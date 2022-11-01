Elon Musk Might Bring Vine Back — Would It Stand a Chance Against TikTok?

Musk wants Twitter engineers to review the code for Vine despite it being 6–10 years old or more. According to Sara Beykpour, former senior director of product management at Twitter and former employee at Vine, this code is aged and isn’t worth looking at.

By focusing on Vine’s existing code, Musk could be embarking on an expensive venture, not exactly a smart financial move for someone who just spent $44 billion on a company amid a big tech downturn. Sure, he could be Vine’s savior, but is it worth it — and are people willing to give up TikTok for a taste of nostalgia? These questions linger like classic Vine compilations on YouTube.