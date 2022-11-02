Can the FCC Really Place a Ban on TikTok? Over 90 Million Americans Use the App

Still, TikTok remains a beloved form of social media in the U.S. Even politicians themselves have taken to the platform to boost their campaigns with younger voters. If a ban happens, it’ll be a big boost for Instagram, Facebook, and even Elon Musk’s Twitter (not to mention Vine, if Musk is successful in reviving the long-lost video platform). After all, a desire for what TikTok has granted us won't just go away with a ban, and someone will have to fill the gap.