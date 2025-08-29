ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary calls Barbara Corcoran 'greedy' — snatches deal to hurt her ego

Since Kevin O'Leary made the offer just to mess with Corcoran, the deal hit the Shark where it hurts.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Barbara Corcoran's reaction to Kevin O'Leary closing a deal with the founder of Bohana (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Barbara Corcoran's reaction to Kevin O'Leary closing a deal with the founder of Bohana (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Investors often get too competitive and even fight for a deal on "Shark Tank," and sometimes, things get personal. This ultimately works in favor of entrepreneurs like Nadine Habayeb, the founder of 'Bohana.' The ambitious founder who pitched her healthy snack made of water lily seeds seemed to have just one offer on the table from Barbara Corcoran until Kevin O'Leary took offense at his fellow Shark's comments. Just to mess with Corcoran, Mr Wonderful made an offer of $200,000, which was almost too good to be true. Habayeb ultimately accepted his offer and clearly hurt Corcoran's ego.

Screenshot showing Corcoran and O'Leary arguing (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Corcoran and O'Leary arguing (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

In her pitch, Habayeb presented the Sharks with her popped water lily seed snack, "Bohana," that is meant to replace popcorn. She explained that the seeds are sourced from large lily pads in Northern India, and they contain more protein than popcorn and all nine essential amino acids as well. Furthermore, they didn't have a kernel, so the snack is safe for the teeth and free from any choking hazard.

Screenshot showing Habayeb making her presentation (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Habayeb making her presentation (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

While the sharks loved the taste of the product, not everyone was sure if they would replace popcorn with it. Lori Greiner was concerned that there was no fiber in the snack, which Habayeb assured could be fixed. However, Mark Cuban wasn't convinced as he felt it would take a lot of effort to educate the customers about the benefits.

Guest Shark, Rohan Oza, then asked for the numbers, and Habayeb revealed that she had done $120,000 in sales in the past 16 months. This didn't make things any better, as the sharks were concerned with the snack being significantly more expensive than popcorn. However, unlike the other Sharks, Corcoran seemed to be eager to make a deal. When she jumped in to make an offer, even O'Leary said, "Just like that, Barbara?"

Screenshot showing O'Leary pointing to Corcoran (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing O'Leary pointing to Corcoran (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

"It's a young business, it's not a proven model. Som, I'm making the $200,000 offer, but for 30%" Corcoran said. Even before she could finish, O'Leary called her offer "extremely greedy," and they started arguing.

It was then O'Leary's turn to make a decision. "Normally, I would squeeze Barbara's head because she's greedy, but I think she's a good partner for you," O'Leary said, almost dropping out. However, Corcoran hit back at Mr Wonderful with the comment, "I don't need you as my salesman. Don't mess with me, I am okay on my own."

Screenshot showing Corcoran talking to O'Leary (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Corcoran talking to O'Leary (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

This upset O'Leary, and he decided to jump back in. "I'll give you the $200,000 as a loan, and I'll only take 8% equity. Just to mess with Barbara because she said bad things to me," O'Leary said, only to get "God what a baby," from Corcoran as a reaction. "It's actually a better deal. 30% is sheer greed, I hate greed, I can't stand that," O'Leary went on to add.

After some back and forth, Habayeb shared that her company really valued equity at the time, and it was important for her to preserve it. Furthermore, she thought O'Leary's offer was generous as nobody would offer her business a loan at such an early stage. Thus, she politely rejected Corcoran's offer and decided to partner with Mr Wonderful.

According to the "Shark Tank" Blog, it is unclear if the deal with O'Leary was closed. Furthermore, the company seems to be struggling as its products are out of stock on its website. 

