besomebody didn't have the "capacity to listen."
6 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings opens up about his final meeting with Alex Trebek on the show
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings opens up about his final meeting with Alex Trebek on the show
Jennings shared how Trebek showed great resillience and showmanship during his last days on the show.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves fans stunned by solving $40,000 puzzle in just one second
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves fans stunned by solving $40,000 puzzle in just one second
The contestant, Staci Urban put up a great show to win over $60,000 in one night.
6 days ago
Costco shopper who purchased fresh salmon from the store notices something moving inside
COSTCO
Costco shopper who purchased fresh salmon from the store notices something moving inside
The TikToker warned fellow shoppers about the risks of infection from the salmon.
7 days ago