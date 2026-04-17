Google’s $135 Million Settlement Could Mean Cash for Android Owners A new Google settlement means that they will pay out $135 million to Android users, which has led many to wonder how you qualify for the money. By Joseph-Allen April 17 2026, Published 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Following years of allegations that Google was harvesting data from the phones of Android users without their consent, Google has reached a settlement in the class action lawsuit Taylor v. Google LLC. Google did not admit any fault in the lawsuit, but did agree to pay out $135 million to Android users.

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Following the news that the company had agreed to a fairly substantial payout, many wanted to better understand what the payout was for and how to tell whether they had qualified. Here's what we know.

Source: Unsplash+

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Google is paying out $135 million to Android users.

The official settlement statement for the lawsuit is available here, and it's worth noting that the final approval hearing won't occur until June 23, when the court will hear objections and consider whether Google's settlement is fair. Then, the court will decide whether to approve the $135 million settlement. Assuming the settlement moves forward, though, the average Android user might be wondering how they can get paid.

The $135 million is likely to be split hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of ways, meaning the individual sum a person collects from the settlement is unlikely to be substantial. Even so, being compensated a small amount is better than not being compensated at all. In fact, individual compensation is capped at $100, so you're definitely not going to make any more than that.

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Here's how to apply to receive compensation.

The information to register for payment is available on the settlement website. In order to qualify for payment, you need to meet four conditions: Be a living, individual human being in the US. Have used an Android mobile device with a cellular data plan. Have used the aforementioned device at any time from Nov. 12, 2017, to the date when the settlement receives final approval. You're not a class member in the Csupo v. Google LLC lawsuit, which is similar but specifically for California residents

Breaking: Your phone is sending data to Google every 4.5 minutes.



Screen off. Phone untouched.



Trinity College Dublin confirmed it in a peer reviewed study.



Here are 12 settings to cut it off: — Aria Westcott (@AriaWestcott) April 13, 2026 Source: X/@AriaWestcott

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You have until June 23, when the final settlement is approved, to add your payment information. Updates to the hearings date and time will be posted to the settlement's website if they occur, so it might be worth bookmarking that link and checking it periodically. After all administrative, tax and attorney costs are paid, the funds from the settlement will be distributed in equal amounts to each person who qualified and registered.

If funds remain after payments are sent, and it's economically feasible, they will be redistributed to members who were previously and successfully paid. If it's not economically feasible, the funds will be distributed to an organization of the court's choosing.