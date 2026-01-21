Trump has a brutal 4-word response when asked how far he will go to seize Greenland

Despite the pushback, Trump has made it clear that there is "no going back" on the issue.

After stating on social media that "there is no going back" on the Greenland issue and that it is "imperative," US President Donald Trump doubled down by saying "You will find out" when asked how far he was willing to go to acquire the territory. During a news conference at the White House ahead of his trip to Switzerland to speak at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Trump made it clear that he was scheduled to meet with other heads of state and discuss the takeover of Greenland, USA Today reported.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

The Greenland issue has quickly become a point of concern for the NATO military alliance and the European Union, as Trump has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of using military force to take over Greenland, instead threatening to impose sweeping tariffs on nations that oppose the move. Recently, he went on a spree on social media, leaking texts from NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as bashing the U.K. for a deal it made to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and share a base with the country.

During the lengthy press briefing, Trump told reporters that "things are going to work out pretty well" in Greenland. When asked by the BBC whether he was willing to pay the price of the NATO alliance breaking up for Greenland, he responded, "Nobody has done more for NATO than I have, in every way. NATO is going to be happy, and we are going to be happy," and added, "We need it for world security." Prior to this, when reporters asked whether he thinks NATO would come to America's aid, the U.S. president said, "I know we'll come to (NATO's) rescue, but I just really do question whether or not they'll come to ours."

Flags of the member states flying before the NATO headquarters Brussels, Belgium, circa 1970.(Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Pix/Michael Ochs Archives)

Meanwhile, other world leaders and ministers of Greenland have pushed back against Trump's ambition. In a meeting at the World Economic Forum, French President Emmanuel Macron warned against a "shift towards a world without rules", while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the "old order is not coming back." In the text from Macron to Trump, which the U.S. president leaked on Truth Social, the French President said he did not understand his fixation on Greenland and invited him to Paris to discuss the issue with the G7 leaders. Trump denied the offer, and at the press conference, said, "He [Macron] is not going to be there for very much longer," referring to the French president's end of term in May 2027.

U.S. President Donald Trump alongside French President Emanuel Macron (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Chesnot)

In a separate interview with BBC Newsnight, Greenland's Minister of Industry and Natural Resources, Naaja Nathanielsen, stated that Greenlanders were "bewildered" by the U.S. president's demands. "We do not want to be Americans, and we have been quite clear about that. What value do you put on our culture and our right to decide what happens with us in the future?" the minister questioned. Trump was due to arrive in Davos on Wednesday, but a minor electrical issue on Air Force One forced the plane to turn around, and the president was rescheduled to fly out on a different plane. It is unclear if the change will impact Trump's schedule in Davos, as he told reporters there were "a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland".

More on Market Realist:

Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem

Support Greenland's takeover or suffer with tariffs — Trump's threat to allied countries

One US state may pay the price for Europe's backlash against Trump's Greenland tariffs