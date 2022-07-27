The SkyQuad Drone Sounds Too Good to Be True — Is It a Scam?

DJI is one of the best drone manufacturers in the world, offering drones of all kinds, whether it’s for cinema video shots or mapping out infrastructures. The only downside is that the drones can be expensive, and out of the average person’s budget for a high-end drone. This is where drones like the SkyQuad could be useful since they have much lower price tags. But the lower the price you go, the more you have to beware of scams.