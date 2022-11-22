South Carolina Taxpayers May Be Getting a Bonus Tax Rebate

South Carolina taxpayers must have filed their 2021 tax return by Oct. 17 to receive their tax rebate by the end of 2022. Taxpayers filing after the Oct. 17 extension deadline must file their 2021 tax return by Feb. 15, 2023, to receive a rebate in March 2023.

If you don’t file your 2021 tax return by Feb. 15, 2023, you won't be eligible to receive a tax rebate.