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestants offering unique pet care on weddings get $75,000 deal from Barbara Corcoran

'Shark Tank' contestants tackle a zombie on set — end up scoring $200,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran

'Shark Tank' contestants seek $1 million for just 3 percent of their business — judges line up for a deal

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes comeback after a slump — solves a tricky puzzle to win car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes comeback after a slump — solves a tricky puzzle to win car
The player, Jeff Richardson put up a stunning performance to drive home a new car.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary calls Barbara Corcoran 'greedy' — snatches deal to hurt her ego
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary calls Barbara Corcoran 'greedy' — snatches deal to hurt her ego
Since Kevin O'Leary made the offer just to mess with Corcoran, the deal hit the Shark where it hurts.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $18,000 for rare book but won't buy George Washington's letter
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $18,000 for rare book but won't buy George Washington's letter
Harrison chose to pass on the most important item of the collection for a strange reason.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to one letter — fans say she needed '5 more seconds'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to one letter — fans say she needed '5 more seconds'
The contestant, Alexa Kalanz was doing well throughout the game despite a rough start.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant owns only 25% of her company — still gets $400,000 deal from Daymond John
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant owns only 25% of her company — still gets $400,000 deal from Daymond John
Despite having just 25% ownership of her company, Meagan Bowman managed to bag a $400,000 deal.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for torn $20 bill — says he might keep it for himself
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for torn $20 bill — says he might keep it for himself
In the end, Harrison felt like he hit the jackpot as he knew every collector would be after the item.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fan gets former contestants to reveal things they weren't allowed to say
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fan gets former contestants to reveal things they weren't allowed to say
Former players and audience members shared how the show deals with controversial statements.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 over tricky puzzle — fans call it 'harder than it looks'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 over tricky puzzle — fans call it 'harder than it looks'
Fans were divided on whether Adam Wredberg's Bonus Round puzzle was solvable or not.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her vintage glass vase
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her vintage glass vase
The guest who didn't think much of her vintage vase was left in shock.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $40,000 puzzle instantly — fans call it a 'miracle'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $40,000 puzzle instantly — fans call it a 'miracle'
The lucky win delighted the fans as the contestant, Sunita Baru took home more than $50,000.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants tackle a zombie on set — end up scoring $200,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants tackle a zombie on set — end up scoring $200,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran
Chris and Jeanie Rodgers didn't just beat up the zombie on the show, but also had him present their product to the judges.
3 days ago
‘Price is Right’ viewers argue some games are nearly impossible to win and we get why
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ viewers argue some games are nearly impossible to win and we get why
Fans on Reddit complained complained that some games are either overly difficult by design or favor only physically fit contestants.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam puzzle that cost player $40,000 — even Ryan Seacrest called it 'tricky'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam puzzle that cost player $40,000 — even Ryan Seacrest called it 'tricky'
Contestant Joey Sweet took the loss in stride, but the show's viewers weren't happy with the puzzle selection.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was nearly 'stabbed' with a knife — then it took an unusual turn
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings was nearly 'stabbed' with a knife — then it took an unusual turn
A lot of things on set were put to the test during the "Is it real or is it cake?" challenge, including the host.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player was close to winning $40,000 but her fumble turned out to be a painful watch
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player was close to winning $40,000 but her fumble turned out to be a painful watch
Fans were left disappointed after the contestant, Alicia Slagle, failed to guess an easy phrase in the finale.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans say even 'Pat Sajak would've been proud' after player solves tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans say even 'Pat Sajak would've been proud' after player solves tough puzzle
Jackie Fakhoury was also joined by her husband and son in celebration on stage.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the real value of her $30 ring
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the real value of her $30 ring
The guest had no idea that her $30 ring was studded with diamonds and made of platinum.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a whopping $250,000 for rare coin in surprisingly great shape
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a whopping $250,000 for rare coin in surprisingly great shape
In a rare event, Harrison didn't haggle the seller as he knew he had to make a deal for he coin.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey showed off his moves when contestants played music onstage
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey showed off his moves when contestants played music onstage
The Bobek family, who came dressed in Polish Highlander attire, had the host grooving to their tunes.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns viewers by solving tricky puzzle to win massive $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns viewers by solving tricky puzzle to win massive $40,000
Contestant Marie-Eve Augier’s smart letter choices turned the puzzle into an easy solve.
6 days ago